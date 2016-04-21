Used 2016 Ford Transit Wagon for Sale Near Me
507 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Transit Wagon
Greg,04/21/2016
350 XLT Low Roof w/Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I am very impressed with the engine, drive train and body design of the Transit low roof passenger Wagon. I like the option to have the EcoBoost engine. The major reason I have NOT bought this van is the seating. Ford is late to the party with the "Eurovan" and even after having lots of time to see what Mercedes and Nissan (even Doge Ram) offered they missed on the seating. Ford is still doing the seats bolted to the floor rails like the E series. Nissan has so many easily re-configurable options with their seating modules. You can remove all of the seating and roll it out like the old minivans or arrange the pieces to create aisles or storage where you need it. If Ford offered the seating options of the Nissan NV in the current Transit I would have already bought one. I even shopped conversions but they are not any better for flexibility. Our family of six wants to be able to pick up friends of family and have room for everyone but still be able to clear the deck and haul lumber or boxes from Ikea. I hope Ford improves in this area so I can buy the van I want and need.
