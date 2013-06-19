Used 2009 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me
- 196,757 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,995$1,427 Below Market
West Chevrolet - Alcoa / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! 2009 Honda Accord 4D Sedan EX-L 2.4 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Polished Metal Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **MOONROOF/SUNROOF**, **REAR BACK UP CAMERA**, **LEATHER**, Accord EX-L 2.4, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Polished Metal Metallic, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio, Accord EX-L 2.4, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Polished Metal Metallic, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control. Also, all of our vehicles come with seven prepaid oil changes. Ask us for the full details. West Chevrolet is located on Alcoa Highway near the Knoxville Airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26869A009053
Stock: 009053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 140,300 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$1,387 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26899A201101
Stock: 201101A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 186,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,900$1,839 Below Market
Becker Buick GMC - Spokane / Washington
This 2009 Honda Accord in eye catching Bold Beige Metallic and Gray w/Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim is stocked with a 2.4L 4 cyls and a Automatic 5-Speed with only 186,830 miles for the great low price of $4,900. This vehicle is AS IS. NO Warranty Forever.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26819A143744
Stock: G20334B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 131,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,495$1,894 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord LX-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCS12329A005598
Stock: 005598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,900$1,014 Below Market
DCH Kay Honda - Eatontown / New Jersey
LX trim. PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Consumer Guide Best Buy Car, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Edmunds.com's review says "One of the most popular vehicle choices for American families.". KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Honda LX with Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 177 HP at 6500 RPM*. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The Honda Accord offers an appealing combination of spaciousness, a relatively upscale feel and a reputation for reliability.". Car and Driver Editors Choice. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This Accord is priced $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: DCH Kay Honda will tailor a shopping plan to your needs and budget, so talk to us about the vehicle you're after! We'll introduce you to all the affordable trim models available, getting you behind the wheel of your top choices. Our finance department can explore your loan options, providing you with assistance if need be, so make your way over from Neptune, NJ to our Eatontown location. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26389A042642
Stock: H292003PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 150,072 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,399$1,054 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Gray; Seat Trim Polished Metal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2009 Honda Accord Sdn LX-P. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The quintessential Honda -- This Honda Accord Sdn LX-P speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2009 Honda Accord Sdn: The 2009 Honda Accord's engines stand out in the midsize sedan class as being both economical yet powerful, and its roomy interior also ranks as one of the most stylish. Standard equipment abounds in the Accord, and electronic stability control, which is commonly optional in this class, is installed across the line. Interesting features of this model are powerful and economical engines, sporty appearance, safety., and Roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord LX-P with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP264X9A146705
Stock: 9A146705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 171,343 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,358$904 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bold Beige Metallic Ivory; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2009 Honda Accord Sdn EX-L is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda Chandler. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2009 Honda Accord Sdn is a pre-owned vehicle. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. More information about the 2009 Honda Accord Sdn: The 2009 Honda Accord's engines stand out in the midsize sedan class as being both economical yet powerful, and its roomy interior also ranks as one of the most stylish. Standard equipment abounds in the Accord, and electronic stability control, which is commonly optional in this class, is installed across the line. This model sets itself apart with powerful and economical engines, sporty appearance, safety., and Roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP36819A007703
Stock: 9A007703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 118,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,299
Ron Craft Chevrolet - Baytown / Texas
Looking for a new car at an affordable price? Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2009 Honda Accord Sdn EX-L featuring Sunroof, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Security System, Climate Control, and much more! This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Don't let this opportunity slip away! Call today for a test drive. Please verify any information in question with Ron Craft Chevrolet Cadillac located at 4114 Interstate 10 East, Baytown, TX, 77521, Phone: (281) 421-3800, E-mail: rcraftchevycadillac@eleadtrack.net .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP36879A007091
Stock: Y9A007091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 212,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,999
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
All Service Work Complete!! * 2009 Honda Accord Sdn EX featuring MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, and more. One Owner vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Please verify any information in question with North Central Ford, located at 1819 N Central Expwy, Richardson, TX 75080. NORTH CENTRAL FORD Thank you for choosing North Central Ford located in Richardson, TX. We are a Sonic Automotive Premier Dealership and strive every day to make your experience with us unforgettable. Sonic Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and a leader in the industry. Our mission is to be one of America's best places to work and shop. Our dealerships offer a variety of services from new and used vehicle sales, warranty, extended warranty, collision repair, parts replacement, financing and insurance. Best of all, we offer our Sonic Price on each every vehicle we sell. Sonic Price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in the market and it's your assurance that you are being offered a price that is straightforward, accurate, and in line with what you've likely researched. This eliminates the need for haggling and negotiations and puts the focus on finding you the vehicle of your dreams. Throughout the car shopping experience, we strive to provide the price you want, the knowledge you need and a dealership you can trust. Please contact us for further information or stop in and see us! A GREAT TIME TO BUY! We have reduced our prices across the board with the goal of increasing our overall volume. Demand in the exploding used car market is at an all- time high, causing trade values to skyrocket. Interest rates from banks are at historic lows, with interest rates as low as 0% available on many new vehicles with approved credit. These are great conditions if you are in the market for a new vehicle. BUY FROM A 16 time Customer Satisfaction - AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP North Central Ford has won many prestigious awards including the highest Ford designated honor, the President's award for customer satisfaction 16 times. We are very proud of this, as very few top Ford dealerships are given this honor for Service and Sales performance and customer satisfaction. It is quite an accomplishment to win this award once, let alone 16 times. Shop with us and find out why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26719A016113
Stock: T9A016113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 105,426 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,920$1,773 Below Market
USA Auto Sales and Rentals - Lawrenceville / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26339A200112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,500
5 Stars Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCS12869A017524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,054$718 Below Market
Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California
*** Dealer installed accessories are additional ***. This Polished Metal Metallic 2009 Honda Accord LX-P 2.4 might be just the sedan for you. It has great mileage with 21 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a beautiful polished metal metallic exterior along with a gray interior. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Goudy Honda, 1400 w Main ST, Alhambra, CA, 91801, Phone: (626) 576-1114, E-mail: webleads@goudyhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord LX-P with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCP26419C009735
Stock: 401875AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 101,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,590$919 Below Market
Certified MotorCar - Roselle Park / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26369A149592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Gray; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2009 Honda Accord Sdn EX-L. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this HondaAccord Sdn EX-L cannot be beat. This Honda Accord Sdn's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Accord Sdn EX-L. More information about the 2009 Honda Accord Sdn: The 2009 Honda Accord's engines stand out in the midsize sedan class as being both economical yet powerful, and its roomy interior also ranks as one of the most stylish. Standard equipment abounds in the Accord, and electronic stability control, which is commonly optional in this class, is installed across the line. Strengths of this model include powerful and economical engines, sporty appearance, safety., and Roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26839A167298
Stock: 9A167298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 92,036 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,885$879 Below Market
Dave Solon Nissan - Pueblo / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2009 Honda Accord LX 2.4 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Odometer is 39040 miles below market average!21/30 City/Highway MPG Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Dave Solon Nissan / Subaru of Pueblo come standard with one key. If we received any additional keys when we acquired or traded for the vehicle, they will be provided to the purchaser at no additional cost. Keys, key fobs and dealer installed accessories can be purchased from Dave Solon Nissan / Subaru of Pueblo.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26359A136476
Stock: PP604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 80,808 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,491
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Taffeta White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2009 Honda Accord Sdn we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The 2009 Honda offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Honda Accord Sdn EX-L's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2009 Honda Accord Sdn: The 2009 Honda Accord's engines stand out in the midsize sedan class as being both economical yet powerful, and its roomy interior also ranks as one of the most stylish. Standard equipment abounds in the Accord, and electronic stability control, which is commonly optional in this class, is installed across the line. Strengths of this model include powerful and economical engines, sporty appearance, safety., and Roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26809A093323
Stock: 9A093323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 122,049 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,000$814 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord LX-P with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP25409A036943
Stock: R7012T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 88,276 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,897$767 Below Market
Wilde Honda Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
EX-L trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Consumer Guide Best Buy Car, Edmunds.com's review says "One of the most popular vehicle choices for American families.". CLICK NOW! Honda ACCORD: UNMATCHED RELIABILITY: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES ON THIS ACCORD INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda EX-L with Polished Metal Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 271 HP at 6200 RPM*. Honda ACCORD: BEST IN CLASS: The Accord has been styled to attract more than just a passing glance. Its sharp lines and powerful stance excite the senses from any angle. Powerful, yes, but every bit as environmentally responsible and fuel-efficient. And did we mention fun? (www.honda.com) Car and Driver Editors Choice. WHO WE ARE: After being in business for over 70 years we realize that MARKET VALUE PRICING is by far the best approach for our customers. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. At Wilde Honda Sarasota we have won American Honda's prestigious Presidents Award an area record 16 times! Our Wilde Honda Sarasota location allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Lakewood Ranch, and Tampa dealership reso It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP36819A015266
Stock: 201271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
