I purchased my 1993 Accord LX wagon used in 1996 with 40,000 miles on the odometer. Now, 14 years later it is still running strong with 321,000 miles on it. Other than the usual rust over the rear wheel wells, my only other problem has been a leaking rear main seal, which leaks about a quart every 2500 miles. I run four snow tires on it during the winter and it has never gotten stuck. Alas, when I found out that Honda was not re-introducing the Accord wagon (they gave us the Crosstour instead), I opted to buy a CR- V as a replacement vehicle. This wagon has been absolutely bulletproof, and I hate to get rid of it. Best car I have ever owned.

