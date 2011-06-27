1998 Honda Accord Review
Pros & Cons
- Good build-quality, spacious interior, peppy engine, and comfortable seats. We call it intelligent engineering.
- Popularity. Bad guys steal them.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The benchmark. The best-selling car in America. The highest resale value in its class. These are all statements that have been made with regularity concerning the Accord. It is always on the short list of the most popular cars in this country. The Accord won a loyal base of customers by offering sprightly performance, room for four, frugal fuel economy and a virtual guarantee that, if cared for properly, the Accord would not break.
Those qualities have made it the benchmark. It is consistently the best-selling car to regular retail customers like you. As for resale, it holds value better than most currency. Sure, the Accord is pretty pricey new, but the overall cost of ownership, when repairs, maintenance, and resale value are put into the equation, make it a bargain.
During the 1995 model year, the Accord sedan finally got a V6. However, it doesn't perform as well as some versions four-cylinder Accord. Why? Added weight, different tires and an automatic transmission collaborated to make the Accord V6 slower and less nimble than a five-speed Accord EX. Additionally, critics find that the V6 powertrain was not ideally suited to the Accord, citing smooth but dull response from both the engine and transmission resulting in a bland character; decidedly out of tune with other Honda products. For '98, Honda pumps that V6 full of VTEC magic, and though we haven't driven it yet, we're hopeful that the first VTEC V6 in the Honda lineup is just what the doctor ordered.
The Accord EX equipped with a VTEC engine is quick, frugal, and loaded with equipment. As an added bonus, it's fun to drive. And knowing that, in the end, the Accord will actually cost just half what the sticker reads makes the choice a no-brainer. The Accord is the definitive family sedan, or coupe.
1998 Highlights
