Used 2008 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio

- 2008 Honda Accord EX 2.4 SUNROOF MOONROOF, POWER SEAT, ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/31 City/Highway MPG Save money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value! We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2008 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr 4dr I4 Automatic EX features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Royal Blue Pearl with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGCP26798A011921

Stock: 61715A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020