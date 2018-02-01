2018 Honda Accord Review
Pros & Cons
- Turbo engines are both powerful and fuel-efficient
- Interior is cavernous and fitted with upscale materials
- Sporty handling makes it fun to drive
- Many advanced driver safety aids come standard
- Not as quiet as some other rival sedans
- Low seating position slightly hampers entry and exit
Which Accord does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.3 / 10
Thanks to the increasing popularity of crossovers, midsize sedans are no longer the default vehicle of choice for small families. Automakers aren't giving up the fight, however, with a number of traditionally popular models significantly refreshed or fully redesigned this year. Headlining the list is the 2018 Honda Accord, and its improvements are dramatic.
It starts on the outside. The new Accord's fastback profile and pronounced styling lines make it look more luxurious and European than the norm. Inside, Honda has thoroughly reworked the interior, and it's now one of the nicest cabins in the class. On the top Touring trim, there's a pleasing mix of soft-touch plastic, leather upholstery, faux-leather door inserts, and convincing open-pore wood trim on the dash. Even on lower levels such as the Sport, the cabin is decked out with carbon-fiber-look trim and faux-leather-trimmed seats.
Front and center is a new touchscreen that is much easier to use than the old system. Unlike the last Accord — which featured a touchpad-only interface that was slow and often maddening to use — the new screen is thoughtfully laid out and uses physical buttons and knobs for tuning and high-level navigational functions. The touchscreen, which is standard on all but the base LX model, also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Pleasingly, the Accord also offers plenty of advanced driving features. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and lane departure warning and mitigation are optional on other Hondas, but they are standard on every Accord. Top-notch crash test safety scores give you added peace of mind, too.
Overall, the redesigned 2018 Honda Accord significantly moves the needle forward in the midsize sedan segment. Its many strengths and lack of major drawbacks make it an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a spacious, comfortable and upscale four-door.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda Accord as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for 2018.
What's it like to live with?
When we first drove the 10th-generation Honda Accord, we knew it would be the bar by which all other midsize sedans were judged. We quickly added an Accord EX-L with the 1.5-liter engine to the Edmunds long-term test fleet and drove it for more than a year. To learn more about what the Accord is like to live with, read our long-term Accord test, where we covered everything from performance to long-distance seat comfort.
2018 Honda Accord models
The 2018 Honda Accord is sold in five trim levels. The LX is the most affordable model and is loaded with features, including dual-zone climate control and advanced safety features. The Sport doesn't cost much more and comes with some visual upgrades and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility. The EX gives up some of the Sport's flair but counts a sunroof and heated front seats among its upgrades. The EX-L primarily adds leather upholstery, while the top-trim Touring boasts every feature available on the Accord, including adaptive dampers for an even cushier ride.
A direct-injected, turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (192 horsepower, 192 pound-feet of torque) is standard on all trim levels. It comes connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that helps achieve fuel economy of up to 33 mpg combined with front-wheel drive (optional all-wheel drive is curiously absent). If you're looking for a little more excitement, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (252 hp, 273 lb-ft) is available on Sport, EX-L and Touring models. A 10-speed traditional automatic is paired to this engine. A six-speed manual transmission is a no-cost option on the Sport model regardless of engine.
Accord LX
Standard features on the base LX model include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and running lights), automatic high-beam control, a rearview camera, push-button ignition, a driver information display, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port. Standard driver aids include lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Accord Sport
Upgrading to the Sport adds 19-inch wheels, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, chrome exhaust tips, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), a 60/40-split rear bench, cloth and simulated leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen, and an eight-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Accord EX
The EX builds off the LX model, adding the Sport's interior upgrades (minus the Sport's unique upholstery and shift paddles), 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring, heated front seats, rear air vents, an additional USB port, and satellite and HD radio.
Accord EX-L
The EX-L further adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver-seat memory settings, a four-way power passenger seat, leather upholstery and a 10-speaker audio system. A navigation system is optional.
Accord Touring
At the top of the ladder is the Touring trim, which equips the Accord with 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, chrome exterior trim, illuminated door handles, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, adjustable driving modes, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, the navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a wireless phone charger.
Models with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine are essentially the same as their 1.5-liter counterparts, but the Sport 2.0T is equipped with keyless entry, heated front seats and blind-spot monitoring.
Trim tested
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility9.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.3 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Honda Accord.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Accord models:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Scans the road ahead and alerts the driver if a front collision is deemed imminent. Automatically applies the brakes to lessen the impact.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Warns the driver if there's a vehicle in a blind spot, first with a light on the mirrors. It then beeps if the turn signal is activated.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a user-selected distance between the Accord and the car in front. Automatically speeds up and brakes as needed.
