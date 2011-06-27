1990 Honda Accord Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$750 - $1,833
Used Accord for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
The Accord is entirely redesigned for 1990. Nearly five inches longer than the previous model, the 1990 Accord has considerably more interior space than last year's model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Honda Accord.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mona_hoyulea,02/14/2012
Yes, you read that right, my car's name is doofy. My car is over 20yrs old at this point, almost as old as i am, and runs like a dream!!! This car has raised my expectations of all cars! My doofy has about 210k miles on it with no problem in sight... in fact the guy i bought it from had drove it non-stop from washington state to florida without any problems, 2yrs ago!! How many 20yr old cars would you do that in?! Only this one!!! At this point and age, yes it may need a paint job... but the engine on these cars are amazing, if you have the chance to buy one, I'd say you are not wasting ur money.... and you will probably be driving it for another 20 yrs!!!
Hondafan24,04/04/2007
I bought my Honda brand new after getting out of high school with 12 miles. it now has 496,000 miles on it and when my son starts driving in a month it will be his. Great car original engine.
Tina Yake,08/24/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
I have owned this car since 1990. You got it, it was brand spanking new. After 8 years, I gave it to my mom to use. I have since gotten it back, 24 yrs later. I had a mechanic look it over before driving it from California to Kansas. The only thing it needed was a new main relay, an ac charge and 4 new tires. For insurance sake, I had him replace the timing belt and water pump. The acceleration is just like when I first bought it. Handling is still smooth. All our mechanics told us that if there was a Honda model to own, it was that. I own a 1996 Accord and a 2006 Odyssey and both vehicles, cosmetically suck. We have had more issues with the newer models than my 1990 Accord.
Bryan Bernstel,09/14/2015
EX 4dr Sedan
This car has, on more than one occasion, saved my life and always kept running even when it seemed it was going to give up. Reliable and easy to fix.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Honda Accord features & specs
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 1990 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019