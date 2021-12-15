What is the Accord?

Honda's long-running Accord has been one our favorite midsize sedans since, well, it was introduced way back in 1976. Now midway through its 10th generation, the Accord continues to impress us with its spacious and premium interior, comfortable ride and fuel-efficient engines. Those engines include 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines as well as a hybrid powertrain, which we cover in a separate review.

After the Accord's mild face-lift in 2021, we can't imagine Honda would change much beyond minor tweaks to feature availability. Certainly we expect nothing drastic for the 2023 model, but we might wager a few bucks on a new special-edition trim level making its way into the lineup. Also because this current-generation Accord is nearly the end of its run, we wouldn't be surprised to learn that a new Accord is under development but we wouldn't expect to see it until the 2024 model year. If you're in the market for a midsize sedan, we'd recommend also taking a closer look at a couple of the Accord's closest competitors. The value-packed and well-rounded Kia K5 is a staff favorite as is the stylish and premium-feeling Mazda 6. Stay tuned to this space for all the details about the upcoming 2023 Honda Accord.