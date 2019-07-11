2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
What’s new
- T5 engine option, T6 Ocean Race edition discontinued
- Adds new active safety features
- Adds stand-alone option for self-parking system
- Part of the second V90 Cross Country generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Interior is upscale and stylish
- Plenty of cargo capacity
- Front seats are very comfortable
- More off-road capability than in regular wagons
- Harsher ride than we expect from a luxury car
- Noisier cabin than competitors
2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country Review
Looking for a vehicle that provides a roomy cabin, plenty of cargo space and modest off-road capability? Typically, the solution would be a crossover SUV. Yet there's an alternative for the SUV-averse in the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country.
Along with a sharp look and modern design, the V90 Cross Country offers exceptional interior comfort and serenity, an array of tech features and Volvo's reputation for safety. Its larger than Volvo's V60 or V60 Cross Country compact wagons, making it ideal as a vessel for the daily shuffle of family activities.
For 2020, the wagon carries over largely unchanged but has been pared down to a single trim level. There are a few new safety features — the car can automatically brake when it detects rear cross-traffic, for example — and a self-parking system now available as a stand-alone option.
Nice as it is, we've dinged the Cross Country for a harsher ride and louder cabin than we'd expect at this price point. And despite the name and taller ride height, it doesn't offer much more capability off-road than the standard V90 wagon. The all-wheel-drive system makes it functional enough, but there is no unique hardware to help the car cope with primitive conditions.
For supreme luxury off-roading, an SUV such as the Land Rover Discovery likely makes more sense. But if your travels mainly occur on pavement, with only occasional detours down a dirt road, the Cross Country is a solid choice.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The steering feels direct and accurate, and effort is adjustable depending on drive setting, but there isn't much feedback from the tires. A bit more ground clearance with all-wheel drive means the Cross Country fares better than a standard V90 on unpaved and slippery roads. This smooth-operating luxury wagon delivers the driving experience you'd expect.
How comfortable is it?8.0
While we typically don't like touchscreen controls, the climate settings only need to be set once. The V90's powerful system always keeps the interior at the right temperature. Just set it and forget it. The seat ventilation makes some noise, but passengers will appreciate how well it works.
How’s the interior?7.5
The Cross Country sits taller than a standard wagon, so passengers don't need to bend as much to get in. Taller rear-seat riders may still have to duck their head to clear the doorframe. The cabin is an elegant-looking and pleasing place to sit, with a strong sense of spaciousness.
How’s the tech?8.0
The V90's voice recognition stumbles with natural language, but it works fine after you master its learning curve. No problems with Apple/Android voice assistants. A 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot offer on-the-go internet. Most advanced driver aids function well, but we had trouble with lane keeping assist and the auto parking system.
How’s the storage?8.0
An optional retractable tow hitch allows the V90 CC to tow a 1,650-pound unbraked trailer or a 3,500-pound braked trailer. You'll need to install a trailer brake controller separately.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard7.5
Which V90 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?
Volvo V90 Cross Country models
The 2020 Volvo V90 is an all-wheel-drive station wagon with seating for five. It's available in a single T6 trim level. (The less powerful T5 and specialized T6 Volvo Ocean Race trims from last year have been discontinued.)
The T6 comes equipped with a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque), standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment includes LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free liftgate. Inside you'll find leather upholstery, heated front seats and a 9-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker sound system.
Standard safety features and driver aids (Volvo's IntelliSafe) include blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, a drowsy driver warning system, and an adaptive cruise control system that forms the basis of Pilot Assist, Volvo's name for its self-steering, semi-automated driving system.
You can further tailor the V90 Cross Country to taste with the optional Advanced and Luxury packages. The Advanced package adds adaptive headlights, high-pressure headlight washers, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and head-up display. The Luxury package includes upgraded leather, ventilated and massaging front seats with thigh cushion extensions, front-seat position memory, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, ambient cabin lighting and rear sunshades.
The handful of stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, a self-parking package, a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and integrated rear child booster seats.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|T6 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$54,550
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite V90 Cross Country safety features:
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Sees the road ahead, and if an oncoming car has crossed the center marking, the system warns the driver and can apply the brakes.
- Rear Collision Warning
- Warns you if an approaching car may cause a rear-end collision. It will flash the lights, tension the seat belts and apply the brakes.
- Blind-Spot Information Assist
- Alerts the driver about vehicles in his or her blind spots. Also includes alerts when backing out of a parking space.
Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. the competition
Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Audi A4 Allroad
The A4 Allroad is a luxury wagon that offers the driving manners of a sedan but with increased cargo capacity and a whiff of off-road flavor. The Allroad is the only wagon Audi currently offers, which means you'll need to accept its slightly taller height and rugged looks. While it costs less than the V90, the Audi is also smaller. The longer and wider V90 is more capable of SUV-like cargo capacity. It's best to think of the Allroad as a large hatchback.
Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes E-Class has become synonymous with the European luxury family wagon. The Benz has been the default go-to for buyers looking for a luxury wagon for decades, and that hasn't changed with today's E-Class wagon. Its exquisite interior, smooth and powerful engines, cavernous cargo space, and semi-automated driver aids make the E-Class the leader in this segment. In the Volvo's favor are its lower price and enhanced off-road ability.
Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Jaguar XF
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is the newest luxury wagon alternative and a good one at that. Where the Volvo hews closely to the Mercedes template of cool luxury and advanced tech, the Jaguar takes a sportier approach. The Sportbrake excels in handling and driver engagement. But the interior fit and finish isn't up to the V90's standards. The Jag also can't match the V90's level of advanced driver safety aids.
FAQ
Is the Volvo V90 Cross Country a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country:
Is the Volvo V90 Cross Country reliable?
Is the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country?
The least-expensive 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country is the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,550.
Other versions include:
- T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $54,550
What are the different models of Volvo V90 Cross Country?
More about the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country Overview
The 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: V90 Cross Country Wagon. Available styles include T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 V90 Cross Country.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 V90 Cross Country featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country?
2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,545. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $4,640 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,640 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,905.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 8.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Countries are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country for sale near. There are currently 8 new 2020 V90 Cross Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $60,140 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,537 on a used or CPO 2020 V90 Cross Country available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo V90 Cross Country for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,516.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $10,878.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Related 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country info
