2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country Review

Looking for a vehicle that provides a roomy cabin, plenty of cargo space and modest off-road capability? Typically, the solution would be a crossover SUV. Yet there's an alternative for the SUV-averse in the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country. Along with a sharp look and modern design, the V90 Cross Country offers exceptional interior comfort and serenity, an array of tech features and Volvo's reputation for safety. Its larger than Volvo's V60 or V60 Cross Country compact wagons, making it ideal as a vessel for the daily shuffle of family activities. For 2020, the wagon carries over largely unchanged but has been pared down to a single trim level. There are a few new safety features — the car can automatically brake when it detects rear cross-traffic, for example — and a self-parking system now available as a stand-alone option. Nice as it is, we've dinged the Cross Country for a harsher ride and louder cabin than we'd expect at this price point. And despite the name and taller ride height, it doesn't offer much more capability off-road than the standard V90 wagon. The all-wheel-drive system makes it functional enough, but there is no unique hardware to help the car cope with primitive conditions. For supreme luxury off-roading, an SUV such as the Land Rover Discovery likely makes more sense. But if your travels mainly occur on pavement, with only occasional detours down a dirt road, the Cross Country is a solid choice.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Volvo V90 Cross Country is a more rugged version of the regular V90 wagon. It is slightly taller, comes with all-wheel drive, and can handle moderate off-road terrain. There's distinctive Volvo style inside and out, solid power and performance, and a keen attention to safety. But it also lacks some polish. It's not as quiet and you'll feel more bumps in the road. Still, there aren't many cars like it, and that's precisely part of its appeal.

How does it drive? 7.5

The V90 provides ample oomph for the daily commute along with predictable and confident stopping power. The engine and transmission react quickly when you hit the gas but also deliver strong power at low speeds. A soft ride makes for somewhat floaty handling, but you'd only notice if you're trying to set a lap record.



The steering feels direct and accurate, and effort is adjustable depending on drive setting, but there isn't much feedback from the tires. A bit more ground clearance with all-wheel drive means the Cross Country fares better than a standard V90 on unpaved and slippery roads. This smooth-operating luxury wagon delivers the driving experience you'd expect.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The feel of the interior matches the chic design, provided you tick the right options. The front seats offer excellent comfort, a wide range of adjustment, and even a massage feature. You'll want the latter, as the V90 rides smoothly over most surfaces, but you'll still feel road vibrations. Big bumps also jostle the interior and come with loud thunks that are disappointing for a luxury vehicle. At least wind, road and tire noise is kept relatively at bay.



While we typically don't like touchscreen controls, the climate settings only need to be set once. The V90's powerful system always keeps the interior at the right temperature. Just set it and forget it. The seat ventilation makes some noise, but passengers will appreciate how well it works.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The unique interior design makes a good first impression, but the glossy black plastic quickly attracts smudges. Cabin controls (touchscreen, instrument panel, buttons/dials) are intuitive and easy to use. The lack of power operation for the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel is disappointing for a car at this price, but a wide range of seat and steering wheel adjustments means no compromise between comfort and visibility.



The Cross Country sits taller than a standard wagon, so passengers don't need to bend as much to get in. Taller rear-seat riders may still have to duck their head to clear the doorframe. The cabin is an elegant-looking and pleasing place to sit, with a strong sense of spaciousness.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Cross Country's displays are clear and legible, and phone integration is as simple as plugging in a cable. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and use the lower half of the display, making it easy to switch audio sources while using preferred nav app, for example. The high-end optional stereo system is among the finest we've sampled.



The V90's voice recognition stumbles with natural language, but it works fine after you master its learning curve. No problems with Apple/Android voice assistants. A 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot offer on-the-go internet. Most advanced driver aids function well, but we had trouble with lane keeping assist and the auto parking system.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The V90's cargo space rivals what you'll find in most similar-size SUVs. The rear seats fold electrically, and a host of other clever options enhance its utility, such as a grocery bag holder and a steel guard that protects passengers from sliding cargo. Child seats are easy to install beyond a little squeeze to reach the seatback anchors. Optional two-height rear booster seats are also a novel idea. Interior storage is, curiously, only adequate.



An optional retractable tow hitch allows the V90 CC to tow a 1,650-pound unbraked trailer or a 3,500-pound braked trailer. You'll need to install a trailer brake controller separately.

How economical is it? 7.0

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the V90 Cross Country T6 is a bit higher than that of a typical midsize luxury SUV. Our test car neared 25 mpg on our highway-heavy 115-mile test loop and averaged 20 mpg overall.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The V90 justifies its pricing through graceful design, safety features, warranty coverage and ownership perks. Alas, our test car made a strong initial impression of quality but showed premature interior wear in key areas. Our test car rang in at nearly $15,000 more than the base model, admittedly with several desirable, but nonessential, options. Standard basic and powertrain warranties and initial complimentary services offer peace of mind but are on par with what other luxury carmakers offer.

Wildcard 7.5

There's no denying it: The V90 just looks cool. The interior design is distinct from other luxury cars, right down to the tiny flag of Sweden stitched into the seats. You won't find a ton of driving thrills here, but there's decent power and performance. And there's something pleasant about rolling along in comfort behind the wheel of a stylish, high-end station wagon.

Which V90 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?

The T6 is our choice because, well, it's currently the only trim level available. That said, we'd spring for the optional air suspension, which smooths the Cross Country's rough ride — one of its only glaring weaknesses. The Luxury package is also worth considering since it adds massaging seats with extra adjustments and several interior trim upgrades.

Volvo V90 Cross Country models

The 2020 Volvo V90 is an all-wheel-drive station wagon with seating for five. It's available in a single T6 trim level. (The less powerful T5 and specialized T6 Volvo Ocean Race trims from last year have been discontinued.)