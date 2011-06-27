  1. Home
2000 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Great build quality, spacious interior, peppy yet clean engines, comfortable seats, excellent resale value, reputation for bulletproof reliability.
  • Everybody drives one, personality of Al Gore, taut highway ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No question as to why the Accord is one of the top-selling cars in America. It's simply good.

Vehicle overview

The benchmark. The best-selling car in America. The highest resale value in its class. These are all statements that have been made with regularity concerning the Honda Accord, a vehicle that is always on the short list of the most popular cars in this country. The Accord won a loyal base of customers by offering notable performance, room for four, frugal fuel economy and a virtual guarantee that, if cared for properly, it would not break. Totally redesigned two years ago, the Accord is considered by many to be a good value for a family sedan. The sixth-generation Accord is available in coupe and sedan bodies, and LX, SE and EX models come with a VTEC (Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control) engine, be it a 2.3-liter four-cylinder (which gets 150 horsepower) or a 3.0-liter V6 (200 horsepower); the 3.0-liter is a model of refinement, revving smoothly and silently. The standard 2.3-liter four-banger in the DX Sedan was re-engineered last year and is worth 135 horses. Now that we've praised the living daylights out of this car, here's some bad news: The low price of the DX is accompanied by a low level of equipment. Also, the Accord is easy to drive, but it doesn't reward the driver much for the efforts. Despite minor body roll, braking and handling are good, the transmission shifts smoothly, and the steering is light and effortless.As with the Toyota Camry, refinement and attention to detail are the Accord's strengths. Almost all interior materials are pleasing to the eye and touch, and are assembled with great care. Gap tolerances are about half what you'd find in American products. Storage room abounds; the Accord resembles a minivan with so many places to stash maps, drinks, change, and assorted detritus. Spacious, comfortable and quiet, the Accord will tote many happy campers for miles on end. The seats are comfortable, both front and rear. There is an immense amount of storage and passenger space inside the car, and ergonomics are nearly flawless.While not exactly spicy, the Honda Accord is a quality, fine-tuned car exhibiting remarkable design because it is so functional and user-friendly. The bottom line is that Honda builds the ultimate midsize car. A low price, a high level of refinement, a cavernous interior, and a well-deserved reputation for reliability put the Accord at the top of the heap. Even a loaded top-of-the-line EX model with leather, alloy wheels, power moonroof, automatic climate control, CD player, premium sound, and steering-wheel radio controls stickers for about $25,000. The Accord is the definitive family sedan or coupe, and it's the benchmark by which all other midsize cars are measured.

2000 Highlights

The four-cylinder engines now have a 100,000-mile no-tune-up service life. Side airbags are standard for all V6 models and EX four-cylinders with the leather interior. The feature-laden 2000 Honda Accord SE Sedan makes its debut this year. In the paint department, Nighthawk Black replaces Starlight Black, and Naples Gold Metallic replaces Heather Mist Metallic; Raisin and Currant have been dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Honda Accord.

5(69%)
4(24%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
266 reviews
266 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

300k and Still Going...
Trace,09/08/2015
EX 4dr Sedan
I bought this car used over a year ago with 275k miles. I now have 305k miles with no problems! When I bought it the only thing wrong with it was an oil leak. Ended up being the Variable Timing Valve Solenoid seal due to the previous owner adding too much oil during an oil change. I drive 50+ miles a day to school and back and have never had a problem. Seats 5 grown adults without much of a problem. Original engine/transmission. I wish Honda still made their vehicles like they used to.
150K and still drives like new
gjken,06/25/2011
I purchased this car new in 2000 and it is definately without question the best car that I have ever owned. The most expensive part of owning this car is tire replacement. I am currently on my 4th set. I do oil changes at 3K, changed out the O2 sensor's at 100K, replaced the battery twice, timing belt and F/R brakes at 105K, had refrigerant added at 105K, flushed the antifreeze twice, brake fluid changed three times, transmission oil changed 3 times (manual 5 speed), recently had a ball joint replaced. Replaced the wires/plugs at 105K. Currently have 150K on this car and expect that it will easily go another 150K without any major problems.
All hail HONDA
dlpadilla1,03/01/2012
All I can say is "WOW FACTOR", I have owned my Honda for the past 6 years, brand used with 49,000 mi on the odometer. Reliability - flawless, fun factor - yeah baby, comfort - oh yeah! I have put little into this car with the exception of routine maintenance and here 136,000 mi later it still runs like a dream. I have no plans on getting rid of it, new car - uh no, new motor - yeah when it needs it, same goes for the tranny, I would definately recommend this car to anybody looking to buy one, sorry kids, get your own Honda.
Love this car!
idahoguy248,03/07/2011
Bought my 2000 Honda Ex with 100000 miles on it. It now has 165000 and runs like new. I havent had to do anything to it except change the oil ever 3k miles. Dont know if tranny was replaced before I bought it but I dont think it was. Honda hit the nail on the head with this car. Easy on the eyes and wallet. Plan to drive another 100k.
See all 266 reviews of the 2000 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2000 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2000 Honda Accord

Used 2000 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2000 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, LX V6 4dr Sedan, LX 2dr Coupe, EX 4dr Sedan, EX V6 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, EX 2dr Coupe, DX 4dr Sedan, LX V6 2dr Coupe, and EX V6 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Honda Accord SE is priced between $4,650 and$4,650 with odometer readings between 83730 and83730 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,650 and mileage as low as 83730 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2000 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,657.

Find a used Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,502.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,001.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,941.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Accord lease specials

