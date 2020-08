Used 2015 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas

Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i Convertible TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE $2,250 BLACK KANSAS LEATHER $1,250 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $53,795 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER CONVERTIBLE HARD-TOP ! SPORT AND COMFORT MODES ! PREMIUM 17” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Jet Black on Black Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBALL5C54FP557788

Stock: 557788

Certified Pre-Owned: No