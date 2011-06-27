  1. Home
1990 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The Accord is entirely redesigned for 1990. Nearly five inches longer than the previous model, the 1990 Accord has considerably more interior space than last year's model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Honda Accord.

5(77%)
4(20%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
102 reviews
See all 102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my doofy!!
mona_hoyulea,02/14/2012
Yes, you read that right, my car's name is doofy. My car is over 20yrs old at this point, almost as old as i am, and runs like a dream!!! This car has raised my expectations of all cars! My doofy has about 210k miles on it with no problem in sight... in fact the guy i bought it from had drove it non-stop from washington state to florida without any problems, 2yrs ago!! How many 20yr old cars would you do that in?! Only this one!!! At this point and age, yes it may need a paint job... but the engine on these cars are amazing, if you have the chance to buy one, I'd say you are not wasting ur money.... and you will probably be driving it for another 20 yrs!!!
Best car
Hondafan24,04/04/2007
I bought my Honda brand new after getting out of high school with 12 miles. it now has 496,000 miles on it and when my son starts driving in a month it will be his. Great car original engine.
Nothing like it!
Tina Yake,08/24/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
I have owned this car since 1990. You got it, it was brand spanking new. After 8 years, I gave it to my mom to use. I have since gotten it back, 24 yrs later. I had a mechanic look it over before driving it from California to Kansas. The only thing it needed was a new main relay, an ac charge and 4 new tires. For insurance sake, I had him replace the timing belt and water pump. The acceleration is just like when I first bought it. Handling is still smooth. All our mechanics told us that if there was a Honda model to own, it was that. I own a 1996 Accord and a 2006 Odyssey and both vehicles, cosmetically suck. We have had more issues with the newer models than my 1990 Accord.
Best Car Ever Made
Bryan Bernstel,09/14/2015
EX 4dr Sedan
This car has, on more than one occasion, saved my life and always kept running even when it seemed it was going to give up. Reliable and easy to fix.
See all 102 reviews of the 1990 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Honda Accord

Used 1990 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 1990 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX 2dr Coupe, DX 2dr Coupe, DX 4dr Sedan, EX 2dr Coupe, LX 4dr Sedan, and EX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Honda Accord?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Honda Accord for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 1990 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,908.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,236.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,632.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,731.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

