2022 Honda Accord

Release Date

  • Fall 2021

What to expect

  • Choice of turbocharged engines
  • Smooth, comfortable ride
  • Spacious and refined interior
  • Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Price Range
Starting at $25,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Honda Accord Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/25/2021

What is the Accord?

For decades, the Honda Accord has been at or near the top of its class in the midsize sedan segment. When it was last redesigned in 2018, the Accord raised the bar for the class, reaching levels of refinement of cars costing tens of thousands dollars more. For 2021, the Accord received minor styling tweaks as well as some additional standard features, so we're not expecting much to change for the 2022 model year.

As good as the current Accord is, it was recently bumped off the top step by the impressive 2021 Kia K5, which offers similar refinement and comfort but boasts superior warranty coverage. Other class notables are the stylish Mazda 6 and the striking Hyundai Sonata.

Edmunds says

The Kia's K5 stole the top ranking from the Honda Accord, but we don't see why Honda would mess with a good thing. So with no major foreseeable changes on the way for 2022, if you're interested in a new Accord there's no reason to wait for the next model. Keep it tuned to Edmunds for all the details on the 2022 Accord.

