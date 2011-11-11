Used 2012 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 167,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,992$2,166 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Royal Blue Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Bradenton's exclusive listings! At AutoNation Ford Bradenton, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Ford Bradenton. This Honda Accord Sdn won't last long. At AutoNation Ford Bradenton, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Accord Sdn is no exception. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP3F84CA009386
Stock: CA009386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 127,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,998$2,466 Below Market
Cherry Hill Nissan - Cherry Hill / New Jersey
Thank you for your interest in one of Cherry Hill Nissan's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Honda Accord Sdn EX with 127,649mi.CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs.The look is unmistakably Honda, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Honda Accord Sdn EX will definitely turn heads.More information about the 2012 Honda Accord Sdn:For those who want more of a performance feel, the Accord sedan is one of few to offer a manual transmission with a V6 engine. All three of the engines are refined and powerful, while base LX and LX-P models look like a remarkable bargain for those who want a reasonably stylish sedan with low running costs. The Accord maintains an enviable reputation for longevity, reliability and excellent resale value, which makes it hard to beat for those hoping to keep their car for many years.Interesting features of this model are Sporty driving feel, stylish coupe styling, and plush interior appointments on EX trims*One Price Promise*Our Value Pricing mission at Cherry Hill Nissan is to present value pricing to all of our customers. Pre-Owned value pricing is achieved by polling over 10,000 pre-owned internet sites daily. This ensures that every one of our customers receive real time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Our vehicles are priced to be positioned on the first page of Internet Search Pages.Cherry Hill Nissan surveyed a large portion of it's client base discovering that the #1 reason customers dislike shopping for a vehicle is the negotiation process.We *do not* artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years we realized that Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F73CA199473
Stock: 75968A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 93,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,495$1,728 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F35CA012957
Stock: 12957A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,771 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,288$2,476 Below Market
Peters Nissan - Nashua / New Hampshire
+++2012 HONDA ACCORD SE+++++++WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC++++This vehicle is brought to you through our Peters Wholesale to the Public Program. These vehicles are listed at rock bottom wholesale prices and are sold AS-IS with NO WARRANTY or inspection sticker. This vehicle can only be driven on the road if you choose to have the work done that is needed to pass NH state inspection. This vehicle is being sold As-is Unsafe. Unsafe denotes the vehicle has NOT been inspected by the selling dealer and the entire risk as to the condition of the vehicle is with the buyer and NOT the selling dealer.We purchase hundreds of cars every year. Our favorite way to acquire top quality pre-owned vehicles for our inventory is to purchase them from our customers.We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us. That's right. We are always looking for great vehicles to purchase, so if you're selling a car, truck or SUV that we'd like to add to our inventory, we'll make you an offer while you're at the dealership, even if you don't buy from us.Our Managers will also assess your car in person. Often our assessment is usually the same or higher than that shown by Kelly Blue Book.PETERS IN THE COMMUNITYPeters of Nashua has been serving the area's automotive needs since 1955. Family owned and operated, Peter Proko and Peggy A. Proko are involved in the daily operations of all of their stores and take personal pride in knowing that their customers are well taken care of. Peters of Nashua is fully involved with the organizations that matter to you. We are proud to support a number of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Nashua P.A.L., Nashua Technical College, Jewish Federation of the Arts, The American Red Cross, Local High Schools and Sports Teams, The Nashua Soup Kitchen, The Humane Society of Greater Nashua, The Nashua Police and Fire Departments, Veterans Associations, The Nashua Silver Knights and many more. We purchase hundreds of cars every year. Our favorite way to acquire top quality pre-owned vehicles for our inventory is to purchase them from our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F60CA167233
Stock: 20N568A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 80,314 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995$2,195 Below Market
Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida
This 2012 Honda Accord is in great shape with almost new tires all the way around leather interior and ICE COLD A/C. These Honda Accords are one of the most reliable vehicle on the used vehicle market. Come check this Honda Accord out. You will not be disappointed! Our service department has fully inspected and serviced this vehicle. This car needs nothing but a new owner! Vehicle comes with our 3 Month / 4500 Mile Power train warranty to give you piece of mind you are buying a safe and reliable vehicle! Here at Pennant Certified Pre Owned all of our vehicles gothrough a rigorous 120-point inspection after we acquire them. Any issues arefixed and the vehicle is fully detailed before it goes on the lot for sale. Ourfinance team has over 30+ years of automobile finance experience. With ourrelationship of over 20+ local and national lenders we have the ability to geteven the most challenged credit approved. All prices are plus tax tag and our $299 dealer fee. Visit us at 3476 Fowler Street FortMyers FL 33901 or give us a call @ 239-362-1158! We look forward to hearingfrom you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F64CA040145
Stock: 2305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495$1,505 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - element|Auxiliary audio input - jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 160|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.1|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 11.1|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center folding with pass-thru|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Steering wheel trim - leather|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - two 12V|Power steering|Reading lights - front|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - door pockets front seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 4.44|Door handle color - body-color|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Clock|Digital odometer|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level low oil level maintenance due tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - power|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front|Emergency interior trunk release|Impact absorbing bumpers|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat power adjustments - height lumbar reclining 10|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat manual adjustments|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - leather|Anti-theft system - alarm audio security system engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - double wishbone|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows - remotely operated|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F6XCA118301
Stock: CA118301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2019
- 104,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,727 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - element|Auxiliary audio input - jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 160|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.1|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 11.1|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center folding with pass-thru|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Steering wheel trim - leather|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - two 12V|Power steering|Reading lights - front|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - door pockets front seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 4.44|Door handle color - body-color|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Clock|Digital odometer|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level low oil level maintenance due tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - power|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front|Emergency interior trunk release|Impact absorbing bumpers|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat power adjustments - height lumbar reclining 10|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat manual adjustments|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - leather|Anti-theft system - alarm audio security system engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - double wishbone|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows - remotely operated|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F61CA245910
Stock: CA245910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2019
- 97,426 miles
$7,999$2,095 Below Market
Low Cost Cars North - Whitehall / Ohio
Built with your daily drive in mind, our great-looking 2012 Honda Accord LX Sedan is showcased in Alabaster Silver Metallic. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 177hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan provides responsive acceleration not found in other brands in its class plus offers near 34mpg. The masterfully engineered Accord is ideal for the individual looking for the perfect balance of performance, features, and comfort. Angular side sculpting and prominent fenders will make heads turn. Meanwhile, the well-appointed LX interior offers ample passenger space, power accessories, 6 speaker sound system and a USB port for your personal music devices. Power is at your fingertips with steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls. Honda has a reputation for innovation in safety and reliability and thanks to its Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, numerous airbags, and responsive braking, you can have the peace of mind knowing your precious cargo will be kept out of harm's way in this solid sedan. The quality engineering behind the Accord makes it the obvious choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! If you have income we have options!!! WE HAVE OVER 20 LENDERS READY TO FIGHT FOR YOUR DEAL! RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% AVAILABLE! GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL AVAILABLE! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE AND GET APPROVED TODAY! WWW.LOWCOSTCARSOH.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F37CA205613
Stock: LCO510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,221 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,145$1,792 Below Market
AUTOCARS Ltd - La Puente / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F64CA207376
Stock: 93056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,527 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$2,474 Below Market
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP3F85CA035415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,274 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,195$1,217 Below Market
Taylor DriveTime - Taylor / Michigan
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F30CA007245
Stock: 1740004866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,610 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,375 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - element|Auxiliary audio input - jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 160|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.1|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 11.1|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center folding with pass-thru|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - two 12V|Power steering|Reading lights - front|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - door pockets front seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 4.44|Door handle color - body-color|Front bumper color - body-color|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Clock|Digital odometer|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level low oil level maintenance due tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - power|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front|Emergency interior trunk release|Impact absorbing bumpers|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - Array height|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - cloth|Anti-theft system - audio security system engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - double wishbone|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheel covers - full|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows - remotely operated|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F34CA042645
Stock: CA042645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2019
- 97,579 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,822 Below Market
The Car Buying Center - Saint Louis Park - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F89CA057394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,455 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,995$1,468 Below Market
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Look at this 2012 Honda Accord Sdn SE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine will keep you going. This Honda Accord Sdn features the following options: Warning lights -inc: door & trunk open, fuel, coolant temp, low oil pressure, low brake fluid, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) on, passenger-side airbag shut-off, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Sunglasses holder, Steering wheel-mounted illuminated audio controls, cruise controls, Side-impact door beams, and Side door pockets.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F68CA105403
Stock: 8994A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 118,793 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,000$1,206 Below Market
Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Gray 2012 Honda Accord LX 2.4 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V23/34 City/Highway MPGOurisman Chrysler, Jeep & Dodge of Alexandria ... We make it easy! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Price does not include tax, tag, title, freight (on new vehicles only) & processing fee ($899). Call us at 703-329-1600 and remember our Ourisman Lifetime Edge. We try to confirm the accuracy of each listing. Please call to confirm vehicle availability, equipment and price. All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F33CA127363
Stock: 062117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 100,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,490$1,456 Below Market
J & R AUTO SALES - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F33CA204989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,998$1,585 Below Market
Choice Auto N' Truck - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F30CA031562
Stock: 8952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,052 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,500$1,208 Below Market
Liberty Auto Sales - Tampa / Florida
ABS Brakes Air Conditioning CD Audio Cloth Seats Cruise Control Overhead Airbags Power Locks Power Mirrors Power Windows Rear Defroster Side Airbags Traction Control Only 86K ! Guaranteed Credit Approval!!! Bad credit No credit or No Social Security- ALL APPROVED! Financiamiento y planes de pagos para todo el mundo! Compre aqui Con mal credito No credito o sin Social Security- TODOS APPROVADOS! Todos los precios son con credito aprobado + Tarifa de impuestos etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor. Apply online Libertyautocars.com Get Approved Today!! Call Peter at 813-310-7373 with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP2F34CA186812
Stock: 7290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Accord searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Accord
- 5(45%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(19%)
- 2(11%)
Related Honda Accord info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2018
- Used Kia K5 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2016
- Used Honda Pilot 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2014
- Used Honda HR-V 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2017
- Used BMW i8 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2018
- Used Subaru WRX 2018
- Used Ford Edge 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Nissan Xterra
- Used Ford Transit Connect
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- Used Tesla Model X
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Volkswagen Atlas
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- Used Porsche Panamera
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Fit Lakeland FL
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Brooklyn NY
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Fayetteville NC
- Used Honda CR-Z Fredericksburg VA
- Used Honda CR-Z Bellevue WA
- Used Honda CR-Z Houston TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Bradenton FL
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Reading PA
- Used Honda Insight Knoxville TN
- Used Honda CR-Z Garland TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2010 Pittsburgh PA
- Used Honda Pilot 2014 New Haven CT
- Used Honda Accord 2015 Kansas City KS
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Mazda 6 News
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Honda Fit 2020
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021