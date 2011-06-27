This is the best car I have ever owned! After 15 years and LOTS of miles, it has had no major repairs, never left me stranded, and always been fun to drive. I don't baby my car, either - it has spent almost all of its time without a garage, and I take it places that other people take their 4WDs. It holds my bikes, my kayaks, my dogs, and camping gear (maybe not all at the same time). It has been perfect for an active lifestyle. It is my 4th Honda and, even though they have all been good, this is the best of the bunch. I am going to have a party for it when we roll over 300,000 - and expect the clutch to last far beyond that...

