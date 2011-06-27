Skip to main content
MSRP range: $99,900 - $109,400
Total MSRP$100,895
What others are paying$101,057
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
2023 BMW 8 Series video

MARK TAKAHASHI: Here at Edmunds, we put an emphasis on objective data and testing to determine where a vehicle places in its class. But let's face it, cars are an emotional purchase for a lot of shoppers, and appearances do indeed matter. I mean, there aren't any second generation Pontiac Aztecs out there, right? In this video, I'll be going over what I personally consider the most recent and notable redesigns. Some are hot. Some are not. These are my opinions, based on my history in design and automotive, so I know there will be some disagreements. Let us know what you think in the comments below. But let's keep it civil, shall we? Before we jump into the design, do me a favor. Hit Like and Subscribe below, and head over to edmunds.com/sellmycar to get a cash offer on your vehicle. First up, the BMW 8 Series. The original 8 Series ran throughout the '90s, and yes, I freaking love them. The classic proportions with fresh styling made this coupe stand out from anything else. And I coveted these, even if they didn't have a V12. The pressure was definitely on for the 2019 revival, and I think they absolutely nailed it. Now, looking at the side profile here, it's got this beautiful, long hood and short, little stubby tail, suggesting forward motion and more power than a normal hood can contain. The widened BMW kidney grilles here blend well into the headlights for a cohesive face. And the many surface embellishments managed to both slim down the body and add some visual weight wherever it's needed. Now, you can see here, with all these surface treatments, how some of these outward curves, these convex curves, catch the light and reflection. Meanwhile, further down on the bottom here, you get these kickouts that cast some shadow and add some weight. It's a trick that car designers have been using ever since cars were invented. It's a sexy coupe with the presence of its predecessor without being beholden to it. This isn't some retro revival. It's a logical continuation just two decades later. While I appreciate that the BMW 8 Series got away from the retro side and is its own thing, this next one is firmly in the retro revival camp. But keeping a foot in the past didn't compromise on modern sensibilities. The Ford Bronco is one of my favorite redesigns in the last few decades. And I'm talking the big Bronco, not the Sport. Let's just pretend that doesn't exist for now, OK? At first glance, the Bronco looks like a pretty blatant copy of the original. And I'm usually opposed to that. The thing is, these styling cues serve a legitimate purpose. And to me, that's just smart design. For example, the little peak that runs from the front to the rear, right here on the fender, gives the driver a visual indicator of where the corners are. And that's vital when you're navigating really tricky terrain. Then there's the modular construction that allows you to quickly remove or replace body panels and fenders. It allows owners to easily customize their Bronco to their heart's content, even down to the retro-themed grille. We have a Bronco on order for our long-term fleet, and I can't wait to spend some more time with it and come up with some cool customization ideas. Our next redesign is also retro-inspired, but it doesn't take it nearly as far as the Bronco. The Land Rover Defender certainly keeps some styling cues from the original boxy Defender, but it gives a more modern look with rounded over corners and a lot more tech. Like the Bronco, the Defender's footprint is largely dictated by its off-road purpose, these short overhangs and elevated ride height, especially. The flat slab sides of the original Defender are represented by the vast expanses of sheet metal but are broken up by these blended fenders. Now, in pictures, these fenders might seem a little too soft for a rugged offroader like this. But in person, I assure you, it looks appropriate. Up front, the grille retains hints of the old Defender, with its upright and rectangular grille, with a suggestion of these upright push bars, too. I also like the cut-off headlights that add a little bit of sinister look and aggression. It's almost like those aftermarket Wrangler headlight trims or a Dodge Challenger. Further back, I'm still perplexed by this trim panel behind the door. It seems oddly out of place. I do love these alpine windows that are another nod to the past. If it we're up to me, I'd add more prominent tow hooks up front and back, not just to make it look tougher, but also because having those recovery hooks readily available is always helpful when you're in the thick of it. Also I'd stick with a painted steel wheels because steelies are cool. The Kia K5 is a clean sheet redesign with no previous design language that it had to adhere to. Now, some of you may ask, is it a redesign then? Sure, because I count it as the successor to the Optima, which I also liked on a design level. Compared to other family sedans in the class, it stands out, with its aggressive appearance, where rivals tend to be a lot more vanilla. In the main review of the K5, I called it Charger-like, and here's what I meant. The K5 is way more sporty and aggressive than something like a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. That aggression is compounded by the thin grille that cuts off the top of the headlights for more sinister stare, just like the Defender and Challenger. I'd consider a simpler accent-like shape than the zigzag, but it is distinctive at night. Then there's the fastback roofline. A lot of sedans adopted the coupe-like roofline with mixed results. But I feel like the K5's lends it a more sporty silhouette, a lot like the Stinger. I mean, you can see how it just gracefully arcs from back to front like that. And at the same time, it lengthens the car visually, at least, and gives it a lot more presence. Even though these sedans aren't as popular these days, this is quite the looker. There's a reason it was named Edmunds Top Rated Sedan of 2020. Looking quite a bit further in the future, we have the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the spiritual successor to the iconic VW Microbus. The simple, rounded shape drives that point home, as does a striking, two-tone paint scheme. This is one of those design projects that seems pretty easy, since the original was so elemental. But I'm also sure that there was a lot of ways they could have messed it up. I maybe would have added some alpine windows here to give it more of a connection to that '23 window bus. But overall, I think it honors the old while embracing the new. I think the VW ID. Buzz has the charm and potential to appeal to both boomers and Gen Z-ers. And now, onto some redesigns I'm not so hot on. I mean, to me, these are almost like botched plastic surgery [COUGHS] Mickey Rourke. If you ask me, the new Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 have lost something in the last restyle. Some of the sharp body creases and subtle design flourishes have disappeared. The more rounded nose seems less sport to me. And overall, it looks a little heavy. I see hints of the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti in the front end, which would be a compliment if I like the Scaglietti. But I don't. Look at the front. It's kind of puffy, right, almost like a squirrel with nuts stuffed in his cheeks, or maybe it's retaining water. In any case, I don't think it's an improvement over the first generation. Then there's the back end. It's a little disjointed for my taste. And those tail lights look like they've been pilfered off of an old Acura. But hey, at least they got rid of the fake vents. When Nissan announced a new Z, I was hoping for something significantly different from the last generation, especially since that old model had been kicking around for more than a decade. Instead, we got something with a silhouette that looks eerily similar to the previous generation, with some retro-styling cues that seemed forced. Let's start with the grille. I know they're paying homage to the previous generations rectangular grille, but there's some weirdness going on. I mean, first, I think it's just way too big. And it's further accentuated by this weird split level, where you have a grille shape followed by just some slats and a forward radar underneath. It's just not very graceful. The original Z had a lot more grace, with its narrower grille that was framed better with the headlights. I do like how they blacked out this roof pillar here that gives it a wrap-around windshield look. Then there are the tail lights that seem as though they belong on another car. They just don't blend well with the rest of the car. And this gloss, black surround does it no favors. Yeah, so for me, Zed's dead, baby. BUTCH: Zed's dead. MARK TAKAHASHI: A new Mercedes-Benz SL is also on the way. But this time around, it's the Mercedes-AMG SL. No surprise then, that the front end looks like the AMG GT, which is one of my favorite sports cars. And I'm sure I'd be fine with that if there were a more traditional SL that wasn't AMG'd. To me, the SL should be more refined, more classy. The whole thing seems too similar to the AMG GT. And yeah, I'm going to sound like old man Takahashi here. But it looks too racy for a gentleman's drop top-- or ladies-- I'm not discriminating here. It could be as easy as swapping out the AMG grille for something that aligns more with the non-AMG Mercedes. Now further back, the deck lid tapers down a little bit too much for me, making it look a little weak and maybe a little bit too bulbous, almost like a Porsche 928 or something. And now for the next big thing in EVs-- and I do mean big. I'd have to say that this Hummer could stand to lay off the carbs for a little bit. The styling almost makes it seem bigger, with huge, chunky elements that suggest it was carved from a solid block. Up front, the grille has some hints of past Hummers. But to me, it looks more at home on the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Below that, the blacked out lower portion creates the illusion that it's riding even higher than it already is. Now, I do like it in some ways, probably because it looks like it belongs in that cyberpunk video game. But the scale and heaviness really make me think that it's trying just too hard to compensate for an owner's shortcomings. Oh, and you knew this was coming. And it proves that I'm not loyal to any one brand. In direct contrast to the BMW 8 Series, the BMW M3 is shamelessly ugly up front. That grille, why? Is it going for the big, nostril look like the pigs in Angry Birds? [OINKS] Squeal, piggy, piggy, piggy, piggy. [PIG OINKS] It looks like robot butt cheeks. Even worse, it seems to be spreading. You can see an even worse execution on BMW's new EVs, the i4 and iX. That's really too bad because the rest of the car looks good. Ignoring that grille, if you can for a second, it has all of this great, sharp styling and these sharp creases on the body that really break up some of the monotony of the body. And it just has that traditional M3 stance that looks like it will just tear up any racetrack. So yeah, everything but the face. So that's my list for the most notable, recent redesigns. Let me know what you think in the comments below. I know you're not going to agree with everything I say, but there's got to be some nugget of truth to this, right? Thanks for watching, and head over to edmunds.com/sellmycar to get a cash offer on your vehicle and also check out all the latest news, reviews, and information on any of these cars and their competition. [MUSIC PLAYING]

NOTE: This video is about the 2022 BMW 8 Series, but since the 2023 BMW 8 Series is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the BMW 8 Series a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 8 Series both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the 8 Series ranges from 10 to 12.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 8 Series. Learn more

Is the BMW 8 Series reliable?

To determine whether the BMW 8 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 8 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 8 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 BMW 8 Series a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 BMW 8 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 8 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 BMW 8 Series?

The least-expensive 2023 BMW 8 Series is the 2023 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,900.

Other versions include:

  • M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $99,900
  • M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $109,400
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW 8 Series?

If you're interested in the BMW 8 Series, the next question is, which 8 Series model is right for you? 8 Series variants include M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 8 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2023 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive Overview

The 2023 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). The 2023 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2023 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What is the MPG of a 2023 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive?

2023 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
19 MPG compined MPG,
17 city MPG/24 highway MPG

2023 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
19 MPG compined MPG,
17 city MPG/24 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG19
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement4.4 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase111.1 in.
Length191.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height53.0 in.
Curb Weight4691 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 BMW 8 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

