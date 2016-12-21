Used 2017 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me
852 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 17,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998$2,110 Below Market
- 48,547 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,377$2,939 Below Market
- 71,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,491$2,262 Below Market
- 43,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,790$1,831 Below Market
- 55,099 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,995$1,838 Below Market
- 97,257 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,998$1,658 Below Market
- 49,307 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,898
- 18,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,971$2,702 Below Market
- 32,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,625$2,643 Below Market
- 41,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,892
- 20,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,959$2,537 Below Market
- 81,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,988$1,943 Below Market
- 28,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,500$1,516 Below Market
- 45,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,942$2,027 Below Market
- 55,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,990$1,851 Below Market
- 62,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,495$1,274 Below Market
- 23,243 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,995
- 14,885 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998$1,500 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sedona searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sedona
Read recent reviews for the Kia Sedona
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.216 Reviews
Report abuse
Peter Beinetti,12/21/2016
SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Reviews complain about gas mileage, but I don't know why. My wife and I took an 8000 mile road trip and got 24.5 mpg -- loaded with people and luggage. The last two days we took a 400 mile road trip and we got 26.7 mpg. We were in the mountains on the 8000 mile trip and I used the manual shifting a lot. No manual shifting on the Pacifica, which we compared with the Sedona before we bought it. Sedona handles extremely well with a very good turning radius. Pacifica about 3 feet larger radius. We test drove both and the smaller Sedona radius was obvious. Dash layout on the Sedona is well thought out, and attractive. The nav system is the best I've ever used, by far. Vehicle is extremely quiet, and tracks perfectly on the interstate. It's quick -- I saw car magazine reports that rated it at 7.4 seconds 0-60. That's fast for a large vehicle. I keep saying vehicle because it looks and acts more like an SUV than a minivan. Nappa leather is great, airplane type second row seats are a true luxury. Dual sun roof really lets the light inside. I've driven the Pacifica, Odyssey and Sienna -- I think the Sedona is the best vehicle. Update to my review one year later: I still think the Sedona SXL is a great vehicle. We have over 16,000 miles on it, and have had no problems. We are currently on a 12,000 mile road trip around the USA, with about 3,000 miles completed. Average MPG so far on the trip is 24.7. Handling on the interstate continues to be perfect, ride is excellent. No complaints whatsoever. It is now January 2018 and we have 28,500 miles on the Sedona. Our 12,000 mile trip ended up to be 12,600 miles, and we averaged 24.5 mpg. I can't figure out why the Sedona is rated low on gas mileage, I think it's fabulous. So far we have had zero problems. I've never had a car before, with over 28,000 miles on it, that didn't have something go wrong. It still rides great, and handles well. I thought our 12,600 miles trip would be very tiring. It turned out to be just the opposite. The Sedona is comfortable, and easy to drive. Lots of power, no problems in CA keeping up, or passing, on the freeways. The last car I had, a 2015 SUV, had what I call 'high effort' steering. It made for very tiresome driving. On our Sedona we can choose between two different steering efforts. I'm 78 years old and it's a joy to drive the car. Update July 2018. We are on another road trip, so far 4400 miles. Again, the Sedona has performed perfectly. MPG on this trip is 24.9 to-date. There is really nothing more to say, except that my wife and I love the car. Update January 2019. Best car we've ever had! Still not one problem, and we have 43,500 miles on it. It's an easy car to drive, all the high tech works perfectly. There's not much more I can say. It was the best buying decision my wife and I ever made. Oh, I should say this. My wife DID NOT want a minivan -- now she loves it!
Related Kia Sedona info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Columbus OH
- Used Kia Soul Midland TX
- Used Kia Soul Cincinnati OH
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Los Angeles CA
- Used Kia Sportage Naperville IL
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Mesa AZ
- Used Kia Sedona San Jose CA
- Used Kia Sedona Lafayette LA
- Used Kia Soul Cleveland OH
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Orange CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS