Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country

#2 Midsize wagon

What’s new

  • T5 engine option, T6 Ocean Race edition discontinued
  • Adds new active safety features
  • Adds stand-alone option for self-parking system
  • Part of the second V90 Cross Country generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Interior is upscale and stylish
  • Plenty of cargo capacity
  • Front seats are very comfortable
  • More off-road capability than in regular wagons
  • Harsher ride than we expect from a luxury car
  • Noisier cabin than competitors
MSRP Starting at
$54,550
Save as much as $4,640
Select your model:
2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 V90
T5 R-Design, T5 Inscription, T6 R-Design and T6 Inscription

msrp 

$51,450
starting price
2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country Review

Looking for a vehicle that provides a roomy cabin, plenty of cargo space and modest off-road capability? Typically, the solution would be a crossover SUV. Yet there's an alternative for the SUV-averse in the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

Along with a sharp look and modern design, the V90 Cross Country offers exceptional interior comfort and serenity, an array of tech features and Volvo's reputation for safety. Its larger than Volvo's V60 or V60 Cross Country compact wagons, making it ideal as a vessel for the daily shuffle of family activities.

For 2020, the wagon carries over largely unchanged but has been pared down to a single trim level. There are a few new safety features — the car can automatically brake when it detects rear cross-traffic, for example — and a self-parking system now available as a stand-alone option.

Nice as it is, we've dinged the Cross Country for a harsher ride and louder cabin than we'd expect at this price point. And despite the name and taller ride height, it doesn't offer much more capability off-road than the standard V90 wagon. The all-wheel-drive system makes it functional enough, but there is no unique hardware to help the car cope with primitive conditions.

For supreme luxury off-roading, an SUV such as the Land Rover Discovery likely makes more sense. But if your travels mainly occur on pavement, with only occasional detours down a dirt road, the Cross Country is a solid choice.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
The Volvo V90 Cross Country is a more rugged version of the regular V90 wagon. It is slightly taller, comes with all-wheel drive, and can handle moderate off-road terrain. There's distinctive Volvo style inside and out, solid power and performance, and a keen attention to safety. But it also lacks some polish. It's not as quiet and you'll feel more bumps in the road. Still, there aren't many cars like it, and that's precisely part of its appeal.

How does it drive?

7.5
The V90 provides ample oomph for the daily commute along with predictable and confident stopping power. The engine and transmission react quickly when you hit the gas but also deliver strong power at low speeds. A soft ride makes for somewhat floaty handling, but you'd only notice if you're trying to set a lap record.

The steering feels direct and accurate, and effort is adjustable depending on drive setting, but there isn't much feedback from the tires. A bit more ground clearance with all-wheel drive means the Cross Country fares better than a standard V90 on unpaved and slippery roads. This smooth-operating luxury wagon delivers the driving experience you'd expect.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The feel of the interior matches the chic design, provided you tick the right options. The front seats offer excellent comfort, a wide range of adjustment, and even a massage feature. You'll want the latter, as the V90 rides smoothly over most surfaces, but you'll still feel road vibrations. Big bumps also jostle the interior and come with loud thunks that are disappointing for a luxury vehicle. At least wind, road and tire noise is kept relatively at bay.

While we typically don't like touchscreen controls, the climate settings only need to be set once. The V90's powerful system always keeps the interior at the right temperature. Just set it and forget it. The seat ventilation makes some noise, but passengers will appreciate how well it works.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The unique interior design makes a good first impression, but the glossy black plastic quickly attracts smudges. Cabin controls (touchscreen, instrument panel, buttons/dials) are intuitive and easy to use. The lack of power operation for the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel is disappointing for a car at this price, but a wide range of seat and steering wheel adjustments means no compromise between comfort and visibility.

The Cross Country sits taller than a standard wagon, so passengers don't need to bend as much to get in. Taller rear-seat riders may still have to duck their head to clear the doorframe. The cabin is an elegant-looking and pleasing place to sit, with a strong sense of spaciousness.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The Cross Country's displays are clear and legible, and phone integration is as simple as plugging in a cable. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and use the lower half of the display, making it easy to switch audio sources while using preferred nav app, for example. The high-end optional stereo system is among the finest we've sampled.

The V90's voice recognition stumbles with natural language, but it works fine after you master its learning curve. No problems with Apple/Android voice assistants. A 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot offer on-the-go internet. Most advanced driver aids function well, but we had trouble with lane keeping assist and the auto parking system.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The V90's cargo space rivals what you'll find in most similar-size SUVs. The rear seats fold electrically, and a host of other clever options enhance its utility, such as a grocery bag holder and a steel guard that protects passengers from sliding cargo. Child seats are easy to install beyond a little squeeze to reach the seatback anchors. Optional two-height rear booster seats are also a novel idea. Interior storage is, curiously, only adequate.

An optional retractable tow hitch allows the V90 CC to tow a 1,650-pound unbraked trailer or a 3,500-pound braked trailer. You'll need to install a trailer brake controller separately.

How economical is it?

7.0
EPA-estimated fuel economy for the V90 Cross Country T6 is a bit higher than that of a typical midsize luxury SUV. Our test car neared 25 mpg on our highway-heavy 115-mile test loop and averaged 20 mpg overall.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The V90 justifies its pricing through graceful design, safety features, warranty coverage and ownership perks. Alas, our test car made a strong initial impression of quality but showed premature interior wear in key areas. Our test car rang in at nearly $15,000 more than the base model, admittedly with several desirable, but nonessential, options. Standard basic and powertrain warranties and initial complimentary services offer peace of mind but are on par with what other luxury carmakers offer.

Wildcard

7.5
There's no denying it: The V90 just looks cool. The interior design is distinct from other luxury cars, right down to the tiny flag of Sweden stitched into the seats. You won't find a ton of driving thrills here, but there's decent power and performance. And there's something pleasant about rolling along in comfort behind the wheel of a stylish, high-end station wagon.

Which V90 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?

The T6 is our choice because, well, it's currently the only trim level available. That said, we'd spring for the optional air suspension, which smooths the Cross Country's rough ride — one of its only glaring weaknesses. The Luxury package is also worth considering since it adds massaging seats with extra adjustments and several interior trim upgrades.

Volvo V90 Cross Country models

The 2020 Volvo V90 is an all-wheel-drive station wagon with seating for five. It's available in a single T6 trim level. (The less powerful T5 and specialized T6 Volvo Ocean Race trims from last year have been discontinued.)

The T6 comes equipped with a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque), standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free liftgate. Inside you'll find leather upholstery, heated front seats and a 9-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker sound system.

Standard safety features and driver aids (Volvo's IntelliSafe) include blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, a drowsy driver warning system, and an adaptive cruise control system that forms the basis of Pilot Assist, Volvo's name for its self-steering, semi-automated driving system.

You can further tailor the V90 Cross Country to taste with the optional Advanced and Luxury packages. The Advanced package adds adaptive headlights, high-pressure headlight washers, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and head-up display. The Luxury package includes upgraded leather, ventilated and massaging front seats with thigh cushion extensions, front-seat position memory, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, ambient cabin lighting and rear sunshades.

The handful of stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, a self-parking package, a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and integrated rear child booster seats.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    T6 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    T6 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
    MSRP$54,550
    MPG 20 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite V90 Cross Country safety features:

    Oncoming Lane Mitigation
    Sees the road ahead, and if an oncoming car has crossed the center marking, the system warns the driver and can apply the brakes.
    Rear Collision Warning
    Warns you if an approaching car may cause a rear-end collision. It will flash the lights, tension the seat belts and apply the brakes.
    Blind-Spot Information Assist
    Alerts the driver about vehicles in his or her blind spots. Also includes alerts when backing out of a parking space.

    Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. the competition

    Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Audi A4 Allroad

    The A4 Allroad is a luxury wagon that offers the driving manners of a sedan but with increased cargo capacity and a whiff of off-road flavor. The Allroad is the only wagon Audi currently offers, which means you'll need to accept its slightly taller height and rugged looks. While it costs less than the V90, the Audi is also smaller. The longer and wider V90 is more capable of SUV-like cargo capacity. It's best to think of the Allroad as a large hatchback.

    Compare Volvo V90 Cross Country & Audi A4 Allroad features

    Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    The Mercedes E-Class has become synonymous with the European luxury family wagon. The Benz has been the default go-to for buyers looking for a luxury wagon for decades, and that hasn't changed with today's E-Class wagon. Its exquisite interior, smooth and powerful engines, cavernous cargo space, and semi-automated driver aids make the E-Class the leader in this segment. In the Volvo's favor are its lower price and enhanced off-road ability.

    Compare Volvo V90 Cross Country & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

    Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Jaguar XF

    The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is the newest luxury wagon alternative and a good one at that. Where the Volvo hews closely to the Mercedes template of cool luxury and advanced tech, the Jaguar takes a sportier approach. The Sportbrake excels in handling and driver engagement. But the interior fit and finish isn't up to the V90's standards. The Jag also can't match the V90's level of advanced driver safety aids.

    Compare Volvo V90 Cross Country & Jaguar XF features

    FAQ

    Is the Volvo V90 Cross Country a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 V90 Cross Country both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Volvo V90 Cross Country fuel economy, so it's important to know that the V90 Cross Country gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the V90 Cross Country has 33.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo V90 Cross Country. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country:

    • T5 engine option, T6 Ocean Race edition discontinued
    • Adds new active safety features
    • Adds stand-alone option for self-parking system
    • Part of the second V90 Cross Country generation introduced for 2018
    Is the Volvo V90 Cross Country reliable?

    To determine whether the Volvo V90 Cross Country is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the V90 Cross Country. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the V90 Cross Country's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 V90 Cross Country and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 V90 Cross Country is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country?

    The least-expensive 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country is the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,550.

    Other versions include:

    • T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $54,550
    What are the different models of Volvo V90 Cross Country?

    If you're interested in the Volvo V90 Cross Country, the next question is, which V90 Cross Country model is right for you? V90 Cross Country variants include T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A). For a full list of V90 Cross Country models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

