2022 Honda Accord Review

For decades, the Honda Accord has been at or near the top of its class in the midsize sedan segment. When it was last redesigned in 2018, the Accord raised the bar for the class, reaching levels of refinement of cars costing tens of thousands dollars more. For 2021, the Accord received minor styling tweaks as well as some additional standard features, so we're not expecting much to change for the 2022 model year.

As good as the current Accord is, it was recently bumped off the top step by the impressive 2021 Kia K5, which offers similar refinement and comfort but boasts superior warranty coverage. Other class notables are the stylish Mazda 6 and the striking Hyundai Sonata.