1993 Honda Accord Review
Other years
1993 Highlights
The SE model is reintroduced as the top-of-the-line Accord. A passenger airbag is added.
Richy from Nisky,06/21/2010
I purchased my 1993 Accord LX wagon used in 1996 with 40,000 miles on the odometer. Now, 14 years later it is still running strong with 321,000 miles on it. Other than the usual rust over the rear wheel wells, my only other problem has been a leaking rear main seal, which leaks about a quart every 2500 miles. I run four snow tires on it during the winter and it has never gotten stuck. Alas, when I found out that Honda was not re-introducing the Accord wagon (they gave us the Crosstour instead), I opted to buy a CR- V as a replacement vehicle. This wagon has been absolutely bulletproof, and I hate to get rid of it. Best car I have ever owned.
Best Car I Ever Had,11/09/2008
I've had Volkswagens and Studebakers, but out of all of those cars, this is the best car I have owned. My husband bought it a week before my son was born. Now after 11 years of ownership, it still runs strong. The seats are comfortable and durable, my son loves the back armrest a lot. I love the space in the back (it's a station wagon). It has never left me stranded on the freeway. I've driven state to state in the car and when the gas reserve light comes on, it gives me a lot of time to go tank up. But now, the paint is fading (it's dark red), it's getting worn out and it's time to go.
MD Tran,04/30/2002
Great car! The exterior is still in great shape, the design itself is holding up pretty well although the front seems to be aging better than the back of the car. Interior is well- thought out with plenty of places to place your things and easy to use controls. Even though the engine is a 4 cylinder, it has good pickup and handling is simple and nice.
thafh,04/05/2011
I just posted yesterday, but I still have more things to say! I drove my 93 EX today and noticed that it just might be better than the 99 EX-L I owned in the early 2000s! My 93 may not be as big and comfortable, but it's definitely on par with that 99!! The 5 speed brings all 142 horses to life and the styling still holds up today! I have a factory cd player in there and the factory speakers still thump! I know the car is nearly 20 years old, but next to this car and the legend, name another 18-20 year old car that looks this good... Exactly.
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5200 rpm
