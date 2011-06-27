Used 2011 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$7,500Great Deal
2011 Honda Accord EX-L101,764 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gene Messer Volkswagen - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2011 Honda Accord Sdn. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Honda Accord Sdn. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2011 Honda Accord Sdn: It's already been a couple of years since the Accord was completely redesigned, yet it's still a step ahead of most rivals in overall interior appointments. For those who want more of a performance feel, the Accord sedan is one of few to offer a manual transmission with a V6 engine. All three of the engines are refined and powerful, while base LX and LX-P models look like a remarkable bargain for those who want a reasonably stylish sedan with low running costs. The Accord maintains an enviable reputation for longevity, reliability and excellent resale value, which makes it hard to beat for those hoping to keep their car for many years. Interesting features of this model are Sporty driving feel, stylish coupe styling, and plush interior appointments on EX trims We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F86BA013612
Stock: BA013612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $8,490Great Deal | $1,675 below market
2011 Honda Accord SE98,200 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Nissan Miami - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Honda Accord Sdn is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2011 Honda Accord Sdn: It's already been a couple of years since the Accord was completely redesigned, yet it's still a step ahead of most rivals in overall interior appointments. For those who want more of a performance feel, the Accord sedan is one of few to offer a manual transmission with a V6 engine. All three of the engines are refined and powerful, while base LX and LX-P models look like a remarkable bargain for those who want a reasonably stylish sedan with low running costs. The Accord maintains an enviable reputation for longevity, reliability and excellent resale value, which makes it hard to beat for those hoping to keep their car for many years. This model sets itself apart with Sporty driving feel, stylish coupe styling, and plush interior appointments on EX trims All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F6XBA016317
Stock: BA016317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- Price Drop$10,400Great Deal | $1,448 below market
2011 Honda Accord EX-L50,297 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
CarLink - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 56752 miles below market average! Leather. 2011 Honda Accord EX-L 2.4CarLink is your Guaranteed Credit Approval Dealership! We offer financing options that fit every customers needs.CarLink is conveniently located in Morristown NJ. We have the best selection around with over 250 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock and ready for delivery to you! We offer some of the lowest financing rates available and we also have special financing programs for bad credit and no credit. For more pictures and information about this vehicle, please visit carlinkautos.com If you have any questions, feel free to call 973-538-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F82BA084483
Stock: 16650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- $6,995Great Deal | $2,096 below market
2011 Honda Accord LX95,659 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
You have found what you’re looking for! Don’t look further! Here it is, waiting for you! You are going to love the way it drives! Don’t miss your chance to take it home! COME NOW! THI ACCORD DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, CLOTH INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F30BA054774
Stock: 054774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,917Great Deal | $1,380 below market
2011 Honda Accord LX144,299 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Honda Accord Sedan also includes Tachometer, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F31BA084558
Stock: BA084558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $7,500Great Deal | $1,541 below market
2011 Honda Accord LX100,096 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY THIS RECENTLY TRADED IN VEHICLE WITH CONFIDENCE! This is the first time in our history we are offering trade in cars to our customers. These vehicles have been priced very aggressively and are the best value on the lot. CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F33BA071195
Stock: TRDS071195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,701Great Deal | $1,308 below market
2011 Honda Accord LX-P105,005 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Toledo / Ohio
Four wheel independent suspension, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival! 2011 Honda Accord LX-P 2.4 GrayCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord LX-P with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F43BA079841
Stock: D201344A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $7,500Great Deal | $1,338 below market
2011 Honda Accord SE132,869 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grace Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F68BA052264
Stock: 890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,906Great Deal | $953 below market
2011 Honda Accord EX144,201 milesDelivery available*
Chevrolet of Dover - Dover / Delaware
Sales and Service Open' The Honda Accord Sdn EX is economically and environmentally smart. Honda clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Honda Accord Sdn EX is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2011 Honda Accord Sdn: It's already been a couple of years since the Accord was completely redesigned, yet it's still a step ahead of most rivals in overall interior appointments. For those who want more of a performance feel, the Accord sedan is one of few to offer a manual transmission with a V6 engine. All three of the engines are refined and powerful, while base LX and LX-P models look like a remarkable bargain for those who want a reasonably stylish sedan with low running costs. The Accord maintains an enviable reputation for longevity, reliability and excellent resale value, which makes it hard to beat for those hoping to keep their car for many years. Interesting features of this model are Sporty driving feel, stylish coupe styling, and plush interior appointments on EX trims Value used cars are vehicles that have been traded in at one of the Hertrich Family locations. These vehicles will pass Delaware Motor Vehicle inspection prior to delivery. Value used cars are wholesale priced to consumers. These vehicles appeal to consumers when price and payment are more important than mileage and appearance. These vehicles may have excessive mileage, modifications, and cosmetic imperfections that prevent the offering of performance Value Used Car guarantees or warranties. They are sold As-Is No warranties are implied or expressed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F75BA009011
Stock: P6809A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $7,800Great Deal | $1,262 below market
2011 Honda Accord LX-P133,987 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Topline Auto Plex - Fontana / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord LX-P with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F41BA020951
Stock: 20951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,888Great Deal | $1,242 below market
2011 Honda Accord EX55,482 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hudson Subaru - Jersey City / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F70BA051621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,585Good Deal | $532 below market
2011 Honda Accord EX-L211,987 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Royal Blue Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2011 Honda Accord Sdn EX-L is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. Although this 2011 Honda Accord Sdn EX-L is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. More information about the 2011 Honda Accord Sdn: It's already been a couple of years since the Accord was completely redesigned, yet it's still a step ahead of most rivals in overall interior appointments. For those who want more of a performance feel, the Accord sedan is one of few to offer a manual transmission with a V6 engine. All three of the engines are refined and powerful, while base LX and LX-P models look like a remarkable bargain for those who want a reasonably stylish sedan with low running costs. The Accord maintains an enviable reputation for longevity, reliability and excellent resale value, which makes it hard to beat for those hoping to keep their car for many years. This model sets itself apart with Sporty driving feel, stylish coupe styling, and plush interior appointments on EX trims All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F80BA085566
Stock: BA085566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $9,995Good Deal
2011 Honda Accord SE80,059 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lone Oak Motors - Austin / Texas
We are proud to provide free CARFAX reports for all of our inventory all of the time...just click the CARFAX button! Lone Oak Motors Bringing the Deals to You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F60BA136143
Stock: L2779C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,599Good Deal | $618 below market
2011 Honda Accord EX130,206 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Walser Honda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Boasts 34 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Honda Accord boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Pwr door locks w/programmable auto-lock.*This Honda Accord Comes Equipped with These Options *Front wheel drive, Daytime running lamps, Cruise control, Air conditioning w/air filtration system, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), 2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine, 1-touch pwr moonroof w/tilt, manual sunshade, 17" alloy wheels, Fold-down rear seatback.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Walser Honda located at 14800 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 can get you a reliable Accord today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F79BA055862
Stock: 8AV692T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $7,895Good Deal | $675 below market
2011 Honda Accord SE127,924 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
High Rated Auto Company - Abingdon / Maryland
Dear Customers NOTE: WE TAKE APPOINTMENTS ONLY; PLEASE CALL OR TEXT PRIOR TO COMING. ASK FOR SHAWN------Visit www.highratedautos.com ''FREE HOME DELIVERY WITHIN 200 MILES RADIUS'' ASK FOR DETAILS. *For faster response to your questions please TEXT Shawn at 443-846-5326 ** 3919 Pulaski Hwy Abingdon, MD 21009**Exit 77A off 95 North***443-846-5326**Shawn *****CREDIT UNION CUSTOMERS ARE WELCOME** WWW.HIGHRATEDAUTOS.COM ALL ADVERTISED PRICES ARE FOR CASH ONLY AND EXCLUDE TAXES, TAGS, FEES(MSI,RECONDITIONING,TRANSPORTATION) AND ARE SUBJECT TO APPROVAL. INFORMATION DEEMED RELAIBLE, BUT NOT GUARANTEED. INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD CONFIRM ALL DATA; (SUCH AS, OPTIONS IN A VEHICLE) BEFORE RELYING ON IT TO MAKE A PURCHASE DECISION. ''WE ARE NOW OFFERING FREE HOME DELIVERY WITHIN 200 MILES RADIUS'' ASK FOR MORE DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F68BA152946
Stock: 11463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995Good Deal | $691 below market
2011 Honda Accord LX83,879 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Vyletel Buick GMC - Sterling Heights / Michigan
*** EXTREMELY CLEAN 2011 HONDA ACCORD THAT LOOKS AND RUNS EXCELLENT. WAIT TILL YOU SEE HOW CLEAN THIS VEHICLE IS...YOUR GOING TO LOVE IT!! THIS WILL MAKE A GREAT VEHICLE FOR THE NEW OWNER BECAUSE THE HONDA BRAND HAS SUCH A STRONG REPUTATION FOR QUALITY AND LONGEVITY. SHARP CHARCOAL GRAY METALLIC COLOR AND THE PREVIOUS OWNER WAS A NON-SMOKER IF THAT MATTERS TO THE NEW OWNER! THIS ONE IS A BEAUTY AND WILL MAKE THE NEW OWNER A GREAT VEHICLE. PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY BECAUSE OF THE CONDITION AND PRICE RANGE. PLEASE LOOK AT ALL THE PHOTO'S AND FREE CARFAX THAT WE SUPPLY TO REALLY APPRECIATE THIS WELL TAKEN CARE OF VEHICLE. WE HAVE EXCELLENT LOW BANK RATES AND EXTENDED TERMS FOR AFFORDABLE PAYMENTS FOR ALL. FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH -0- DOWN IF NEEDED. WE HAVE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE TO PROTECT THE VEHICLE DOWN THE ROAD AT VERY AFFORDABLE PRICES. WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 40 YEARS AND CUSTOMERS BUY FROM US BECAUSE OF OUR REPUTATION!!! PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY ON THIS VEHICLE BECAUSE OF THE PRICE RANGE!! CALL OUR FRIENDLY USED CAR DEPT TODAY AT 586 977 2800 AND FIND OUT ABOUT OUR LOW 3.99% FINANCING RATE AVAILABLE ON THIS VEHICLE!!! OUT OF STATE BUYERS NEED MORE INFORMATION? MORE PHOTOS? SERVICE RECORDS? WE CAN HELP!!! WE ALSO HAVE A GREAT DELIVERY SERVICE FOR CUSTOMERS IN NEED BECAUSE OF THEIR BUSY SCHEDULES!!! STORE HOURS ARE AS FOLLOW: MONDAY AND THURSDAY 8.30 AM TO 9.00 PM. TUESDAY WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY 8.30 TILL 6.00 PM.*** NOW OPEN EVERY SATURDAY FROM 10.00 AM TILL 3.00 PM FOR YOUR SHOPPING CONVENIENCE!!! WE AIM TO PLEASE EVERY CUSTOMER!!! CALL TODAY AND ASK FOR THE USED CAR DEPARTMENT AT 586 977 2800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F32BA018083
Stock: 336720A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- Price Drop$8,991Good Deal | $603 below market
2011 Honda Accord EX-L113,911 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda East Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Ivory; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F81BA032309
Stock: BA032309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $9,990Good Deal | $771 below market
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6109,291 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
HG Motorcar Corporation - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
This 2011 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr 4dr I4 Automatic EX-L features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polished Metal Metallic with a Gray Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ron Rizzo at 610-873-1111 or sales@hgmotorcar.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP3F83BA026551
Stock: 026551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020