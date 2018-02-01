Update: after owning the car for two years, I still think it’s a great car. I’ve had no problems or mechanical issues of any kind. Just what I expected when I bought it so I am pleased. #### I traded my very good 2014 Honda Accord EX-L for this 2018 Accord EX. So far I am extremely pleased. This car is better in almost every way. The look of the car is more sophisticated and luxurious. The technology is on par with almost any car on the market today especially at this price point. The layout of the dash is crisp and clean. Everything is very intuitive. You don't have to hunt for a dial or a switch. It is right where you expect it to be. The fake wood veneer is tasteful. The 8 in touch screen makes the tiny screen in my 2016 BMW look old and dated. I think the addition of knobs plus a touch screen is a winning combination. Road noise is down a bit...not Lexus quiet but a little better than before. The stock stereo is fine for most folks. There seems to be a bit more room in the newer Accord but I haven't looked at the numbers. The trunk is large and spacious. Seats are pretty comfortable. This is always a matter of taste. My wife thinks my old Accord's seats were better. The 2014 had leather. This time I opted for cloth with heated seats. I am crossing my fingers and using Scotchguard. I saved 2K by not going with leather but I don't know if I will miss it. Important to note is that you can get heated with cloth in the Accord for 2018. This was really an attraction for me. I also opted for the heated steering wheel and the USB plug for the back. The ideas was to get most of the benefits without the cost. We shall see. The ride is comfortable but not plush. If you have had Accords before you will know what I mean. A few small things to note. I love the new 'Honda Sensing' , the blind spot warnings in the mirror are good. I also like the adaptive cruise control and the lane keeping assist. I have used it on the highway and it does seem to keep me in the lane a bit easier. It is not autonomous driving but an aid. I didn't opt for Nav The car has Apple Car Play. I don't think you can bring up Google maps on screen so you are stuck with Apple maps which I think are inferior...but I am not 100% certain.. the tech guy said.. Apple Car Play.. Apple maps..haha. This is odd... but someone else will care. You get Michelin tires on the EX but I don't think they come standard on the EX-L. Michelins are important to me so this was another incentive. I think the wheels are stock 17's. I am not in love with this design but didn't want to pay for better or bigger wheels. The professional reviewers say the 17's ride better but I only rode in the EX. before I bought the car. I had already made up my mind that it would be one car EX or the EX-L. I was satisfied with the EX after I drove it and then it just came down to color. There are a few nit picks. The CVT is just ok. Don't expect a miracle. Acceleration is adequate and only just so. My 320 xi BMW drives better as far as road feel but I really do like this car as well. Food for thought, you may not want to pull the trigger til after the 2.0 I think it is... 10 speed automatic comes out. All of life is about choices. I didn't want to pay more for what I perceived would be limited value for my money, nor did I want to wait. Others may disagree. I did like the wheels on the Touring by the way so of course there is that. All in all I am very pleased, I opted for no extended warranties nor maintenance plans. that is why I buy Honda's. I think Honda knew who its buyers were and built a great car for them. I think you will be hard pressed to find a better mid priced sedan. UPDATE: Still think the car is a great car. Mixed emotions on the lack of leather... I am always worried about spills.. I treat the cloth every few months. Just today I had a spill. I think it will clean up but we will see tomorrow. One thing I will note, you do sit down lower in the car than I might like. I also think I would like a bit more power. All in all a solid performer. Just note a few quibbles.

Read more