Used 2016 Ford Transit Wagon for Sale Near Me

507 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Transit Wagon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 507 listings
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    106,024 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,941

    $2,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    118,355 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,988

    $1,980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    72,998 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,991

    $2,140 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof

    31,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,499

    $2,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    38,562 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,995

    $2,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof

    66,766 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,000

    $3,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof

    69,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,795

    $2,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    60,910 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,900

    $2,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof

    52,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,795

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof

    84,980 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi

    $19,999

    $2,842 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    72,115 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,491

    $2,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    74,477 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,998

    $2,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof

    63,554 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,977

    $1,330 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof

    21,114 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,000

    $1,465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    38,742 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof

    32,872 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,488

    $977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof

    61,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $22,998

    $2,222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof

    75,758 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,879

    $936 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Transit Wagon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 507 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Wagon
  4. Used 2016 Ford Transit Wagon

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Transit Wagon

Read recent reviews for the Ford Transit Wagon
Overall Consumer Rating
3.67 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 1
    (29%)
Nice bones but seating options are underwhelming
Greg,04/21/2016
350 XLT Low Roof w/Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I am very impressed with the engine, drive train and body design of the Transit low roof passenger Wagon. I like the option to have the EcoBoost engine. The major reason I have NOT bought this van is the seating. Ford is late to the party with the "Eurovan" and even after having lots of time to see what Mercedes and Nissan (even Doge Ram) offered they missed on the seating. Ford is still doing the seats bolted to the floor rails like the E series. Nissan has so many easily re-configurable options with their seating modules. You can remove all of the seating and roll it out like the old minivans or arrange the pieces to create aisles or storage where you need it. If Ford offered the seating options of the Nissan NV in the current Transit I would have already bought one. I even shopped conversions but they are not any better for flexibility. Our family of six wants to be able to pick up friends of family and have room for everyone but still be able to clear the deck and haul lumber or boxes from Ikea. I hope Ford improves in this area so I can buy the van I want and need.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Transit Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Transit Wagon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings