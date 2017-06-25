Used 2015 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

146 listings
  2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    45,466 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,895

    Details
  2015 BMW Z4 sDrive35is in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW Z4 sDrive35is

    68,846 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,995

    Details
  2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    61,239 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,888

    Details
  2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in White
    used

    2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    68,460 miles

    $21,777

    Details
  2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in White
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    4,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,252

    $770 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Orange
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    16,995 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,990

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    21,696 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,310

    Details
  2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    19,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,980

    $1,034 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Gray
    certified

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    36,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,930

    $258 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    8,864 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,971

    Details
  2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35is in Black
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35is

    13,609 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,000

    Details
  2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    28,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,998

    Details
  2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in White
    used

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    29,301 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    57,700 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,900

    $445 Below Market
    Details
  2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    52,262 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,688

    Details
  2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i in White
    used

    2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

    3,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,100

    Details
  2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i

    33,445 miles

    $33,900

    Details
  2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35is in Black
    used

    2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35is

    62,315 miles

    $26,498

    Details

Love the Z4
Bill,06/25/2017
sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
Just purchased my 2015 Z4 s35i Alpine White with the Coral Red leather interior. The car was a CPO with only 2,348 miles. I owned a 2004 Z4 in 2008 and really liked the ride. I sold the Z4 and purchased a 2006 Corvette convertible. It was a nice car with a lot of power but was lacking in the ride. I was looking for either a Z4 or Mercedes SLK. I found this Z4 that was exec driven and was totally loaded with all the bells and whistles. Got rid of the terrible run-flats and went with Michelin Pilot Sport 4s, now it rides like a dream. All of the controls are right at your fingertips and the seats are adjustable to wrap around you. The power of the twin turbo's 300 hp and 300 lbs of torque is instant, whether passing or from a dead standstill. The technology package is next to none, from Real-Time Traffic Information, Enhanced USB and Bluetooth plus Smartphone Integration, BMW Online and BMW Apps, Remote Services, a navigation system, and Voice-command. The 8 speaker Hi-Fi system sounds great and worth the upgrade. Another great package is the M Sport which has an excellent suspension, and a seven-speed Sport Automatic with a double clutch operation which makes the car feel like a genuine roadster. The wind defector makes for a quiet ride with the top down buffering the wind making it easy to carry on a conversation or listen to music. All-in-all the Bimmer is the ultimate driving machine.
Report abuse
