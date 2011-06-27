  1. Home
1996 Honda Accord Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The benchmark. The best-selling car in America. The highest resale value in its class. It needs a V6. These are all statements that have been made with regularity concerning the Accord. It is undoubtedly the most popular car in this country, despite what Ford (who includes fleet sales to such entities as rental car and government agencies in its sales totals for the Taurus) has claimed every year since 1992. The Accord won a loyal base of customers by offering sprightly performance, room for four, frugal fuel economy and a virtual guarantee that, if cared for properly, the Accord would not break.

Those qualities have made it the benchmark. It is consistently the best-selling car to regular retail customers like you. What about resale? The current issue of Edmund's Used Car Prices says that a 1991 Accord EX sedan is worth approximately 70 percent of its original value. Sure, the Accord is pretty pricey new, but the overall cost of ownership, when repairs, maintenance, and resale value are put into the equation, make it a bargain.

During the 1995 model year, the Accord sedan finally got a V6. However, it doesn't perform as well as some versions four-cylinder Accord. Why? Added weight, different tires, and an automatic transmission collaborate to make the Accord V6 slower and less nimble than a five-speed Accord EX. Additionally, critics find that the V6 powertrain is not ideally suited to the Accord, citing smooth but dull response from both the engine and transmission resulting in a bland character; decidedly out of tune with other Honda products. Hmmm...

For 1996, Honda has given the Accord some styling tweaks -- new taillights and bumper covers, along with revised grille treatments give the Accord a fresh look. Wagons get a roof rack, while sedans offer a new pass-through ski sack.

The Accord EX equipped with a VTEC engine is quick, frugal, and loaded with equipment. As an added bonus, it's fun to drive. And knowing that, in the end, the Accord will actually cost just half what the sticker reads makes the choice a no-brainer. The Accord is the definitive family sedan, coupe or wagon.

1996 Highlights

All 1996 Honda Accords get revised styling, featuring new taillights and bumper covers. Wagons have a new roof rack, while sedans boast a new pass-through ski sack.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Honda Accord.

4.7
135 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST car I've ever had. (I've had a few)
Joaquin Borromeo,02/28/2016
EX 4dr Sedan
This car will literally run forever with just minimal maintenance. Paid $3500 for my 96' Honda accord, now I'm graduating college I decided to sell it. I'm asking $3000 for it and I am confident that I can sell it for t his price. The car now has 166k miles on it but I am sure it can run all the way up to 300K plus plus miles.
Fun Car - Buy Accord not Camry
ernie_8000,11/05/2011
1996 Accord LX (no VTEC) with over 235,000 miles. The car has been to Lake Tahoe, to LA and long distance trips (over 300 miles). car still runs really well (except engine is a bit louder than it was when new - which is understandable). Great chassis, ample seating for 5 (cars nowadays are too large). When driving highways, gets around 32 mpg. When primarily city, gets around 23 mpg.
Great Automobile
mlstove,12/11/2010
Bought the car with 28K miles in 2000 and still drive this car daily with now 228K!! In fact, the car went the past two years without anything but oil changes until it was time to replace the timing belt again. It is amazing the clutch hasn't needed replaced, nor has any other major item engine wise other than a starter over the years. CV joints went out at 180K, and the wheel bearings are getting close now. My wife drives and 07 sedan and my stock radio is a nicer system. I think the brakes on this car are better than the 07! And it survived a collision with a 6-point buck this year and all I needed was a headlight and a hood!
230K and still runs like a "Top"! BUT...
Edwin Sherman,06/29/2016
LX 4dr Sedan
Perform regular preventative maintenance, and you have a forever friend. It is the very definition of "reliable". Period. The only other vehicle I have ever owned, and still own, as reliable as my 96 Accord, is my 04, Odyssey. However, one issue consistent with 1990's Hondas is rusting upper arch wheel wells. The design flaw is how the rubber molding/weather stripping attached to the inner wheel well arch flange consistently traps enough moisture to cause premature rusting. Longtime owners of Hondas of this era know exactly what I am referring to and would agree. Unless of course, a quick fix rust repair had been performed prior to selling the car, in which case the next owner would disagree while unknowingly to become the next victim. However, if you took the best advice from Honda enthusiasts on reputable Honda forums, and removed the molding, you then bought a few extra years before having to perform body work. The rubber molding simply and easily tears away by hand, and I, of course, was too late removing the liners. No need to worry about aesthetics as the removed weather stripping is not noticeable, and, does not affect the lines of the car. I repaired my rusting wheel arches by sanding and applying fiberglass cloth tape affixed with fiberglass specific, Bondo. Sand, prime, paint. Done. The second issue would be the specific and unusual placement of O-rings under the rocker arms. It does not matter if you changed the oil every 3K miles, the O-rings under the rock arms inevitably become stiff and brittle, leaking small amounts of oil into a cylinder(s), wetting the spark plug(s). You may or may not notice a change in performance, other than slightly decreased gas mileage, until you see a fouled plug(s) during a tune up. The initial, and common instinct to blame it on failing cylinder rings in this era Honda is more than likely, not true. You can do nothing and be fine as long as you are frequently checking and topping off your oil. OK. That's it for the body and engine complaints. I will say, regardless of the couple of annoying things born into the 94-97 Accord, which is truly nothing when comparing cars in general, I am not letting go of this stalwart Accord until it, not me, says, "it is over."
See all 135 reviews of the 1996 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1996 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1996 Honda Accord

Used 1996 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 1996 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe, Accord Wagon. Available styles include LX 2dr Coupe, DX 4dr Sedan, 25th Anniversary 4dr Sedan, EX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Sedan, EX 4dr Wagon, LX V6 4dr Sedan, EX 2dr Coupe, and EX V6 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 1996 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 1996 Honda Accord LX is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 103271 and103271 miles.

Which used 1996 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1996 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,330.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,896.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,745.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,220.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

