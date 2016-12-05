Used 2008 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 216,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,950$1,371 Below Market
Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2008 Honda Accord EX 2.4 SUNROOF MOONROOF, POWER SEAT, ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/31 City/Highway MPG Save money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value! We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2008 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr 4dr I4 Automatic EX features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Royal Blue Pearl with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26798A011921
Stock: 61715A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 110,551 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$1,818 Below Market
Irenko Auto Sales Corporation - Miami / Florida
Visítanos en nuestra web www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com Todos Nuestros Vehiculo poseen Titulo Limpio Financiamientos Sin Social Mal Crédito Bajos Down payments .Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporation online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCP26338C013243
Stock: NP3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,440 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,999$1,745 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr 4dr V6 Automatic EX-L features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP36888A037358
Stock: YC-037358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 185,573 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,295$1,284 Below Market
Holiday Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
MOONROOF | LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS | ALLOY WHLS | CLEAN TITLE.Visit Holiday Budget Center to test drive this vehicle and many more! At Holiday, we believe that just because you're shopping for a vehicle that fits your budget doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less than quality. Experience the same, exceptional customer service you expect from Holiday Automotive at a price that works for you!Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Automotive we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP36858A086744
Stock: W3679C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 124,639 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900$1,580 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3. This Honda Accord Sedan also includes Power Driver's Seat, Tachometer, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26748A063411
Stock: 122543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 127,507 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,497$2,771 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2008 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr 4dr I4 Automatic EX-L features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26838A076532
Stock: # M076532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-14-2019
- 207,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,990$902 Below Market
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26888A084996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,447 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$873 Below Market
Madina Auto Brokers - Fort Myers / Florida
MADINA AUTO BROKERS 239-288-5048 OR 239-645-7799 ASK FOR JEFF TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE 3258 FOWLER ST FORT MYERS FLORIDA 33901 WE HAVE THE BEST BUY HERE PAY HERE PROGRAM IN FT MYERS. WE OFFER ALL TYPES OF FINANCING AND PROGRAMS TO FIT YOUR NEEDS ALL INTERNET PRICING AND ADDS ARE CASH OR WAC PLUS TAX TAG AND FEES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP268X8A010107
Stock: IOK070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 103,199 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,989$1,016 Below Market
DIN Motors - Passaic / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP36788A038517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500
Peruzzi Toyota - Hatfield / Pennsylvania
At Peruzzi, our business is you!!2008 Honda Accord LX 2.4 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWDCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 38204 miles below market average! Cloth, 16" Wheels w/Full Covers, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Cloth. 21/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26348A151954
Stock: U0693A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- 80,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900$1,325 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
One Owner, Clean Car Fax 2008 Honda Accord EX-L in White, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, Power Sunroof, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Wood Grain Interior, Steering Wheel Controls, XM, Alloy Wheels, Homelink.Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP368X8A040729
Stock: KBB14090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 193,151 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995$929 Below Market
Lee Janssen Motor - Holdrege / Nebraska
Drive home today in this 2008 Honda Accord EX. There is a long list of features, a few include: Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Driver's Seat, CD Player, Sunroof, Remote Startand more! Seats 5 passengers! If you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive please contact Trenton Bartels at 308-991-2370! Come see why Lee Janssen has been in business for 44 years and counting, and providing Nebraska with a great selection, and exceptional customer service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCP26748C017949
Stock: 36172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 185,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,943$1,168 Below Market
Napleton's Schaumburg Mazda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 84 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demo's and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicle, our staff will be happy to research for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! * actual APR and loan terms depend on many factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details. All pricing includes all cash incentives; tax, title and license is additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCP26778C056079
Stock: 103001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,769 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,981
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26368A109981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,093$909 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Pocatello - Pocatello / Idaho
JUST REPRICED FROM $7,495, PRICED TO MOVE $300 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Consumer Guide Best Buy Car READ MORE! OWN THE ACCORD WITH CONFIDENCE 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. THE RIGHT TIME TO BUY THIS ACCORD Dependability is one of the many reasons why this is an exceptional value. Reduced from $7,495. This Accord is priced $300 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES ON THIS ACCORD INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda EX-L with Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. THE Honda ACCORD IS BEST IN CLASS For a record 26th time, the Honda Accord has been named to Car and Driver's esteemed 10Best list. Editors at the highly respected automotive magazine rave that the Accord offers 'an unparalleled breadth of talent and goodness, ' and goes on to say 'it shines as brilliantly as ever.' Stellar praise indeed. Consumer Guide Best Buy Car. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP36838A089092
Stock: 8A089092T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 150,412 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$504 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord LX-P with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCP26418C016716
Stock: 8C016716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 77,777 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,499
Elgin Hyundai - Elgin / Illinois
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 77,777 Miles! Boasts 31 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Honda Accord delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. XM satellite radio w/90-day subscription, Warning lights-inc: door & trunk open, fuel, coolant temp, low oil pressure, low brake fluid, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) on, passenger-side airbag shut-off, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control.* This Honda Accord Features the Following Options *Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Sunglasses holder, Side-impact door beams, Side door pockets, Side curtain airbags, front & rear, Security system, Remote trunk release w/lock.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Elgin Genesis located at 1200 E. Chicago Ave., Elgin, IL 60120 can get you a tried-and-true Accord today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26878A164404
Stock: H14797A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 143,355 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,987$479 Below Market
Rosenthal Fairfax Honda - Fairfax / Virginia
1-OWNER * SPEED SENSITIVE WIPERS * REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS * ILLUMINATED ENTRY * POWER WINDOWS * REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY * SPEED CONTROL * TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL * TILT STEERING WHEEL * LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING * REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER * VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS * BRAKE ASSIST * DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS * DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS * ELECTRONIC STABILITY * TRACTION CONTROL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCP26378A013745
Stock: 85519A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
