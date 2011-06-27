  1. Home
1993 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The SE model is reintroduced as the top-of-the-line Accord. A passenger airbag is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Honda Accord.

5(76%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
116 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 116 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Absolutel "bulletproof"
Richy from Nisky,06/21/2010
I purchased my 1993 Accord LX wagon used in 1996 with 40,000 miles on the odometer. Now, 14 years later it is still running strong with 321,000 miles on it. Other than the usual rust over the rear wheel wells, my only other problem has been a leaking rear main seal, which leaks about a quart every 2500 miles. I run four snow tires on it during the winter and it has never gotten stuck. Alas, when I found out that Honda was not re-introducing the Accord wagon (they gave us the Crosstour instead), I opted to buy a CR- V as a replacement vehicle. This wagon has been absolutely bulletproof, and I hate to get rid of it. Best car I have ever owned.
Best Car I Ever Had!
Best Car I Ever Had,11/09/2008
I've had Volkswagens and Studebakers, but out of all of those cars, this is the best car I have owned. My husband bought it a week before my son was born. Now after 11 years of ownership, it still runs strong. The seats are comfortable and durable, my son loves the back armrest a lot. I love the space in the back (it's a station wagon). It has never left me stranded on the freeway. I've driven state to state in the car and when the gas reserve light comes on, it gives me a lot of time to go tank up. But now, the paint is fading (it's dark red), it's getting worn out and it's time to go.
9 years old and still running great
MD Tran,04/30/2002
Great car! The exterior is still in great shape, the design itself is holding up pretty well although the front seems to be aging better than the back of the car. Interior is well- thought out with plenty of places to place your things and easy to use controls. Even though the engine is a 4 cylinder, it has good pickup and handling is simple and nice.
Perhaps my best Accord!
thafh,04/05/2011
I just posted yesterday, but I still have more things to say! I drove my 93 EX today and noticed that it just might be better than the 99 EX-L I owned in the early 2000s! My 93 may not be as big and comfortable, but it's definitely on par with that 99!! The 5 speed brings all 142 horses to life and the styling still holds up today! I have a factory cd player in there and the factory speakers still thump! I know the car is nearly 20 years old, but next to this car and the legend, name another 18-20 year old car that looks this good... Exactly.
See all 116 reviews of the 1993 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Honda Accord

Used 1993 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 1993 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe, Accord Wagon. Available styles include EX 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Wagon, SE 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, EX 2dr Coupe, 10th Anniversary 4dr Sedan, DX 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, EX 4dr Sedan, LX 2dr Coupe, and DX 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Honda Accord?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Honda Accord for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 1993 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,368.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,573.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,470.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,789.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

