AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida

Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Raven Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket; 8-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Shale/Cocoa; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini-Perforation Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 19" X 8.5" (48.3 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Aluminum With Premium Painted Finish This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. With just 46,222 miles, this car is barely broken in. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! A XTS in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! The perfect blend of luxury and performance. The 2015 Cadillac XTS: the benchmark of what all luxury car manufactures aspire to be. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G61M5S33F9157942

Stock: F9157942

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-09-2020