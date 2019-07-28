2020 Volvo V60
What’s new
- The T6 AWD drivetrain is no longer available
- Larger wheels and digital instrumentation are standard on the Momentum trim
- R-Design trim gains ambient lighting, quad-zone climate control and a tailored dash
- Part of the second V60 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Increased cargo and rear passenger space over predecessor
- Exceptionally comfortable front seats
- Sleek exterior and interior design
- Long list of advanced safety features
- Ride is fairly stiff, even with the adaptive suspension
- Infotainment system isn't as intuitive as rivals
- Limited interior storage space
- No wireless charging or rear USB ports
2020 Volvo V60 Review
If you're of a certain age, you probably remember a time before SUVs, when wagons ruled supreme as the de facto family vehicle. With crossovers dominating the roads, you'd think that wagons have gone the way of CDs, and in many ways, you'd be correct.
One wagon that has eluded extinction is the 2020 Volvo V60, which came off a full redesign last year. The sleek shape and appealing interior are a far cry from the boxy Volvos of years past, and there's also plenty of up-to-date technology.
Like the dwindling number of CD buyers, many V60 shoppers represent a niche market that is likely seeking an alternative to what is commonplace. To Volvo's credit, the V60 artfully blends the convenience of an SUV with the more favorable driving dynamics of a sedan, making it not just different but better in some ways.
As much as we're fans of the 2020 Volvo V60 wagon, there are a few drawbacks. This year, the more powerful T6 engine has been dropped from the lineup, and with it, the option for all-wheel drive. If it were up to us, we'd also want a more comfortable and compliant ride quality. Finally, one of the biggest hurdles the V60 has to face is its availability. You probably won't find a new one in showrooms since they're special order only.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Volvo V60 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
Which V60 does Edmunds recommend?
Volvo V60 models
The 2020 Volvo V60 is a wagon with seating for five that is offered in Momentum, R-Design and Inscription trim levels. These come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels.
Volvo also offers a special Polestar Engineered V60 that has a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It makes 415 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with all-wheel drive.
Standard features for the Momentum trim include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, automatic high beams, heated and rain-sensing windshield wipers, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, keyless ignition, selectable drive modes, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a digital instrument panel, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, power-folding rear headrests, power split-folding rear seats with a center pass-through, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Tech features include Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a Sensus infotainment system with a 9-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker audio system with two USB ports, satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Forward collision warning and mitigation, intersection cross-traffic collision mitigation, run-off-road mitigation/protection, lane keeping assist, a traffic sign reader, and a driver alert monitor are also standard.
The Momentum trim is eligible for the Premium package (a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and automatic braking, keyless entry, a hands-free trunk opener, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, and a universal garage door opener) and the Multimedia package (navigation and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system).
The R-Design trim adds different 18-inch wheels, unique exterior and interior trim elements, foglights with cornering lights, four-zone automatic climate control, leather dashboard trim, sport seats with power thigh-support extensions, and interior ambient lighting. The Premium and Multimedia packages are standard with the R-Design trim.
At the top of the lineup, the Inscription trim fills out the features list with chrome exterior and unique wood interior detailing. A Luxury package is exclusive to this model, installing ventilated and massaging front seats with power-adjustable side bolsters.
The Advanced package is offered for all V60 models and adds headlight washers, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control with Volvo's Pilot Assist semi-automated driving features, a surround-view camera system, and adaptive headlights. It also adds foglights and cornering lights for the Momentum trim.
Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.
Consumer reviews

Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
Last of European Car Companies to offer R/T air and lodging for their Overseas Delivery Program. Order custom options with 8% off MSRP and drive with full coverage and registration for 15 days as an additional incentive. FYI, the T6 is not available for 2020 contrary to info stated. T5 has a Polestar Option ($1166) which adds 28 HP to the base 250 turbo and bumps ft lbs to 317 from 295. Concern regarding our 10/8/19 Gothenburg Delivery will be how tight the suspension might be! But sleek look and Wagon space, coming from an Audi A7, will be interesting! Atleast unsurpassed safety! Go for Inscription if ventilated seats, AWD, and the massage feature are a must. Paul P. Stuart, FL
This is the second Volvo V60 we one. The first V60 we replaced after the car accident. It saves our lives. New V60 has a lot of new options. Car handles the road very well(responsive). We have this car for a less than a month.
Has all the bells and whistles but the design on the front is too clunky looking to me. I do like the huge moon roof on the Inscription model but is too expensive for me. Wish The momentum had a huge moonroof..that might have changed my mind. The older V60's are nicer, more streamlined and so I will wait for one of those. Less expensive too!
Features & Specs
|T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$39,650
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$45,400
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$45,400
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$67,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite V60 safety features:
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Warns if another vehicle is lurking in your blind spot, and cross-traffic alert lets you know if something is approaching as you back out.
- City Safety Collision Avoidance
- Warns if a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist or animal is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Run-Off Road Mitigation
- Scans the road to detect if the vehicle may run off the road and automatically tightens the seat belts in preparation.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
Volvo V60 vs. the competition
Volvo V60 vs. Audi A4 Allroad
In the select group of wagons, the Audi A4 Allroad represents the closest rival to the Volvo V60. The A4 distinguishes itself from the Volvo with a taller ride height that gives it better ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. With this in mind, the V60 Cross Country is a more direct competitor. All of these wagons feature strong performance, practicality and refinement that make them worthy alternatives to SUVs.
Volvo V60 vs. Buick Regal TourX
In terms of base price, the Buick Regal TourX enjoys a $10,000 advantage over the Volvo V60, but it's not really an apples-to-apples comparison. The Buick lacks the Volvo's interior refinement, making it feel more luxury adjacent than a genuine luxury vehicle. On the plus side, the TourX has a cargo capacity that is 40% larger than the V60.
Volvo V60 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
With a base price almost $25,000 more than the V60, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon is the posh one of the group. For the money, you get a definitive premium luxury experience, and this Benz is our choice among wagons for those with more generous budgets. By comparison, the Volvo feels more like an entry-level luxury entrant.
FAQ
Is the Volvo V60 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volvo V60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo V60:
- The T6 AWD drivetrain is no longer available
- Larger wheels and digital instrumentation are standard on the Momentum trim
- R-Design trim gains ambient lighting, quad-zone climate control and a tailored dash
- Part of the second V60 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volvo V60 reliable?
Is the 2020 Volvo V60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo V60?
The least-expensive 2020 Volvo V60 is the 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,650.
Other versions include:
- T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,650
- T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,400
- T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,400
- T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $67,300
What are the different models of Volvo V60?
More about the 2020 Volvo V60
2020 Volvo V60 Overview
The 2020 Volvo V60 is offered in the following submodels: V60 T8 Polestar Engineered, V60 Wagon. Available styles include T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volvo V60?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo V60 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 V60 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 V60.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volvo V60 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 V60 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volvo V60?
2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,395. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,198 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,198 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,197.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,395. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,312 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,312 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,083.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,645. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,724 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,724 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,921.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 16.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volvo V60s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volvo V60 for sale near. There are currently 53 new 2020 V60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,090 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volvo V60. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,730 on a used or CPO 2020 V60 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volvo V60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo V60 for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,992.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,422.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volvo V60?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
Related 2020 Volvo V60 info
