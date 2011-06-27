  1. Home
1998 Honda Accord Review

  • Good build-quality, spacious interior, peppy engine, and comfortable seats. We call it intelligent engineering.
  • Popularity. Bad guys steal them.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The benchmark. The best-selling car in America. The highest resale value in its class. These are all statements that have been made with regularity concerning the Accord. It is always on the short list of the most popular cars in this country. The Accord won a loyal base of customers by offering sprightly performance, room for four, frugal fuel economy and a virtual guarantee that, if cared for properly, the Accord would not break.

Those qualities have made it the benchmark. It is consistently the best-selling car to regular retail customers like you. As for resale, it holds value better than most currency. Sure, the Accord is pretty pricey new, but the overall cost of ownership, when repairs, maintenance, and resale value are put into the equation, make it a bargain.

During the 1995 model year, the Accord sedan finally got a V6. However, it doesn't perform as well as some versions four-cylinder Accord. Why? Added weight, different tires and an automatic transmission collaborated to make the Accord V6 slower and less nimble than a five-speed Accord EX. Additionally, critics find that the V6 powertrain was not ideally suited to the Accord, citing smooth but dull response from both the engine and transmission resulting in a bland character; decidedly out of tune with other Honda products. For '98, Honda pumps that V6 full of VTEC magic, and though we haven't driven it yet, we're hopeful that the first VTEC V6 in the Honda lineup is just what the doctor ordered.

The Accord EX equipped with a VTEC engine is quick, frugal, and loaded with equipment. As an added bonus, it's fun to drive. And knowing that, in the end, the Accord will actually cost just half what the sticker reads makes the choice a no-brainer. The Accord is the definitive family sedan, or coupe.

1998 Highlights

Honda redesigns its best-seller for 1998. A 3.0-liter V6 engine makes its debut in LX V6 and EX V6 models, marking the first six-cylinder VTEC in the Honda lineup. The standard 2.3-liter four-cylinder is also re-engineered, as is the chassis. The 1998 Honda Accord is also larger, and the interior boasts more room inside.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Honda Accord.

5(66%)
4(26%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
220 reviews
220 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the best cars ever made
philsie1,06/15/2013
Our '98 has 375,000 kms. We have had it for 7 yrs and love driving it. We have to retire it finally because of rusted out frame and gas tank from so much salt on the roads of Canada. We have done very little to it except to replace all the brake and gas lines, again due to rusting. Still gets excellent gas mileage( we were getting as much as 44 mpg). So if you have 175000 - 200000 kms on your car, don't give up hope, there's plenty left.
This car is literally bullet proof
mikey281,01/27/2015
EX 4dr Sedan
My mother bought this car new and I've had it for the past 3 years and 50k miles (190k total now). It has handled everything I could throw at it. Last summer we took it through 4000 miles of mexico and all the bumps and pot holes that that entailed. I even drove it through a river that washed out my road. It has only had standard maintenance done to it (fluids, timing belt tires) and a few other parts to replace some damage i caused when I went off the road (ball joint, new wheel) Someone even shot a gun into the hood and the support brace stopped the bullet so no damage was done to the engine! How's that for bullet proof!
I am waiting for this damn thing to break down
kate,08/30/2016
LX 4dr Sedan
It's nearly 20 years old and astoundingly reliable. It's also boring. AND I don't have any more tapes to play in it since that technology died long before the car. But it is strong, not rusting and just fine, thanks. I suspect I'd have to drive it off a cliff to get it to break. Update: in 2018 had to get a lot of work done on brakes and clutch. But it is running fine update in 2020: the body rust finally did it in -- RIP car. Next time I'll wash the undercarriage more in the winter.
++MPG, Reliable, Cheap repairs
dblynch90,04/10/2011
I bought this car in 08 @ 132k miles. I still have the car today and it runs, drives, and looks just as good as it did the day i got it. I have been reading alot of posts saying that they have had engine, tranny, and paint issues, and i havnt experienced any of those issues (knock on wood). However, i do my oil changes, tranny and coolant flushes, and i wash my car every week to preserve the paint and underbody. If you take care of your car, it will treat your right in return. Definately would reccomend for college student and long commuters. Only thing i have ever had to fix was a CV shaft and wheel bearing, which ended up costing me less than $100 combined.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

