Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 120,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900$3,010 Below Market
Kyner Auto Sales - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A46EA115088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,396 miles
$12,850$2,540 Below Market
Joe Cooper Ford of Shawnee - Shawnee / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A43EA114576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,996
Waxahachie Nissan - Waxahachie / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41EA110526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,434 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,990$1,021 Below Market
Prestige Motor Sales - Malden / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41EA116245
Stock: 116245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,096$1,194 Below Market
Capitol Toyota - Salem / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Walk our lot virtually 24/7 at www.capitolauto.com This 2014 pewter gray metallic Hyundai Sonata Hybrid FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Option Group 01, 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 16 x 6.5J Eco-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wiperS.36/40 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 2796 miles below market average!Reviews:* Comfortable and handsome cabin with simple controls; solid acceleration; lengthy warranty; costs less than comparably equipped rivals. Source: Edmunds* Recipient of Motorweek's Drivers' Choice Award for the best Family Sedan, the Hyundai Sonata was built giving it all the things people wanted in a mid-size sedan. More style, More room, A 5-Star Safety Rating, and a request for more power and more efficiency. Sonata uses a Gasoline Direct Injection 4-cylinder engine to generate the most standard horsepower in its class, with an impressive EPA-estimated highway rating of 35 MPG. A turbocharged version was conceived for drivers seeking V6 power with 4-cylinder fuel efficiency as well as a Hybrid model offering up to 40 MPG HWY with no major sacrifices to horsepower. The Sonata offer three models: GLS, with premium features uncommon in most midsize sedans; SE, with sport tuning for a higher level of responsiveness and performance; and Limited, a Sonata fully equipped with advanced technologies that satisfy your highest expectations of comfort and convenience; Enjoy space and comfort for yourself and four friends inside. Listen to all your favorite artists through the available 400-watt Infinity audio system with 9 speakers audio system. Find a gas station, track vehicle maintenance and send voice-to-text messages without leaving the driver seat, thanks to Blue Link. Plus, find eight ways to perfect comfort with the available power-adjustable driver seat with power lumbar support. The Sonata has more passenger, cargo and interior space than any other vehicle in its class. There's more head room and leg room in the front and - thanks to specially designed recessed hinge - even a larger tr
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A44EA113551
Stock: T7803A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 45,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
Round Rock Toyota - Round Rock / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 16 x 6.5J Eco-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 16 x 6.5J Eco-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 39753 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Every one of our hand picked pre-owned inventory goes through a rigorous inspection process! Proudly serving, Austin, Georgetown,Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, Taylor, Lakeway, Lago Vista and many more! Please call 855-996-3152. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Front Center Armrest with Storage Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A42EA114827
Stock: TU114827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 101,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,877$826 Below Market
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
Very Nice, CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 40 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City!, $1,000 below NADA Retail! Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Hyper Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 199 HP at 5500 RPM*. Carfax 1 Owner, Clean Carfax, AS IS, AS IS VEHICLE REVIEWS newCarTestDrive.com explains . while other hybrids in this class have a gearless, continuously variable transmission, the Sonata Hybrid got the same 6-speed automatic as other Sonata models. It drives and sounds like the cars most of us know, with actual upshifts and downshifts.. Great Gas Mileage: 40 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE This Sonata Hybrid is priced $1,000 below NADA Retail. MORE ABOUT US At Palm Beach Toyota we strive to make the experience fun and engaging. We want to make sure we utilize your time to the best of our ability. Our goal when you drive in and see our state of the art facility is to exceed your expectations and provide buying experience with the accomplishments of a Great Deal. We typically have over 250 used cars on the lot and more always in transit! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. As low as 2.9% APR financing based on approved credit Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A46EA104530
Stock: EA104530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 61,767 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$11,686$994 Below Market
Fitzgerald Auto Mall Wheaton - Wheaton / Maryland
"Diamond White Pearl 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Bluetooth
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41EA117590
Stock: KG17590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 39,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,583$537 Below Market
Fitzgerald Hyundai - Rockville / Maryland
"Porcelain White Pearl 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A40EA107939
Stock: H012615A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 44,166 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,576
Route 44 Hyundai - Raynham / Massachusetts
RT 44 To your door! 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base Blue Clean Carfax, 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 16 x 6.5J Eco-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 33226 miles below market average! 36/40 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A47EA115410
Stock: H57470A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 31,080 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500
Bruns & Sons Auto - Plover / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A44EA115946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$571 Below Market
AutoFair Ford of Haverhill - Haverhill / Massachusetts
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Rear View Back Up Camera, Panoramic Vista Roof, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: 3 year 125000 mile warranty. 36/40 City/Highway MPGAutoFair Ford of Haverhill MA. #1 Ford Certified dealership in New England! Serving Merrimac, Plaistow, Atkinson, Quincy, Lawrence, Methuen, Salem and Andover. Number 1 used Ford dealer in New England. Boston Massachusetts Ford sales leader.AutoFair is proud to be part of the New England community. We live in and support our community so we treat everyone just as we would a guest in our home. We value your time and budget so we set out to change the way you are able to look for and get your next car!AutoFair Offers Dependability You Can Count On! See why so many choose AutoFair by seeing our 5 star google reviews or visiting: https://www.autofairfordofhaverhill.com/testimonials.htm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41EA110381
Stock: FH01818T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 95,784 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$767 Below Market
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4dr 2014 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID LIMITED NAV LTHR PANO 615-730-9991 features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Onyx Pearl with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A47EA108859
Stock: 108859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 86,922 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950$474 Below Market
Midway Motors - Hillsboro / Kansas
Certification Program Details: Midway Motors Certified 127 POINT INSPECTION, HEATED SEATS, Glossy DLO Surround & Outside Mirror Housing, Panoramic Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof Package 02. Pewter Gray Metallic 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4D Sedan Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 36/40 City/Highway MPG Certified. At Midway Motors Hillsboro it is our promise to provide every customer with a world class buying experience. We promise to offer the best value on every vehicle we have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A47EA112619
Stock: H3737A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 81,612 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,991$387 Below Market
Fred Beans Cadillac - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
HYBRID!!! INCREDIBLE 40 MPG ON THE HIGHWAY!!! Sport styled alloy wheels! Heated seats! Carfax single owner with no accidents! EVERYONE approved financing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A49EA115005
Stock: B90776SL2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-26-2019
- 116,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,295$306 Below Market
Tracy Chevrolet - Tracy / California
BACK UP CAMERA, HID'S, FOG LIGHTS, KEY LESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START, BLUE DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ONE OwNER. 2014 Hyundai Sonata FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC Recent Arrival! See all our inventory at WWW.TRACYCHEVROLET.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A4XEA115045
Stock: 20U0653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 90,495 miles
$10,900$338 Below Market
Regal Acura - Lakeland / Florida
2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid. Recent Arrival! 36/40 City/Highway MPG Diamond White Pearl 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid GAS SAVER CLEAN CARFAX Come test drive this vehicle @ our Regal Honda Acura GMC location 2615 Lakeland Hills Blvd Lakeland fl. 33805 ( Beside Detroit Tiger Stadium)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A49EA112783
Stock: 20H647C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 75,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,987
Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas
Mike Brown Auto Group is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited only has 75,051mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. A Hyundai with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Sonata Hybrid Limited was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited. More information about the 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: The Hyundai Sonata stands out among mid-size sedans for offering one of the most generous sets of standard features. While most of its competition-- which includes the likes of the Ford Fusion, Chevrolet Malibu, Toyota Camry, Nissan Maxima and Honda Accord --have been fully redesigned in the past couple of years, the Sonata is fully on par with those models. In usable interior space, cargo space, and ride comfort, the Sonata is a step ahead of many of its mid-size rivals. The Sonata has one of the best turning circles in its class, Hyundai points out and for those who place a greater weight on fuel efficiency, there's a Sonata Hybrid that achieves EPA ratings of 38 mpg city, 40 highway. Strengths of this model include generous standard-feature set, smooth ride, passenger and cargo space, Fuel-efficient powertrains, refined look for 2014, and available hybrid powertrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41EA109960
Stock: EA109960H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 5(25%)
- 4(50%)
- 1(25%)
Related Hyundai Sonata Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Azera Mckinney TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Jersey City NJ
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Santa Monica CA
- Used Hyundai Sonata Tampa FL
- Used Hyundai Accent Baton Rouge LA
- Used Hyundai Accent Lawrenceville GA
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe Orange CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Clearwater FL
- Used Hyundai Accent Denver CO
- Used Hyundai Sonata Mcallen TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2018 Dallas TX
- Used Hyundai Accent 2015 Edison NJ
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2016 Philadelphia PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5