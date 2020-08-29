Used 2016 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

I bought a 2016 Honda Accord LX with CVT for about $20k plus taxes and fees. I added aftermarket leather upholstery (Katzkin) for just over a grand. If you do not care about moonroof, keyless start, lower profile tires, Honda Sensing, or navigation, then you can save thousands by doing this. I know that sounds like a lot of things to go without. However, I sincerely did not want any of those items. Honda designed the LX trim almost perfectly for people like me. One thing I did want was the enhanced stereo of the EX-L. I was planning on putting in an upgraded aftermarket stereo into my LX. However, when I finally got the car, I realized the stock stereo is more than sufficient, and so I am keeping it. I actually fear that a stereo shop would put in a more expensive and more powerful stereo that will sound worse. I have had that happen before with another car. Anyway, for a solid two months, I was in the market for an AWD SUV. I had an extensive spreadsheet and everything. I test drove many SUVs. For the heck of it, I test drove Honda Accords in three trims: LX, EX, and EX-L V6. After that, I decided I did not need an SUV. The ride is smoother than any SUV I drove, which is expected because it is a sedan. However, the ride is also better than the Subaru Legacy. The only thing the Legacy is better at is its AWD system. If you can get over that, then the Accord is a better car. By the way, some reviewers have been complaining that they feel the road too much. That mainly is the consumers' fault. I'll explain. People like the looks of low profile tires. So car makers have been giving it to them. But lower profile tires are automatically a stiffer ride, assuming similar suspensions. Until car makers figure out how to defy the laws of physics, this will always be the case. So, I present another argument in favor of getting the base model LX if you want a smoother ride. The rims are higher profile (smaller rims) than all of the upper trims. For me personally, higher profile tires are an UPGRADE. So, it is a win-win because I get to pay less. Other things... The base model LX has manual nobs (good thing) for the radio and does not have an extra screen for navigation. (The upper models have the touchscreen for volume control, for example.) To me, car navigation is worthless because I much prefer to use the superior Google Maps on my iPhone. The fuel economy is outstanding. It boggles my mind actually. This car gets better mpg than my little 2000 Honda Civic, and I always thought that car had really good mpg. A downside here is that I am now spoiled. It will be difficult for me to go back to an SUV as a main car.

Read more