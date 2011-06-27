  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(141)
Appraise this car

2015 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and high-quality interior
  • refined and efficient powertrains
  • quick acceleration
  • responsive handling
  • generous standard features
  • available coupe body style.
  • Many desirable features available only in upper trim levels
  • non-split-folding rear seat
  • finicky dual-screen infotainment system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize sedan class with its well-rounded mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance.

Vehicle overview

It's not easy to be a top-selling family sedan for nearly 30 years, and yet Honda has certainly made it seem like it is, garnering decades' worth of praise from critics and loyal customers alike. Of course, if it were easy, more brands would manage to achieve that just-right recipe that Honda has mastered over the years and continues to perfect with the 2015 Honda Accord.

As has always been the case with Honda, the magic starts under the hood, with even the volume-selling four-cylinder versions providing an astounding combination of performance and fuel efficiency. Indeed, that powertrain boasts a swift 7.8-second 0-60-mph time along with a 31 mpg EPA combined fuel economy estimate -- impressive stats for a compact car, let alone a roomy, comfortable midsize sedan. Folks looking for even higher fuel mileage may consider the Accord Hybrid (reviewed separately), which earns an impressive 47 mpg combined EPA rating.

Comfort and value factor into the Accord success story as well. There's the supportive seating with plenty of head- and legroom for both front and rear passengers. The Accord also has a generous standard features list, which hasn't always been the case. Even the base model comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, iPod/USB integration and a rearview camera -- amenities that are often optional on much pricier cars. Unfortunately, some desirable features, such as heated seats and navigation, require you to opt for pricier trim levels that come packed with items you may not be as interested in (versus the individual options or smaller packages of other brands). This can raise the price higher than you may want, or leave you without some of the features you desire.

Of course, the Accord's strong reputation for trouble-free ownership may make up for this potential lack of customizable choice. With its strong performance, outstanding fuel economy, precise handling, accommodating cabin and enviable overall reputation, the 2015 Honda Accord earns an Edmunds "A" overall rating and as such remains one of our top picks in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide.

Yet the Accord is not the only excellent choice. The 2015 Nissan Altima is another of our favorites in this class, and it offers sportier handling, comparable mileage from its four- and six cylinder engines and impressively rich interior furnishings. Other "A"-rated picks include the Mazda 6, which is by far the most athletic car in the family sedan class, along with the value-packed 2015 Hyundai Sonata and stylish 2015 Ford Fusion. There's also the 2015 Volkswagen Passat and redesigned 2015 Toyota Camry, which match the Honda's interior space but give you a softer ride. Meanwhile, the Accord coupe has the midsize coupe segment all to itself.

Narrowing down your choices in this highly regarded group won't be easy, but if you want a midsize sedan that does nearly everything right, the Honda Accord should be on your short list.

2015 Honda Accord models

The 2015 Honda Accord is available as a midsize sedan and coupe. Four-cylinder sedans come in five trims: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and EX-L with Navi. Opt for the Accord's 3.5-liter V6 and three trims are offered: EX-L, EX-L with Navi and Touring.

The Accord coupe with the four-cylinder engine comes in LX-S, EX, EX-L and EX-L with Navi, while the V6-equipped version comes only in EX-L and EX-L with Navi trims.

The base four-cylinder LX comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, an 8-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a one-piece folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and Pandora Internet radio control.

Opting for the Sport trim brings a bit more horsepower, 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles for the CVT (continuously variable transmission).

The Accord EX also builds off the LX, but in lieu of the Sport's features adds 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, the power driver seat, the leather-wrapped steering wheel, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot display and a six-speaker sound system.

The EX-L trim adds leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, forward collision and lane-departure warning systems, a more sophisticated rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium seven-speaker sound system with a 6-inch touchscreen display, satellite radio and smartphone app integration (HondaLink with Aha). The EX-L with Navi adds, as you can likely guess, a navigation system with voice recognition.

The EX V6 feature content is similar to that of the four-cylinder EX models. The V6-exclusive Touring sedan tops the range, combining LED headlights and adaptive cruise control with the equipment from the EX-L with Navi.

For the Accord coupe, the base LX-S trim is similar to the LX sedan but comes with 17-inch wheels instead of 16s, while its audio system has six speakers instead of four. The coupe's EX trims are also comparable to the sedan's in terms of equipment, though the V6-powered EX-L has 18-inch wheels.

2015 Highlights

Apart from a minor shuffling of standard features, the 2015 Honda Accord sees no changes.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Accords are front-wheel drive, and most are fitted with a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine. This engine is rated 185 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. The Sport trim level's less restrictive dual exhaust boosts output to 189 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque.

The standard transmission for all four-cylinder Accords, except the EX-L trims, is a six-speed manual. Optional for those and standard on the four-cylinder EX-L trims is a CVT, which takes the place of a conventional automatic. With the CVT, all Accords but the Sport trim earn an EPA estimate of 31 mpg combined (27 city/36 highway). The CVT-equipped Sport rates 29 mpg combined (26 city/35 highway). With the manual transmission, the four-cylinder Accord stands at 27 mpg combined (24 city/34 highway).

The Accord's available 3.5-liter V6 is rated 278 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. Backed by a conventional six-speed automatic, the sedan V6's fuel economy numbers are still quite impressive at 26 mpg combined (21 city/34 highway). On the coupe, this combo results in 25 mpg combined (21/32). The coupe V6 is also available with a six-speed manual transmission, which drops fuel economy ratings to 22 mpg combined (18/28).

Even with the base four-cylinder engine and CVT -- the most popular powertrain choice for Honda Accord buyers -- performance is relatively strong. In Edmunds testing, a four-cylinder Accord EX sedan with the CVT sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, a quick time for the class. The V6 is also one of the quickest upgrade engines in the segment: An EX-L V6 sedan we tested accelerated to 60 mph in just 6.1 seconds.

Safety

Every 2015 Honda Accord comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard across the board. Blind-spot, lane-departure and forward-collision warning systems are available on the upper trim levels.

Notable is the LaneWatch blind-spot system (EX trim and above), which instantly switches the 8-inch screen's display to a low and wide view of the passenger side of the car when the right turn signal is engaged. A camera in the right-side mirror provides the confidence-inspiring view, and acclimating to checking the center-dash display is quick and natural.

In Edmunds testing, Accord sedans with the four-cylinder and the V6 engine braked from 60 mph to a stop in 128 feet, a slightly longer than average distance for a midsize sedan.

In government crash testing, the Accord sedan received five out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety. The coupe earned five stars across the board. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave both body styles the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the institute's small-overlap frontal-offset impact test, the sedan received a "Good" rating, while the coupe got a second-best "Acceptable." The Accord's seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Most Honda Accord buyers end up choosing the four-cylinder engine, and they won't be disappointed, as it revs willingly and delivers its power in a smooth and satisfying manner. Although CVTs typically don't have the best reputation for refinement, Honda's unit is the best of the breed, as it responds quickly for swift passing maneuvers and then lets the engine rpm drop back smoothly when the need for quick acceleration has passed. The Accord is downright quick when equipped with the V6.

The 2015 Honda Accord also manages to strike a near-perfect balance between a supple ride and engaging handling. Although the Accord has never been a truly sporty car, this latest version feels particularly well-balanced around turns. The Accord's electric-assist power steering might feel pretty light the first time you turn the wheel, but it is precise and has a crisp response that adds to the driving enjoyment. One potential downside is that the Accord's ride quality is on the firmer side. If you're accustomed to a softer ride, a Fusion, Camry or Passat might suit you better in this regard.

Interior

With a few exceptions, the materials in the 2015 Honda Accord have a high-quality look and feel. The overall design is elegant, and the cabin's tight construction gives a much stronger impression than you'd expect from a workaday family car. At the top of the dash is the 8-inch display that offers varying levels of information and, depending on the trim level, audio and navigation interfaces. Below that, most Accords will have simple but effective audio controls, but the EX-L and above get a touchscreen interface (in addition to the top display) that relocates the controller knob underneath the climate controls. The touchscreen is sleeker looking, but you lose the traditional tactile buttons, and the menu structure can be confusing or needlessly complicated at times. This is a sentiment shared by many current owners.

Both front and rear occupants will find plenty of legroom and shoulder room. The sedan's backseat is one of the best in this class, thanks to its combination of space and comfort. Road and tire noise -- which in previous Accord generations could be rather annoying -- are noticeably reduced now, thanks in part to two active noise-cancellation systems. We're also fond of the clear outward visibility afforded by the fairly low beltline, relatively slim roof pillars and generous amount of glass -- all traits that are increasingly rare in modern automobiles. As a downside, though, we've found the Accord's front seats less comfortable on long drives than others in this segment.

At 15.8 cubic feet, the Accord sedan's trunk is about average, with the coupe's measuring in at 13.4 cubic feet. The rear seatback folds down to increase cargo capacity, but unlike that of most competitors, it is not split 60/40 for greater cargo and people-carrying versatility.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Honda Accord.

5(49%)
4(26%)
3(17%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.1
141 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice vehicle, subpar audio system!
Parijat Juvale,03/24/2015
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I have owned Accord 2015 for almost 3 months now and I love it! Adequate pick up, excellent mileage, not much wind/road noise, quite comfortable. Ride quality could be firm for some but I find it fine. Gas mileage is as advertized, in fact many times I exceed it. But then I have a very light foot! I do have reservation about 2 screens though! I don't understand why there are 2 screens, which makes menu system unnecessarily complicated. I guess just one, little bit larger touch screen should suffice. Secondly, the audio system sucks! The sound quality is ridiculously bad. My decade old Toyota had a better sounding stereo!
Very Nice Practical Sedan
JerryW,08/16/2015
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Updated at 38,000 miles - this is a great Car! No complaints, no issues. MPG is steady between 30 and 34 depending on use. Update after owning this car for nearly 2 years is easy! This is a fantastic car!!! Haven't had this car long enough to talk about reliability but after being a Ford lifer and having one not so good Ford experience I opened up to all non-luxury makes. I took a few months to drive and research everything before purchasing this Honda. It came down to comfort and reputation. I felt the overall comfort in this car at this price point is top notch, you'll have to spend well over 30K to truly beat it. Interior space/comfort, road noise, ride, handling and sight lines are great! Styling, electronics, performance are all good and on par with other cars in this class. Pricing was fantastic, purchased during the Honda summer event, clearing out the 15's and were able to negotiate a deal for thousands less than MSRP (and nearly $2000 less than TruCar's target price) and get slightly over KBB excellent condition trade-in value on our trade. So far I love the car but if I had to pick it apart the trunk is where I'd start. They need to have a split back seat available for those times you need the extra cargo space plus a 3rd passenger, the trunk support arms encroach into the trunk space like a cheap compact and Honda doesn't have an automatically opening trunk were it fully opens at the push of a button on your key fob. In my opinion the closest competition you should compare if you're considering the Honda in order is the Mazda 6, Hyundai Sonata, Ford Fusion, Toyota Camry, Kia Optima and Volkswagen Passat. I wouldn't waste my time with the Chrysler 200, Nissan Altima, or Chevrolet Malibu. I almost bought the Mazda but it's more of a sports car type feel instead of a well refined sedan so it's all in what you're looking for, the Mazda is a very fun car to drive.
Great car, terrible dealers.
Leonard M.,01/14/2016
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
I would say that the vehicle itself is probably one of the finest vehicles ever built in the US. Having purchased the exceedingly rare V6/manual combination, I was fortunate enough to find a car that met every criteria I was looking for. The vehicle itself is amply powered, well laid out, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing. Build quality overall is good with only a few very minor fit/finish issues. On the road, the vehicle is rather fun to drive on the aggressive side due to the copious power and torque available throughout the operating range. Passing and highway merges are effortless...in fact the most difficult part of driving the car is maintaining legal speeds! Speaking to the manual transmission variant specifically, the vehicle has a satisfying shift action, but the clutch is very light and far less forgiving than other vehicles I've driven. Sloppy technique is not tolerated by this drivetrain especially with its highly sensitive throttle response. A few months with this car will hone your manual driving skills with certainty. Ride is fairly firm but not jarring and handling is great with good stability in cornering and maneuvering. Steering feel is lacking as with most cars in this day and age. All in all, if you're looking for a V6 and manual transmission at a reasonable price, this vehicle is probably the best option available at this time. My only complaint lies with the sales process itself. Honda dealers are from my experience terrible. Never before have I had to endure as ultra high pressure and scummy a sales process as I went through for this vehicle. It seems to be that the only goal in the process is to inviscerate every buyer with aggressive and ridiculously over priced up sells to maximize profit. I had to literally walk out twice to get them to drop the sales pitch and execute the sale as I wanted. Service is also an issue...Honda dealers seem to have a system of harshly punishing those who do not use the original dealer's service dept for service. In my case, I had to purchase the vehicle 2 hrs from my home due to a lack of inventory in my area in the configuration I wanted. Despite having no other place to buy the vehicle, I am subject to being gouged by my local dealer for routine maintenance/inspections since I didn't buy it from them. Overall, I'd recommend this vehicle so long as you can avoid the sales process as much as possible. Use an Internet based car buying service and outright refuse to speak with any "finance manager" character in the midst of the process...find your own financing before you walk in. If the sales rep or Internet sales desk can't handle the sale themselves, terminate the process and find another dealer. Do not purchase any upsells as you can get everything they offer for 1/4 of the price from 3Rd parties. Any claims they make to the contrary are lies. Also, using a local dealer you intend to use for service will help improve your service experience.
Do not trust AutoNation
Svaidya Ji,08/22/2016
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
AutoNation cheated us on this car. They sold the 2015 car (in mid 2016) with bad transmission which resulted in Honda replacing the transmission as part of warranty within few months. There were scratches on the car hidden behind dirt that we did not notice while buying it. They provided one key, and made us pay for the 2nd one. There was a dead spare tire in the trunk. Also, please note that Honda warranty is only for 36K miles or 3 years whichever comes first.
See all 141 reviews of the 2015 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
189 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2015 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $13,270 and$23,400 with odometer readings between 33575 and118446 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Accord Sport is priced between $12,950 and$16,750 with odometer readings between 19385 and115351 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Accord LX is priced between $10,995 and$18,497 with odometer readings between 8987 and91776 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 is priced between $14,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 41530 and83519 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Accord EX is priced between $13,385 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 37024 and84790 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Accord LX-S is priced between $15,990 and$15,990 with odometer readings between 41418 and41418 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Accord Touring V-6 is priced between $17,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 32759 and32759 miles.

Which used 2015 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 54 used and CPO 2015 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 8987 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2015 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,475.

Find a used Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,748.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,886.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,285.

