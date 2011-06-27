Used 1992 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

The Immortal Honda Acccord Michael L. Orth , 01/12/2016 LX 4dr Sedan 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have never owned a Honda before, so when I had a chance to obtain one through a trade I was intrigued. It was a 1992 Honda Accord LX 4-door, with a 4 cyl. engine, 5 speed trans, with 372,000 miles on it. Now with that being said it was not in mint condition. Wisconsin weather, snow and salt, is not kind to any vehicle. It now has 400,000 miles on it. I have owned it for 2 years now and it has NEVER failed me. NEVER. I am still getting between 30-35 mpg. It just wont quit. The interior is still comfortable and is in good condition. No cracks on the dash. I would not hesitate to buy another one if this one ever quits. This is a great car and puts a smile on my face every time I drive it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wouldn't Let it GO! Paul Hubert , 06/04/2016 EX 4dr Sedan 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The dealer service reps say the 1992 model Accord is "built like a tank". Ours has less than109k miles and uses NO oil! Visibility is great. Road holding is great. The engine's eagerness is also great. We've just spent $12,800 for body work and complete paint thanks to an 'other driver at fault' minor hit on the rear quarter panel while in a stalled traffic lane. Throwing away a car otherwise in perfect condition would have been senseless and it provided an opportunity to fix every little ding and refresh the paint to factory new! We both think it is SUPERIOR to all the new cars on the road, including Honda Accords after 1993. I never get good gas mileage out of a car. I drive 'enthusiastically'. I LOVE driving. Maintained for 24 years at the same dealership. When my wife bought it she said it was her last car! Hoping for 24 years more! "Value" doesn't address this car's value to us, expressed clearly in our willingness to spend nearly 13 thousand to keep it in the family! We continue to maintain this gem. It now has 111000 miles. My Accord Sedan EX now has 121000 miles and is 26 years old. I am often asked about it and still have NO desire to replace it.

Original Owner of 17 years Bob , 09/28/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The vehicle cannot be compared with other for it has been totally reliable in all aspects. This vehicle sat in storage for 3 years while on overseas service and upon turning the key, it was not disconnected during storage, it started right up and the clock on the dash still had the correct time. I did the normal hose and belt replacement along with the timing belt and 60K later she is still running strong. As other reviewers have revealed the quarter panels are very rust prone but if I were to call Honda they would probably consider meeting me 1/2 way on the repairs. Not only is the car reliable the manufacturer has been nothing but helpful with minor to major issues. Great car period!

I'll drive it till the wheels fall off Rene , 12/01/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My step dad purchased this car brand new for 16k. He maintained it well with oil changes every 3k miles and not driving it hard. I wasn't exactly thrilled that this was going to be my first car and didn't expect it to last long as it already had 280k miles when I started driving it. That was 3 years ago. It now has 335k miles on it and I absolutely love this car. I will cry when it no longer runs. It is a manual and I've gotten a little over 500 miles out of one tank before. I think I average about 30-40mpg. I'm now doing research and test driving other cars for that sad day when I actually have to buy one. These are very well made and those who have problems obviously didn't take care of it