Vehicle overview

The benchmark. The best-selling car in America. The highest resale value in its class. These are all statements that have been made with regularity concerning the Honda Accord, a vehicle that is always on the short list of the most popular cars in this country. The Accord won a loyal base of customers by offering notable performance, room for four, frugal fuel economy and a virtual guarantee that, if cared for properly, it would not break. Totally redesigned two years ago, the Accord is considered by many to be a good value for a family sedan. The sixth-generation Accord is available in coupe and sedan bodies, and LX, SE and EX models come with a VTEC (Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control) engine, be it a 2.3-liter four-cylinder (which gets 150 horsepower) or a 3.0-liter V6 (200 horsepower); the 3.0-liter is a model of refinement, revving smoothly and silently. The standard 2.3-liter four-banger in the DX Sedan was re-engineered last year and is worth 135 horses. Now that we've praised the living daylights out of this car, here's some bad news: The low price of the DX is accompanied by a low level of equipment. Also, the Accord is easy to drive, but it doesn't reward the driver much for the efforts. Despite minor body roll, braking and handling are good, the transmission shifts smoothly, and the steering is light and effortless.As with the Toyota Camry, refinement and attention to detail are the Accord's strengths. Almost all interior materials are pleasing to the eye and touch, and are assembled with great care. Gap tolerances are about half what you'd find in American products. Storage room abounds; the Accord resembles a minivan with so many places to stash maps, drinks, change, and assorted detritus. Spacious, comfortable and quiet, the Accord will tote many happy campers for miles on end. The seats are comfortable, both front and rear. There is an immense amount of storage and passenger space inside the car, and ergonomics are nearly flawless.While not exactly spicy, the Honda Accord is a quality, fine-tuned car exhibiting remarkable design because it is so functional and user-friendly. The bottom line is that Honda builds the ultimate midsize car. A low price, a high level of refinement, a cavernous interior, and a well-deserved reputation for reliability put the Accord at the top of the heap. Even a loaded top-of-the-line EX model with leather, alloy wheels, power moonroof, automatic climate control, CD player, premium sound, and steering-wheel radio controls stickers for about $25,000. The Accord is the definitive family sedan or coupe, and it's the benchmark by which all other midsize cars are measured.