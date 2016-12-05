Used 2008 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

10,301 listings
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX

    216,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,950

    $1,371 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord LX in Gray
    used

    2008 Honda Accord LX

    110,551 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    $1,818 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 in Black
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6

    139,440 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,999

    $1,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 in Black
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6

    185,573 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,295

    $1,284 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX in Gray
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX

    124,639 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,900

    $1,580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX-L in Silver
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX-L

    127,507 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,497

    $2,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX-L
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX-L

    207,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,990

    $902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX-L in Gray
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX-L

    139,447 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX V-6 in White
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX V-6

    103,199 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,989

    $1,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Honda Accord LX

    138,344 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 in White
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6

    80,821 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    $1,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX in Black
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX

    193,151 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    $929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX

    185,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,943

    $1,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Honda Accord LX

    127,769 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,981

    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 in Silver
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6

    168,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,093

    $909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord LX-P in Gray
    used

    2008 Honda Accord LX-P

    150,412 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX-L
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX-L

    77,777 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,499

    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord LX in Gray
    used

    2008 Honda Accord LX

    143,355 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,987

    $479 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,301 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Accord

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4811 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Best car I've owned
Jason,05/12/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Well I thought I might try and inform future buyers of this car so that they can better understand what to expect from it. The only bad things about this car I can say is the exterior paint is very easily swirled and scratched and the "entertainment" of the car is very bland. It's a plain Jane car. However you very soon realize just how well built this car is and how reliable a Honda can be. I've put very little money into this car and when I do it's very cheap. I bought it with 83000 miles and we just hit 120000 and it runs as strong as a new accord. I plan to drive this car to the ground and I think it might stop running when it hits 500000 miles. Bottom line you can't go wrong with this car, everything is average or above average and certainly cost of ownership is the best in the biz.
