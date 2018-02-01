  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(307)
2018 Honda Accord Review

2018 Honda Accord Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbo engines are both powerful and fuel-efficient
  • Interior is cavernous and fitted with upscale materials
  • Sporty handling makes it fun to drive
  • Many advanced driver safety aids come standard
  • Not as quiet as some other rival sedans
  • Low seating position slightly hampers entry and exit
List Price Range
$15,990 - $32,988
Used Accord for Sale
Which Accord does Edmunds recommend?

Though we appreciate the LX's wealth of standard features and the Sport's enthusiast-oriented setup, most shoppers will be happy with the midgrade EX. Like the Sport, it comes with a power driver seat and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. It also adds useful extras such as blind-spot monitoring, satellite radio, a sunroof, and heated mirrors and front seats. It doesn't cost much more than the LX, and you'll love the extra luxuries whether you keep your Accord for two years or 20.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.3 / 10

Thanks to the increasing popularity of crossovers, midsize sedans are no longer the default vehicle of choice for small families. Automakers aren't giving up the fight, however, with a number of traditionally popular models significantly refreshed or fully redesigned this year. Headlining the list is the 2018 Honda Accord, and its improvements are dramatic.

It starts on the outside. The new Accord's fastback profile and pronounced styling lines make it look more luxurious and European than the norm. Inside, Honda has thoroughly reworked the interior, and it's now one of the nicest cabins in the class. On the top Touring trim, there's a pleasing mix of soft-touch plastic, leather upholstery, faux-leather door inserts, and convincing open-pore wood trim on the dash. Even on lower levels such as the Sport, the cabin is decked out with carbon-fiber-look trim and faux-leather-trimmed seats.

Front and center is a new touchscreen that is much easier to use than the old system. Unlike the last Accord — which featured a touchpad-only interface that was slow and often maddening to use — the new screen is thoughtfully laid out and uses physical buttons and knobs for tuning and high-level navigational functions. The touchscreen, which is standard on all but the base LX model, also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Pleasingly, the Accord also offers plenty of advanced driving features. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and lane departure warning and mitigation are optional on other Hondas, but they are standard on every Accord. Top-notch crash test safety scores give you added peace of mind, too.

Overall, the redesigned 2018 Honda Accord significantly moves the needle forward in the midsize sedan segment. Its many strengths and lack of major drawbacks make it an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a spacious, comfortable and upscale four-door.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda Accord as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

When we first drove the 10th-generation Honda Accord, we knew it would be the bar by which all other midsize sedans were judged. We quickly added an Accord EX-L with the 1.5-liter engine to the Edmunds long-term test fleet and drove it for more than a year. To learn more about what the Accord is like to live with, read our long-term Accord test, where we covered everything from performance to long-distance seat comfort.

2018 Honda Accord models

The 2018 Honda Accord is sold in five trim levels. The LX is the most affordable model and is loaded with features, including dual-zone climate control and advanced safety features. The Sport doesn't cost much more and comes with some visual upgrades and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility. The EX gives up some of the Sport's flair but counts a sunroof and heated front seats among its upgrades. The EX-L primarily adds leather upholstery, while the top-trim Touring boasts every feature available on the Accord, including adaptive dampers for an even cushier ride.

A direct-injected, turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (192 horsepower, 192 pound-feet of torque) is standard on all trim levels. It comes connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that helps achieve fuel economy of up to 33 mpg combined with front-wheel drive (optional all-wheel drive is curiously absent). If you're looking for a little more excitement, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (252 hp, 273 lb-ft) is available on Sport, EX-L and Touring models. A 10-speed traditional automatic is paired to this engine. A six-speed manual transmission is a no-cost option on the Sport model regardless of engine.

Accord LX

Standard features on the base LX model include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and running lights), automatic high-beam control, a rearview camera, push-button ignition, a driver information display, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port. Standard driver aids include lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Accord Sport

Upgrading to the Sport adds 19-inch wheels, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, chrome exhaust tips, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), a 60/40-split rear bench, cloth and simulated leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen, and an eight-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Accord EX

The EX builds off the LX model, adding the Sport's interior upgrades (minus the Sport's unique upholstery and shift paddles), 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring, heated front seats, rear air vents, an additional USB port, and satellite and HD radio.

Accord EX-L

The EX-L further adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver-seat memory settings, a four-way power passenger seat, leather upholstery and a 10-speaker audio system. A navigation system is optional.

Accord Touring

At the top of the ladder is the Touring trim, which equips the Accord with 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, chrome exterior trim, illuminated door handles, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, adjustable driving modes, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, the navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a wireless phone charger.

Models with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine are essentially the same as their 1.5-liter counterparts, but the Sport 2.0T is equipped with keyless entry, heated front seats and blind-spot monitoring.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Honda Accord Touring (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

Driving

8.5
The Accord has a lot of strengths on the road. The drivetrain responds quickly and provides sufficient power. The car corners well, sticking to the road with no drama, and the brakes feel natural and strong. Only the steering falls short: While it's accurate and easy, it also feels artificial.

Acceleration

8.0
What sets the 2018 Accord apart isn't the raw numbers, it's the rapid response to driver input. Our as-tested 0-60 mph time of 8 seconds is average for a base engine in this segment. Around town, though, the engine feels similarly adequate. Power delivery is smooth.

Braking

8.0
The Accord's brake pedal is firm, and it's easy to judge and get consistent stopping; the brakes never feel grabby. Our panic-stop braking distance from 60 mph of 122 feet is average, but the Accord's brakes instill confidence thanks to good feel and arrow-straight stops.

Steering

7.0
The steering is accurate, but the feel in your hands is a bit artificial. There's a lack of feedback from the front wheels, and resistance doesn't noticeably build through turns — it's pretty much just on or off. There's also a little vagueness where true on-center is.

Handling

9.0
Our test car was the Touring, which has the multilink adaptive suspension. So fitted, it was impressively stable, planted and confidence-inspiring around turns. The car changes direction eagerly. Less expensive Accords won't be quite as good, but this is still one of the best-handling sedans around.

Drivability

9.0
Honda's smartly tuned CVT automatic helps make the Accord a good companion on the road. It will try to "upshift" as much as possible to improve mpg, but it responds quickly and smoothly to requests for power when you need it. The Accord also feels more maneuverable than its size suggests.

Comfort

8.0
The new Accord is quiet and comfortable in most situations. It insulates against traffic noise particularly well, though tire noise is noticeable on the highway. The ride smooths out small imperfections and absorbs larger bumps. Front-seat comfort is adequate.

Seat comfort

7.5
Overall seat comfort is good, with well-placed headrests and nice back support, especially with the adjustable lumbar. But the leather-wrapped seat cushions don't have a lot of padding, so finding the right adjustment is important to staying comfortable on longer drives.

Ride comfort

8.5
The Accord Touring comes with an adaptive suspension that provides an excellent ride for this class. The car feels solid and easily irons out smaller imperfections and absorbs larger hits. You don't feel sharp edges in this car.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Around town, the Accord is impressively quiet, isolating you from traffic and feeling almost like a luxury car. Once you get up to freeway speeds, there's some wind noise, but tire noise is much more noticeable. It's not enough to intrude on conversation, but it's not as quiet as some rivals.

Climate control

8.0
All climate settings can be adjusted with straightforward and clearly labeled manual controls, and the system regulates cabin temperature easily. The temperature knob lights change colors as you adjust up or down, which is a fun touch. Seat cooling in the Touring trim is only moderately effective.

Interior

8.0
Some small points aside, the interior of the Accord offers modern design, quality soft-touch materials, lots of room, and a user-friendly infotainment system and control layout. Taller drivers will want to test the seating position, though, as their knees may rub on a piece of hard plastic trim.

Ease of use

7.5
This infotainment system is clean, crisp and user-friendly, and basic functions are easy to navigate thanks to physical buttons. Most controls are easy to find and recognize. But the media and information-display controls on the wheel aren't intuitively laid out and take getting used to.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The doorsills are high and wide, creating a noticeable stepover, but access is otherwise easy. The rear doors open wide, and access is good even in tight spaces. The low seats mean you have farther to stand up than in competitors, and taller passengers will have to duck exiting the back seat.

Driving position

7.0
You can sit low, ensconced in the car, making it feel sportier and more luxurious. There's plenty of adjustability for those who want to sit closer, higher or more upright. Taller drivers will wish for more steering-wheel telescope and may find their right knee bumps against some hard plastic trim.

Roominess

8.5
The interior feels large, which makes sense because, by EPA interior volume measurements, this is a full-size car. The driver's kneeroom may feel cramped to long-legged drivers, but otherwise the cabin feels airy and open. Rear legroom is excellent, though taller passengers will run out of headroom.

Visibility

9.0
Forward visibility is excellent, and well-placed rear windows mean there's a good rear three-quarter view. No problems looking out the large rear window on the road, though the high decklid means you'll rely on the camera when reversing in tight spaces. We found no serious blind spots.

Quality

8.0
The Accord's interior design is modern and upscale. The touchpoints are covered in soft-touch materials and the fit tolerances are tight. Only a few of the textured surfaces reveal themselves to be somewhat tacky-feeling, hard plastics. We had some glitches in our TPMS and the infotainment system.

Utility

9.0
With excellent trunk volume, plenty of spots for small items in the cabin, and generally more space than you'll know what to do with, the Accord offers about as much utility as is possible for a sedan.

Small-item storage

8.5
The center console armrest bin is generously sized, and the front charging ports and wireless charging pad (if equipped) are in a cubby with room for more than one phone. The door pockets have space for water bottles, and the anti-tip cupholders are large. Only the glovebox is a little shallow.

Cargo space

9.5
The Accord's trunk is absolutely huge, with a capacity of 16.7 cubic feet. The opening is wide, if a little narrow, but it's easy to maneuver objects in and out. The 60/40-split folding rear seats open up even more room for long objects.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
LATCH anchors are located under clearly marked flaps and are close to the surface with no seating material impinging on access. Considering how large the rear seat is, even bulky car seats shouldn't pose a problem. The new, lower roofline might require more bending over to situate seats and kids.

Technology

8.0
Honda's new infotainment system is a huge step up from the last generation, and it's integrated nicely with the gauge cluster screen and head-up display. A lot of active safety and driver aids come standard, and they work well. Voice commands fall short, and we generally relied on manual controls.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The premium audio system in our tester can produce a lot of volume without distortion, but sound quality is unexceptional for an upgraded system. The navigation system has a robust feature set that's easy to operate, the graphics are clean, and instructions easy to follow.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay work well and are integrated with the infotainment system, so smartphone navigation appears in the head-up display and music appears in the media screen. The near-field Bluetooth pairing is neat, but setting up a connection is easy enough that it's mostly a novelty.

Driver aids

8.0
Only blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert aren't standard on lower trims; otherwise you get a lot of aids. Adaptive cruise mostly works well, but it sometimes picks up neighboring lanes in curves. Forward collision alert doesn't deliver false alerts but is very sensitive.

Voice control

6.5
Voice commands are a mixed bag. While the system's not prone to misunderstanding, specific phrasing is required and it often takes many steps. Luckily there are on-screen prompts. You can't switch to Bluetooth audio streaming with a command, but there are extensive USB music and navigation commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Honda Accord.

307 reviews

5(56%)
4(20%)
3(12%)
2(5%)
1(7%)
4.1
307 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great over all perfomance sport family sedan
Mungee,01/08/2018
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I was looking for a fun to drive RELIABLE sports sedan that can haul two kids in car seats. I wanted a manual transmission because I like driving regardless of traffic conditions. It's something I am used to. I am coming from early 2000's 5-speeed manual compact sedans like Civic EX and the 2018 Accord took me from the Stone Age to the Space Age (Android Auto/Apple Car Play/Honda Sensing). The creature comforts like automatic climate control, Honda Sensing (especially Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking), Android Auto (which supports Waze, CarPlay does not) are really good to have in a modern car. Honda got it right by making them standard. It was a tossup between a 2018 Subaru WRX Limited 6M (AWD & leather but no Android Auto in this year’s WRX) vs 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T 6M (no AWD or leather but with contemporary tech). While they both drive differently, they were equally fun road experience in test drive conditions. The Accord won out due to the promise of reliability and all the tech. The 2.0T engine mated with the 6M is excellent. The shifts are effortless and precise. The Accord effortlessly accelerates when merging on to freeways. The ride is a bit loud on 19” tires but you will get used to it. It is a joy to drive and with adaptive cruise control highway driving is really a fun and very fuel efficient experience. Turning off the “Econ Mode” puts the “Sport” back in the Accord, the engine is a lot more responsive, and more growl, even more fun to drive but you do pay a fuel penalty (2-3 MPG). Bottom Line: If you like driving manual and believe in the promise of Honda reliability with all the 21st century tech in a car in the $30-35K price range then it’s certainly a good buy.
The Best Honda Just Keeps Getting Better
aglobetrotter,11/04/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Update: after owning the car for two years, I still think it’s a great car. I’ve had no problems or mechanical issues of any kind. Just what I expected when I bought it so I am pleased. #### I traded my very good 2014 Honda Accord EX-L for this 2018 Accord EX. So far I am extremely pleased. This car is better in almost every way. The look of the car is more sophisticated and luxurious. The technology is on par with almost any car on the market today especially at this price point. The layout of the dash is crisp and clean. Everything is very intuitive. You don't have to hunt for a dial or a switch. It is right where you expect it to be. The fake wood veneer is tasteful. The 8 in touch screen makes the tiny screen in my 2016 BMW look old and dated. I think the addition of knobs plus a touch screen is a winning combination. Road noise is down a bit...not Lexus quiet but a little better than before. The stock stereo is fine for most folks. There seems to be a bit more room in the newer Accord but I haven't looked at the numbers. The trunk is large and spacious. Seats are pretty comfortable. This is always a matter of taste. My wife thinks my old Accord's seats were better. The 2014 had leather. This time I opted for cloth with heated seats. I am crossing my fingers and using Scotchguard. I saved 2K by not going with leather but I don't know if I will miss it. Important to note is that you can get heated with cloth in the Accord for 2018. This was really an attraction for me. I also opted for the heated steering wheel and the USB plug for the back. The ideas was to get most of the benefits without the cost. We shall see. The ride is comfortable but not plush. If you have had Accords before you will know what I mean. A few small things to note. I love the new 'Honda Sensing' , the blind spot warnings in the mirror are good. I also like the adaptive cruise control and the lane keeping assist. I have used it on the highway and it does seem to keep me in the lane a bit easier. It is not autonomous driving but an aid. I didn't opt for Nav The car has Apple Car Play. I don't think you can bring up Google maps on screen so you are stuck with Apple maps which I think are inferior...but I am not 100% certain.. the tech guy said.. Apple Car Play.. Apple maps..haha. This is odd... but someone else will care. You get Michelin tires on the EX but I don't think they come standard on the EX-L. Michelins are important to me so this was another incentive. I think the wheels are stock 17's. I am not in love with this design but didn't want to pay for better or bigger wheels. The professional reviewers say the 17's ride better but I only rode in the EX. before I bought the car. I had already made up my mind that it would be one car EX or the EX-L. I was satisfied with the EX after I drove it and then it just came down to color. There are a few nit picks. The CVT is just ok. Don't expect a miracle. Acceleration is adequate and only just so. My 320 xi BMW drives better as far as road feel but I really do like this car as well. Food for thought, you may not want to pull the trigger til after the 2.0 I think it is... 10 speed automatic comes out. All of life is about choices. I didn't want to pay more for what I perceived would be limited value for my money, nor did I want to wait. Others may disagree. I did like the wheels on the Touring by the way so of course there is that. All in all I am very pleased, I opted for no extended warranties nor maintenance plans. that is why I buy Honda's. I think Honda knew who its buyers were and built a great car for them. I think you will be hard pressed to find a better mid priced sedan. UPDATE: Still think the car is a great car. Mixed emotions on the lack of leather... I am always worried about spills.. I treat the cloth every few months. Just today I had a spill. I think it will clean up but we will see tomorrow. One thing I will note, you do sit down lower in the car than I might like. I also think I would like a bit more power. All in all a solid performer. Just note a few quibbles.
Well rounded and quick
Marty,12/28/2017
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
This car is a well rounded fun to drive sedan with a light feeling agile package and a potent 2.0t engine and 10 speed transmission that works well and produces strong acceleration. The 10 speed is responsive with generally smart gear selection but can be a little busy with shifting. In general this car feels much faster than my prior 301HP Lexus due to much better mid-range torque. In fact, sometimes power comes on with more impact that you expect and some drive line surging occurs; I find using eco mode produces a smoother overall driving experience with the slower throttle mapping. The dash is an excellent blend of leading edge technology and simplicity that is easy to use on a day to day basis. Take some time to explore the controls and read the manual as there is a bit of complexity and the time invested will help you like the car more. The basic NAV is adequate with some occasional dubious route choices but the system works better than my Lexus unit did and Android play is also available. Search for and enable the tachometer all the time mode for the left instrument then use the center of the gauge for something like mileage or NAV or radio-very nice. The speakers seem a bit cheap sounding especially on FM but the Siris and Bluetooth audio sources do sound better than the FM and speaker break-in after 3-4months did improve the sound a bit. I know it says sub-woofer in rear deck but I can’t hear it. The Bluetooth phone hands free produces better audio on both ends with my Samsung S8 phone than my $54k Lexus did! Further, if using the phone the touch screen is excellent as pressing a touch tones on most hands free systems is nearly impossible, while on this one it is easy. The voice recognition for navigation is 2005 quality and basically worthless for entering addresses. Seat shape and support is good but they are TOO hard(notice dealer parts room accessories have several seat cushion options for sale on the wall!). My son has a Clarity and those Honda seats are much nicer. Notice that like many Japanese cars the passenger seat has no height adjustment which is illogical. Please Honda add a basic manual lift option as the wife or mother in that seat can make no use of the sun visor and they get grumpy! Ride and handling are good but a little mixed. The steering feel with the 19" wheels is quite nice and cornering is pretty flat, but the shocks are under damped as larger undulations in the road allow the car to oscillate too much even in sport mode with some bottoming yet there is still some harshness coming through. Sport mode in city areas is of little value but on a tight mountain road in Yosemite Park I found it to be just plain excellent both handling wise and gear choice wise with grade logic working perfectly to manage speed and great choices coming out of corners(way better than the rear drive GS350 with summer tires!). Road noise is a problem with this car perhaps especially with the 19" wheels. Be sure to drive the car on some different road surfaces to hear it as when tires age they get louder so the test drive is as quiet as it will get. (For reference my prior cars were a 2014 Lexus GS-350 and the large Hyundai Genesis sedan) Mileage has been ok, with city driving at 21.5 (90% city) Long trips at 34+. Overall, this car is a nice package and well implemented. I used the Costco buying service for invoice + $565. For things I’m not happy with: Item one is that the brake feel is really poor and the dealer keeps saying it is normal. This is not correct or logical & the brakes are way too touchy making smooth slowing on a gradual downhill or smoothly coming up to a stop impossible. Honda needs to fix this as the calibration of the drive by wire brakes is terrible. Parking sensors have two significant problems. One is on a daily basis the front sensors go off randomly when stopped in traffic even when there is nothing within 5ft. Second there are NO center front sensors for parking in a garage or parking lots. There are 4 sensors in the back where you already have a nice camera but on the front there are just two for the sides-DUMB! Road noise is too high and I wish they would get more serious on this topic. Hyundai Sonata or Camry are quite a bit quieter. Minor issues: Auto-high beams are silly and really rude for other drivers plus it takes some time to find out how to disable this unusual and very low value feature; the headlights are safety rated poorly so spend the money on better lights. Trunk is flat with no real grocery bag hooks so everything goes flying. Accessory hooks would help, bought the accessory tray but its service is slick and does not help.
10 Generation Forgot the Prior Generations
Tom,04/19/2018
EX-L w/Navi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
Here are my good and bad impressions of the Honda Accord 2.0 T EXL: Good.. Engine power from the 2.0 T is adequate and runs on regular gas, average MPG so far is around 31MPG. Nice ride from the suspension and soaks up the bumps nicely. Good electronics and driver assist functions. Very smooth shifting 10 speed transmission. Good sight lines around the car. The Bad ... Car has a very low driving position and getting in and out of the car is compromised. Because of the lowered stance of the car it feels to low compared to most other vehicles on the road and hinders forward views. OEM tires by Hankook are one of their least expensive tires with many bad reviews on Tire Rack. Upgraded audio system has cheap sounding speakers. 10 Speed transmission has push button selector instead of shift lever. This is a pain when you need to make speedy k turns or getting out of snow. No courtesy lights in rear doors. Would have bought the Touring trim but was put off by the low profile bling type 19 inch rims that will not last long on the pot hole streets in the Northeast. I suppose Honda is going after a new generation of car buyers with this 10 generation car but this car is less appealing to all the folks who made Honda famous in the past.
See all 307 reviews of the 2018 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Accord models:

Collision Mitigation Braking System
Scans the road ahead and alerts the driver if a front collision is deemed imminent. Automatically applies the brakes to lessen the impact.
Blind-Spot Information System
Warns the driver if there's a vehicle in a blind spot, first with a light on the mirrors. It then beeps if the turn signal is activated.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a user-selected distance between the Accord and the car in front. Automatically speeds up and brakes as needed.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Honda Accord

Used 2018 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2018 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport is priced between $18,994 and$26,477 with odometer readings between 6632 and103889 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Accord LX is priced between $15,990 and$25,999 with odometer readings between 9154 and67639 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $23,602 and$27,988 with odometer readings between 9951 and55914 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring is priced between $24,500 and$32,988 with odometer readings between 11991 and42667 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Accord EX is priced between $21,000 and$26,844 with odometer readings between 2550 and70853 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 133 used and CPO 2018 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,990 and mileage as low as 2550 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2018 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,269.

Find a used Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,191.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,463.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,699.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

