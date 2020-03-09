  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. 2021 Honda Accord

2021 Honda Accord

Notify me when the 2021 Honda Accord is available near me

Price Range

  • $25,000-$37,500 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Fall 2020

What to expect

  • Manual transmission no longer offered
  • Spacious, passenger-friendly cabin
  • Terrifically well-rounded
  • Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Accord for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
2021 Honda Accord Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/09/2020

What is the Accord?

Though midsize sedans aren't as popular as they once were, the segment is full of some of the best vehicles on the market. Chief among these is the Honda Accord. A perennial favorite of buyers and critics alike, the newest model counts expressive styling among the typical Accord strengths such as a passenger-friendly cabin and a cushy ride.

The Accord's priced like a midsize, but its vast amount of interior space is more akin to what you'll find in a full-size sedan. In upper trims, the quality of materials is closer to what you'd find in a luxury sedan than any of its more budget-friendly direct rivals. Buyers looking for an enviable blend of affordability and luxury should put the Accord on their short list.

The Accord, however, isn't faultless. While we like the standard 1.5-liter engine, our long-term Accord with this engine failed to live up to its EPA estimates in real-world driving. We think this small-displacement engine has to work a little harder than anticipated to move the Accord's hefty mass. And one of the hallmarks of the Accord, its available manual transmission that made it a joy to drive among affordable sedans, will no longer be an option for the 2021 model year.

If the Accord feels a little conservative to you, be sure to check out the sleek and luxurious Mazda 6. While quite a bit more expensive, the Kia Stinger is a sporty alternative that will have you grinning ear to ear every time you hit the throttle.

Edmunds says

With a spacious interior, upscale materials and a comfortable ride, the Honda Accord is one of the best midsize sedans available today. Unfortunately, a little bit of its soul dies with the decision to discontinue the available manual transmission.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Honda Accord.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Accord Articles

    Related 2021 Honda Accord info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model