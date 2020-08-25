Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me

415 listings
Sonata Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 415 listings
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    120,997 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    $3,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    74,396 miles

    $12,850

    $2,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    84,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,996

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    91,434 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $1,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    72,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,096

    $1,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    45,847 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    101,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,877

    $826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    61,767 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet

    $11,686

    $994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    39,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,583

    $537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    44,166 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,576

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    31,080 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    74,531 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    95,784 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    86,922 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    $474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    81,612 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,991

    $387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    116,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,295

    $306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    90,495 miles

    $10,900

    $338 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    75,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,987

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Overall Consumer Rating
3.54 Reviews
  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 1
    (25%)
HPCU Died in Less than Two Months
jonqyork,10/06/2014
I bought this car on June 15, 2014. On July 14th, it wouldn't start. Had it towed to the dealer. It took them 5 days to find the problem. It was a blown fuse. On August 13th, it wouldn't start again. Towed again to the dealer. Now, 9 days later (when I originally wrote this), they still have it and can't figure out the problem. They said they've had another Sonata Hybrid in the shop with a similar problem for a month. They simply have no idea what's wrong with it or how to get it back on the road! And they told me they're now turning down tows because they don't know how to fix it!
