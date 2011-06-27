Estimated values
1992 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$730
|$1,802
|$2,384
|Clean
|$642
|$1,589
|$2,102
|Average
|$466
|$1,163
|$1,539
|Rough
|$290
|$737
|$975
Estimated values
1992 Honda Accord DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$588
|$1,355
|$1,771
|Clean
|$517
|$1,195
|$1,562
|Average
|$375
|$874
|$1,143
|Rough
|$234
|$554
|$724
Estimated values
1992 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$671
|$1,490
|$1,935
|Clean
|$590
|$1,314
|$1,706
|Average
|$429
|$961
|$1,249
|Rough
|$267
|$609
|$791
Estimated values
1992 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$737
|$1,623
|$2,106
|Clean
|$648
|$1,431
|$1,857
|Average
|$471
|$1,047
|$1,359
|Rough
|$293
|$664
|$861
Estimated values
1992 Honda Accord EX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$2,118
|$2,597
|Clean
|$1,092
|$1,867
|$2,290
|Average
|$793
|$1,367
|$1,676
|Rough
|$494
|$866
|$1,062
Estimated values
1992 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$761
|$1,735
|$2,265
|Clean
|$669
|$1,530
|$1,998
|Average
|$486
|$1,120
|$1,462
|Rough
|$303
|$709
|$927
Estimated values
1992 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,485
|$1,919
|Clean
|$606
|$1,310
|$1,692
|Average
|$440
|$959
|$1,238
|Rough
|$274
|$607
|$785
Estimated values
1992 Honda Accord LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$851
|$1,835
|$2,370
|Clean
|$749
|$1,618
|$2,090
|Average
|$544
|$1,184
|$1,529
|Rough
|$339
|$750
|$969