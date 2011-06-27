  1. Home
2006 Honda Accord Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and stylish interior with simple controls, tight build quality, smooth ride, refined drivetrains, good crash test scores, strong reputation for reliability, high resale value.
  • Tepid handling, brakes should be more powerful. Hybrid model offers no advantage in fuel economy over four-cylinder.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No other sedan puts together all the elements of a family car as well as the 2006 Honda Accord.

Vehicle overview

Unlike many automakers that launch a new car and leave it to molder for nearly a decade, Honda prefers to keep its vehicles fresh and competitive. So even though the previous 1998-to-2002 Honda Accord was quite fine by any measure, Honda made substantial changes in 2003 to create the seventh-generation Accord model.

Two advanced engines were made available: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder and an extensively revised 3.0-liter V6. Both gained more peak power and torque than their predecessors, as well as improved midrange performance, lower emissions and improved fuel economy. For underpinnings, Honda decided to stick with the previous-generation Accord's double-wishbone suspension front and rear. Modifications in front amounted to revised geometry to suppress body movements during cornering, braking and acceleration. In back, similar changes were employed, along with increased rear subframe stiffness. The result was a tighter ride with less thump and thrum from the underpinnings.

Inside, the 2006 Honda Accord is furnished with attractive, high-quality materials assembled to exacting standards. The stylish cockpit is almost flawless when it comes to ergonomics, and the seats are carefully designed to provide a middle-of-the-road compromise of cushioning and support. In back, the Honda Accord ties with the Camry for best-in-class rear-seat accommodations, and the seat design is such that just about any child's car seat can be installed with minimal hassle. Large cupholders, thoughtfully designed storage areas and a surprisingly good sound system round out the Accord's family-friendly package.

For 2005, Honda introduced the Accord Hybrid, which features the company's third-generation IMA electric assist system matched with a gasoline V6 power plant, making it the most powerful and elite Accord in the lineup. The hybrid works by capturing electrical energy during braking or deceleration and using that energy to help power the vehicle. In addition, the system features the ability to shut off the engine during vehicle stops for further efficiency gains. Combined peak output for the hybrid powertrain is 253 hp, and the EPA gives the Accord Hybrid a fuel economy rating of 25 city/34 highway. This is a good rating for a V6, but it's about the same mileage as a four-cylinder Accord gets. The Hybrid's V6 engine also features a Variable Cylinder Management system (VCM) that can deactivate three of the engine's six cylinders during cruising and deceleration with no impact to vehicle performance or passenger comfort.

Overall, you won't find a more balanced package in the family sedan segment. With its inviting interior, amicable on-road demeanor and exemplary build and materials quality, the 2006 Honda Accord is an easy car to like. Add in Honda's reputation for exceptional reliability and high resale value, and you can't lose. If you're shopping for a practical midsize sedan or coupe this year, make sure the Honda Accord is on your short list.

2006 Honda Accord models

The 2006 Honda Accord comes as a two-door coupe or a four-door sedan. Available trim levels include VP (Value Package, sedan only), LX, LX Special Edition, EX and Accord Hybrid. The VP provides air conditioning, power windows and locks, a CD stereo, keyless entry and cruise control. The LX adds an upgraded audio system and power mirrors. LX Special Edition models include 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, a six-disc CD changer and steering wheel-mounted controls. V6-equipped LX models gain 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a moonroof and a power driver seat. The four-cylinder EX is equipped much like the LX, though leather seating is optional. EX V6 and Hybrid models come with standard leather, dual power front seats with heaters, satellite radio and automatic dual-zone climate control; a navigation system is optional.

2006 Highlights

The 2006 Honda Accord receives freshened interior and exterior styling and mechanical- and feature-related updates. Sharp eyes will notice the Accord's revised fascias and new alloy wheel designs. Minor engine tweaks, including drive-by-wire throttle control, result in a slight bump in horsepower for both the four-cylinder and V6 engine (a more significant development than you might think given the more stringent SAE testing procedures in effect this year). Additionally, the V6 sedan can now be equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, and all V6 models have revised suspension settings, 17-inch alloy wheels and stability control. Last year's DX has been replaced by the VP (Value Package) trim with standard air conditioning and cruise control, and LX V6 and Hybrid models gain a moonroof. The LX Special Edition includes alloy wheels, rear disc brakes and a CD changer. The Accord Hybrid also picks up stability control and a temporary spare tire in place of last year's flat-fix kit. Additionally, the Hybrid model's fuel economy rating drops from 29 city/37 highway to 25/34. Finally, all models get a smart maintenance system and daytime running lamps.

Performance & mpg

Most Honda Accord models come with either a 166-horsepower, 2.4-liter inline four or a 244-hp, 3.0-liter V6. Select the Accord Hybrid, which pairs an electric motor with the standard V6, and you'll get a combined 253 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque and a 25 city/34 highway EPA rating (best in the lineup). Four-cylinder engines are available with a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission that routes power to the front wheels, while V6 Accords take either the automatic or a six-speed manual. The Hybrid sedan is automatic only.

Safety

Antilock brakes are standard on all Honda Accords, and side and head curtain airbags are either standard or optional, depending on the trim. Stability control is standard only on V6 models. In government crash testing, the 2006 Honda Accord received a perfect five stars for frontal-impact protection. Four stars were awarded for protection of front occupants in side impacts; side-impact protection for rear occupants rates five stars for the coupe and four stars for the sedan. In IIHS testing, the Honda Accord earned a "Good" rating (the best possible) for frontal-offset crash safety; in side-impact tests, it received a "Good" rating when equipped with side airbags and a "Poor" rating (the lowest) without them.

Driving

With 253 hp available, the 2006 Honda Accord Hybrid can out-accelerate about any other family car; however, most buyers will be perfectly content with the power and refinement of the four-cylinder engine. The Accord's steering has a slick, precise feel and the suspension provides a comfortable ride as well as decent levels of road grip while cornering, though sharper-handling cars like the Altima or Mazda 6 are more entertaining to drive. Brake feel is reassuring, though the Accord's stopping distances are a bit longer than we'd like.

Interior

Honda tailored the Accord's interior to meet the needs of the American family. The seating arrangements are top-notch, and the interior design and materials quality continue the high-caliber standards established by previous-generation Accord models. The car's backseat is among the roomiest in the segment, and our only complaint is that the trunk is a bit smaller than that of some peers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Honda Accord.

5(83%)
4(13%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
504 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 504 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Honda's keep you safe, great family car
kpaoff,05/10/2013
I have had my 2006 Honda since it was brand new. It has been my favorite car I have ever owned. It holds its retail value like no other. I called it my baby, I always wanted one when I was younger. Well I have the luxury of being able to say my baby saved my life on Tuesday when a 74 year old lady ran a red light and tboned me. My side and curtain air bags went off. My baby, my Honda saved my life, she didn't fair too well :( but she did her job like she was suppose to. After everything is settled headed to buy my second Honda Accord.
Totally worth it :)
mau1740,04/29/2012
I bought mine used 2 yrs ago with 48K miles. Today it has 103K miles and I have never had a problem with it .The only thing I have done is change the battery. Drives excellent and is very reliable. It gets about 29 to a gallon on average. Great car :)
220k trouble free miles
Bill,10/13/2018
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
12 years of trouble free driving. This car just keeps going and going. It doesn't burn any oil at 220k. I have only replaced wear items. I have averaged 31 -32 mpg for the life of the car 70% highway 30% city. This is the best car I have owned.
A great first car for teenagers
Drew,03/19/2016
EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
This is my first car that my parents bought for me as a graduation gift. I couldn't be any happier with it! I average around 30 miles per gallon and it only costs around $30 dollars to completely fuel over here in SoCal. The leather still looks very nice after 10 years and the interior has a timeless design. The 4 cylinder engine has just enough pep for most people and the revs sound great at higher RPMs. I do enjoy speed though and wish it had a V6 but I'll just wait for that when I can buy a car on my own. The exterior design is also nice. I still get comments from friends guessing that it looks a few years newer because of its design. I also really enjoy the hydraulic power steering on this car over the new cars that have electronic power steering. There's much more weight to the wheel when turning and it feels better tuned for a more natural drive. One complaint I have is that there is no AUX input to play music from my Ipod. Come on Honda, you already have a factory radio that is AUX ready! If you're on a budget but want a reliable and somewhat luxurious car, I would definitely look at this and this is 10 years after it was released!
See all 504 reviews of the 2006 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2006 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Honda Accord

Used 2006 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2006 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe, Accord Hybrid. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navi (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A), LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A), LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M), Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather, Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Honda Accord EX is priced between $5,800 and$8,020 with odometer readings between 71107 and152053 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Honda Accord EX V-6 is priced between $5,600 and$6,990 with odometer readings between 71210 and194831 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Honda Accord Value Package is priced between $2,995 and$4,880 with odometer readings between 106665 and133422 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Honda Accord LX Special Edition is priced between $3,950 and$3,950 with odometer readings between 224039 and224039 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2006 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,995 and mileage as low as 71107 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2006 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,514.

Find a used Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,293.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,060.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,264.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

