Used 2012 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

Peters Nissan - Nashua / New Hampshire

+++2012 HONDA ACCORD SE+++++++WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC++++This vehicle is brought to you through our Peters Wholesale to the Public Program. These vehicles are listed at rock bottom wholesale prices and are sold AS-IS with NO WARRANTY or inspection sticker. This vehicle can only be driven on the road if you choose to have the work done that is needed to pass NH state inspection. This vehicle is being sold As-is Unsafe. Unsafe denotes the vehicle has NOT been inspected by the selling dealer and the entire risk as to the condition of the vehicle is with the buyer and NOT the selling dealer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGCP2F60CA167233

Stock: 20N568A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020