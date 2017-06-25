Used 2015 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me
146 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 45,466 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,895
- 68,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,995
- 61,239 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,888
- 68,460 miles
$21,777
- 4,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,252$770 Below Market
- 16,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,990$1,215 Below Market
- 21,696 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,310
- 19,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,980$1,034 Below Market
- certified
2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i36,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,930$258 Below Market
- 8,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,971
- 13,609 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,000
- 28,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,998
- 29,301 miles
$28,998
- 57,700 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,900$445 Below Market
- 52,262 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,688
- 3,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,100
- 33,445 miles
$33,900
- 62,315 miles
$26,498
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW Z4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z4
Read recent reviews for the BMW Z4
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.73 Reviews
Report abuse
Bill,06/25/2017
sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Just purchased my 2015 Z4 s35i Alpine White with the Coral Red leather interior. The car was a CPO with only 2,348 miles. I owned a 2004 Z4 in 2008 and really liked the ride. I sold the Z4 and purchased a 2006 Corvette convertible. It was a nice car with a lot of power but was lacking in the ride. I was looking for either a Z4 or Mercedes SLK. I found this Z4 that was exec driven and was totally loaded with all the bells and whistles. Got rid of the terrible run-flats and went with Michelin Pilot Sport 4s, now it rides like a dream. All of the controls are right at your fingertips and the seats are adjustable to wrap around you. The power of the twin turbo's 300 hp and 300 lbs of torque is instant, whether passing or from a dead standstill. The technology package is next to none, from Real-Time Traffic Information, Enhanced USB and Bluetooth plus Smartphone Integration, BMW Online and BMW Apps, Remote Services, a navigation system, and Voice-command. The 8 speaker Hi-Fi system sounds great and worth the upgrade. Another great package is the M Sport which has an excellent suspension, and a seven-speed Sport Automatic with a double clutch operation which makes the car feel like a genuine roadster. The wind defector makes for a quiet ride with the top down buffering the wind making it easy to carry on a conversation or listen to music. All-in-all the Bimmer is the ultimate driving machine.
Related BMW Z4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Minneapolis MN
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo New York NY
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Providence RI
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Harrisburg PA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cincinnati OH
- Used BMW X4 Fairfax VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW X5 Lafayette LA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Madison WI
- Used BMW X5 West Palm Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser