Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me

This 2014 pewter gray metallic Hyundai Sonata Hybrid FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Option Group 01, 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 16 x 6.5J Eco-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wiperS.36/40 City/Highway MPG. Odometer is 2796 miles below market average. Recipient of Motorweek's Drivers' Choice Award for the best Family Sedan, the Hyundai Sonata was built giving it all the things people wanted in a mid-size sedan. More style, More room, A 5-Star Safety Rating, and a request for more power and more efficiency. Sonata uses a Gasoline Direct Injection 4-cylinder engine to generate the most standard horsepower in its class, with an impressive EPA-estimated highway rating of 35 MPG. A turbocharged version was conceived for drivers seeking V6 power with 4-cylinder fuel efficiency as well as a Hybrid model offering up to 40 MPG HWY with no major sacrifices to horsepower.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

38 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 40 Highway)

VIN: KMHEC4A44EA113551

Stock: T7803A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020