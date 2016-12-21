Used 2017 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

852 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sedona Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 852 listings
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    17,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,998

    $2,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    48,547 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,377

    $2,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    71,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,491

    $2,262 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    43,825 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,790

    $1,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    55,099 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,995

    $1,838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    97,257 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,998

    $1,658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona SX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona SX

    49,307 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,898

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    18,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,971

    $2,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona EX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona EX

    32,208 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,625

    $2,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    41,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,892

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    20,982 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,959

    $2,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    81,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,988

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona SX Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona SX Limited

    28,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,500

    $1,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    45,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,942

    $2,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    55,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,990

    $1,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona L in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona L

    62,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,495

    $1,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona EX

    23,243 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Sedona LX

    14,885 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,998

    $1,500 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sedona searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 852 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2017 Kia Sedona

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sedona

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sedona
Overall Consumer Rating
4.216 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 2
    (6%)
KIA Sedona is a fabulous vehicle
Peter Beinetti,12/21/2016
SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Reviews complain about gas mileage, but I don't know why. My wife and I took an 8000 mile road trip and got 24.5 mpg -- loaded with people and luggage. The last two days we took a 400 mile road trip and we got 26.7 mpg. We were in the mountains on the 8000 mile trip and I used the manual shifting a lot. No manual shifting on the Pacifica, which we compared with the Sedona before we bought it. Sedona handles extremely well with a very good turning radius. Pacifica about 3 feet larger radius. We test drove both and the smaller Sedona radius was obvious. Dash layout on the Sedona is well thought out, and attractive. The nav system is the best I've ever used, by far. Vehicle is extremely quiet, and tracks perfectly on the interstate. It's quick -- I saw car magazine reports that rated it at 7.4 seconds 0-60. That's fast for a large vehicle. I keep saying vehicle because it looks and acts more like an SUV than a minivan. Nappa leather is great, airplane type second row seats are a true luxury. Dual sun roof really lets the light inside. I've driven the Pacifica, Odyssey and Sienna -- I think the Sedona is the best vehicle. Update to my review one year later: I still think the Sedona SXL is a great vehicle. We have over 16,000 miles on it, and have had no problems. We are currently on a 12,000 mile road trip around the USA, with about 3,000 miles completed. Average MPG so far on the trip is 24.7. Handling on the interstate continues to be perfect, ride is excellent. No complaints whatsoever. It is now January 2018 and we have 28,500 miles on the Sedona. Our 12,000 mile trip ended up to be 12,600 miles, and we averaged 24.5 mpg. I can't figure out why the Sedona is rated low on gas mileage, I think it's fabulous. So far we have had zero problems. I've never had a car before, with over 28,000 miles on it, that didn't have something go wrong. It still rides great, and handles well. I thought our 12,600 miles trip would be very tiring. It turned out to be just the opposite. The Sedona is comfortable, and easy to drive. Lots of power, no problems in CA keeping up, or passing, on the freeways. The last car I had, a 2015 SUV, had what I call 'high effort' steering. It made for very tiresome driving. On our Sedona we can choose between two different steering efforts. I'm 78 years old and it's a joy to drive the car. Update July 2018. We are on another road trip, so far 4400 miles. Again, the Sedona has performed perfectly. MPG on this trip is 24.9 to-date. There is really nothing more to say, except that my wife and I love the car. Update January 2019. Best car we've ever had! Still not one problem, and we have 43,500 miles on it. It's an easy car to drive, all the high tech works perfectly. There's not much more I can say. It was the best buying decision my wife and I ever made. Oh, I should say this. My wife DID NOT want a minivan -- now she loves it!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sedona
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Sedona info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings