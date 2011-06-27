Vehicle overview

The benchmark. The best-selling car in America. The highest resale value in its class. It needs a V6. These are all statements that have been made with regularity concerning the Accord. It is undoubtedly the most popular car in this country, despite what Ford (who includes fleet sales to such entities as rental car and government agencies in its sales totals for the Taurus) has claimed every year since 1992. The Accord won a loyal base of customers by offering sprightly performance, room for four, frugal fuel economy and a virtual guarantee that, if cared for properly, the Accord would not break.

Those qualities have made it the benchmark. It is consistently the best-selling car to regular retail customers like you. What about resale? The current issue of Edmund's Used Car Prices says that a 1991 Accord EX sedan is worth approximately 64 percent of its original value. Sure, the Accord is pretty pricey new, but the overall cost of ownership, when repairs, maintenance, and resale value are put into the equation, make it a bargain.

During the 1995 model year, the Accord sedan finally got a V6. However, it doesn't perform as well as some versions four-cylinder Accord. Why? Added weight, different tires, and an automatic transmission collaborate to make the Accord V6 slower and less nimble than a five-speed Accord EX. Additionally, critics find that the V6 powertrain is not ideally suited to the Accord, citing smooth but dull response from both the engine and transmission resulting in a bland character; decidedly out of tune with other Honda products. Hmmm...

For 1997 Honda has dumped a few models, most notably the LX 5-speed with antilock brakes, and the leather-equipped EX coupes.

The Accord EX equipped with a VTEC engine is quick, frugal, and loaded with equipment. As an added bonus, it's fun to drive. And knowing that, in the end, the Accord will actually cost just half what the sticker reads makes the choice a no-brainer. The Accord is the definitive family sedan, coupe or wagon.