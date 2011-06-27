  1. Home
1997 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good build-quality, nice interior, peppy engine, and comfortable seats.
  • We don't like horn buttons, and we think the styling is a bit bland.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The benchmark. The best-selling car in America. The highest resale value in its class. It needs a V6. These are all statements that have been made with regularity concerning the Accord. It is undoubtedly the most popular car in this country, despite what Ford (who includes fleet sales to such entities as rental car and government agencies in its sales totals for the Taurus) has claimed every year since 1992. The Accord won a loyal base of customers by offering sprightly performance, room for four, frugal fuel economy and a virtual guarantee that, if cared for properly, the Accord would not break.

Those qualities have made it the benchmark. It is consistently the best-selling car to regular retail customers like you. What about resale? The current issue of Edmund's Used Car Prices says that a 1991 Accord EX sedan is worth approximately 64 percent of its original value. Sure, the Accord is pretty pricey new, but the overall cost of ownership, when repairs, maintenance, and resale value are put into the equation, make it a bargain.

During the 1995 model year, the Accord sedan finally got a V6. However, it doesn't perform as well as some versions four-cylinder Accord. Why? Added weight, different tires, and an automatic transmission collaborate to make the Accord V6 slower and less nimble than a five-speed Accord EX. Additionally, critics find that the V6 powertrain is not ideally suited to the Accord, citing smooth but dull response from both the engine and transmission resulting in a bland character; decidedly out of tune with other Honda products. Hmmm...

For 1997 Honda has dumped a few models, most notably the LX 5-speed with antilock brakes, and the leather-equipped EX coupes.

The Accord EX equipped with a VTEC engine is quick, frugal, and loaded with equipment. As an added bonus, it's fun to drive. And knowing that, in the end, the Accord will actually cost just half what the sticker reads makes the choice a no-brainer. The Accord is the definitive family sedan, coupe or wagon.

1997 Highlights

Changes to the ever-popular 1997 Honda Accord include the deletion of antilock brakes on the LX five-speed models and the discontinuation of the EX Coupes with leather. No other changes for the 1997 Accord.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Honda Accord.

5(66%)
4(27%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.5
190 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 190 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Timex watch and 97 accord take a lickin
Larry A,11/14/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
Very well built car easily repaired FYI people don't be stupid and get taken in by crooked mechanics. YOU CAN repair your own car all u need is google, you tube and some tools and don't be afraid to get your hands dirty. One of the most amazing cars I ever owned just keeps on going and going hoping to make it to 400,000 miles next year
1997 Honda Accord SE
KKBama,03/01/2003
This Accord was my very first car and is an excellent first car for any high schooler. It's cute and sporty while still being practical and functional, especially on the gas mileage. I bought it at 29,000 and the only problems have been mostly small ones-- the power windows are sometimes slow, the A/C and defogging are sometimes flaky and I also have "phantom locks"-- whenever I lock my car, manually or by remote, the locks continue to make a sound as though they are locking. But I have never had a major problem with my Accord and I always feel safe in it.
Strong and Reliable 5-speed!
FireBreathOpal,06/07/2016
EX 2dr Coupe
I've owned mostly Toyota, an 88 and 89 Camry, a 97 4Runner and an 06 Prius. I've owned an 04 Volvo S60 and a Mitsubishi Magna. I only owned one other Honda, a 90 Civic and that was like a lil automatic go-kart that always started up and went everywhere. My girlfriend killed that car due to ATF filling difficulties on her part.:) I bought this white 97' accord in 2012 along with a 94' same model for my spouse so we could interchange parts along the way which ended up happening btw. I LOVED THIS car, it was peppy and quick, acted like a snow tank (with winter treads) through snowstorms; efficient as could be with avg 26 - 35 mpg depending on temps outside and how grippy the tires are (summers get 35mpg, winters down to 26); fun to drive with the classic Honda shifting action and sound of the motor correlating so well to each gear; and the sheer simplicity of working on these cars, they are so easy to change out parts and maintain. I have to sell my car now because can't keep due to moving overseas. =( I've hauled 2 kids in the back seat and much stuff in it's capably sized trunk. I love this car and it looks goood in it's new clean, polish, and waxed look and its Honda 7 spoke alloy rims. The JVC bluetooth/USB/aux stereo in it sounds really good with the stock speakers on this model year. I noticed when I hooked up newer Pioneer and Polk speakers and they didn't sound as good. This car also has decent clearance and ability to go camping with here in Colorado. Gonna miss this car. Will definitely buy another Honda.
A Consumer Car With Zip
peterpaul,01/28/2013
This is my second Honda Accord in the last few years. My first was a '97 Honda Accord SE with 185,000 miles on it that I bought from a junkyard for essentially nothing: it zipped around fine, sipped gas, and was cheap to repair. It died (lesson, never buy a used car without a maintenance history) as the old owner ragged it. For the above reasons, I bought one last week, a '97 EX with the V6 engine in it. It has 138,000 miles on it and is in excellent condition. It has zip and pep and really gets around town. Even better, as it has all the maintenance records going back to purchase, I can see it has been well kept and for a fraction of other cars. Yay 94-97 Honda Accords!
See all 190 reviews of the 1997 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1997 Honda Accord

Used 1997 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 1997 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe, Accord Wagon. Available styles include LX 2dr Coupe, Value 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, DX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Wagon, EX 4dr Wagon, EX 4dr Sedan, LX V6 4dr Sedan, Special Edition 2dr Coupe, Special Edition 4dr Sedan, EX V6 4dr Sedan, and EX 2dr Coupe.

