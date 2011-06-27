Used 2015 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- New Listing$22,495Great Deal | $2,066 below market
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury14,926 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dorschel Toyota - Rochester / New York
`All-Wheel Drive Drivetrain, Driver Awareness Package, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Forward Collision Alert, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Collection Package 1SB, Navigation System, Power Variable-Effort Steering, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, UltraView Power Sunroof, Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps.CARFAX One-Owner. 17/26 City/Highway MPG At Dorschel Toyota, you can get the vehicle you want at the price you want along with a great customer experience. Clear - Simple - Different. Clear - the best price displayed on every vehicle, Simple - work with one person from start to finish. Different - non-commissioned.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61N5S36F9208217
Stock: TC13971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$23,999Great Deal | $3,762 below market
2015 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum50,808 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Riverside Chevrolet - Chillicothe / Illinois
LOOK NOW! 2015 Cadillac XTS Platinum! Extras Included! Navigation, Sunroof, & More! Excellent Condition! Low Miles- 50,808! Free Delivery Statewide and First Oil Change is on us! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, OnStar, 4G Hotspot, Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, Parking Assist, & Backup Camera! WHY BUY FROM US Riverside Chevrolet in Chillicothe has a strong and committed staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers'. We believe in providing our customers with the most information up front and our inventory at www.riverchevy.com has full 360 views of exterior, interior, and under the vehicle. To request more info on any vehicle from one of our trained sales professionals, set up a test drive, or inquire about financing please call or e-mail! * Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61W5S85F9290093
Stock: 150093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- New Listing$13,998Great Deal | $2,027 below market
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury101,460 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Sunroof; Ultraview; Power White Diamond Tricoat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Jet Black; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini-Perforation Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket; 8-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 19" X 8.5" (48.3 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Aluminum With Premium Painted Finish This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S32F9205995
Stock: F9205995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $21,995
2015 Cadillac XTS Premium42,017 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2015 Cadillac XTS 4dr 4dr Sedan Premium AWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Very Light Platinum/Dark Urban/Cocoa Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heads Up Display, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61R5S33F9199027
Stock: 199027FA71388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- $18,399Good Deal | $830 below market
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury46,222 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Raven Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket; 8-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Shale/Cocoa; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini-Perforation Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 19" X 8.5" (48.3 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Aluminum With Premium Painted Finish This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. With just 46,222 miles, this car is barely broken in. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! A XTS in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! The perfect blend of luxury and performance. The 2015 Cadillac XTS: the benchmark of what all luxury car manufactures aspire to be. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S33F9157942
Stock: F9157942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $17,995Fair Deal
2015 Cadillac XTS Premium111,649 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lone Oak Motors - Austin / Texas
We are proud to provide free CARFAX reports for all of our inventory all of the time...just click the CARFAX button! Lone Oak Motors Bringing the Deals to You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61P5S31F9244620
Stock: L2333X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$18,900Good Deal | $1,088 below market
2015 Cadillac XTS Premium79,084 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2015 Cadillac XTS Premium Crystal Red Tintcoat AWD CARFAX One-Owner. Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Push Button Start, GPS Navigation, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Loaded, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, AWD All Wheel Drive, Cadillac Cue With Navigation, Premium Bose with Sirus XM And Rear Back Up Camera, Back Up Camera, XTS Premium, 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT, AWD. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61R5S34F9187839
Stock: 20G3510A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $19,002Good Deal
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury49,807 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wagner Cadillac - Tyler / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S34F9245737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,498Good Deal | $1,925 below market
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury44,562 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Cadillac - Montgomery / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S36F9120898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,988
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury72,538 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
SC Motors - Placentia / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S38F9260662
Stock: 260662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,460
2015 Cadillac XTS Premium17,864 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kelley Cadillac - Fort Wayne / Indiana
>>EXTREMELY LOW MILES >ALL WHEEL DRIVE >PREMIUM >HEADS-UP DISPLAY >CLEAN CARFAX Odometer is 41436 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61R5S3XF9220827
Stock: 4T12631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- New Listing$23,980Fair Deal | $441 below market
2015 Cadillac XTS Premium45,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno - Reno / Nevada
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 45,000! NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Heated Rear Seat, Rear Air, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control, (UGN) Automatic Collision Preparation and (UVZ) Front and Rear Automatic Braking. SUNROOF, ULTRAVIEW, POWER, WHEELS, 20" X 8.5" (50.9 CM X 21.6 CM) CAST ALUMINUM WITH PREMIUM PAINTED FINISH. ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [355 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo, USB ports, SD card slot, auxiliary input jack, Bose premium 8-speaker system and Natural Voice Recognition (Includes (UQS) Bose Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system.) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled, AWD (STD). SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: At Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno our first and foremost goal is to make your car-buying and ownership experience better than any other you've had near Carson City, Auburn CA, Sparks and beyond. If you're ready to answer the call of fun, style and peace of mind; be sure to contact us today. And prepare to have your expectations exceeded. Price does not include $449 Dealer Doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61R5S31F9163658
Stock: F9163658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $20,203Fair Deal
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury35,551 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Allen Tillery Chevrolet Buick GMC - Hot Springs / Arkansas
Welcome to Allen Tillery Chevrolet Buick GMC. All of our vehicles are hand picked and inspected for your peace of mind. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Automatic Parking Assist, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Collection Package 1SB, Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps. FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT Recent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S34F9115148
Stock: F9115148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $16,890
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury77,177 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury NAVIGATION, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), Navigation System.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S37F9231377
Stock: 231377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $21,995
2015 Cadillac XTS Base20,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Morgan Buick GMC - Bossier City / Louisiana
This 2015 Cadillac XTS is proudly offered by Morgan Bossier Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Cadillac XTS. This low mileage Cadillac XTS has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2015 Cadillac XTS: Starting at just under $45,000, the XTS competes with midsized luxury sedans from European manufacturers like BMW, Audi and Mercedes. The XTS offers more interior room and cargo space, however and the availability of a new 3.6L turbocharged V6 means the XTS can more than hold its own. Available all-wheel drive increases practicality and fits well with all the other impressive technologies available on the XTS. Interesting features of this model are quiet and technology laden with available all-wheel drive, luxurious, potent turbocharged V6, and Spacious
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61L5S31F9211547
Stock: F9211547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $22,998
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury36,809 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S30F9156618
Stock: 19332397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,590
2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury39,551 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61N5S30F9272673
Stock: 2000624285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $25,975
2015 Cadillac XTS Platinum23,822 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nimnicht Chevrolet - Jacksonville / Florida
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, $700 below NADA Retail! Platinum trim. Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 23,822! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Rear Air, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: LPO, CD OPTICAL DRIVE, CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo, USB ports, SD card slot, auxiliary input jack, Bose premium 8-speaker system and Natural Voice Recognition (Includes (UQS) Bose Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system.) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled, FWD (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [355 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD). Cadillac Platinum with Crystal Red Tintcoat exterior and Very Light Platinum/Dark Urban/Cocoa interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 304 HP at 6800 RPM*. Carfax Available EXPERTS RAVE: "The real attraction of the XTS, though, is the sheer amount of space it provides. Rear seating, in particular, is quite generous, and the trunk is one of the biggest you'll find anywhere." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. A GREAT VALUE: This XTS is priced $700 below NADA Retail. WHY BUY FROM US: We are and have always been a family owned and operated business. Nimnicht, your friends in the car business since 1941. Come in today and experience our award winning difference, proud recipient of the 2019 Chevrolet Dealer of the Year Award. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61S5S3XF9194606
Stock: 20C1033A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
