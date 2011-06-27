  1. Home
1994 Honda Accord Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Once again, Honda's best-selling model is redesigned. Changes for 1994 make the vehicle more competitive with its midsize rival, the Ford Taurus. Shorter and wider than the previous-generation Accord, the 1994 model is available in three trim levels. Antilock brakes are standard on the EX and are finally available on the LX and DX. New engines across the board improve horsepower figures for all Accords.

Most helpful consumer reviews

AMAZING
jdmbaby,07/30/2012
I love my honda, i have had it for 6 years, and it now has over 465k miles and only have had to do routine maintenance and minor things, never had a problem. Still runs and drives great has ice cold ac and still shifts and runs just like it did when i got it 6 years ago. I love taking it to the mountains and taking it camping and it has just always been a great family car. I will never trade it in no matter what... i will drive the car till it dies, then just install another motor once it does die, i always recommend Honda! I love my Honda!
Sally's one and only car
Sally Timmins,09/20/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
I have had the car for 21years and had little trouble with it. I take good care of it, It gets waxed at least once a year. I bought it new for 20,100.00 It is a Honda accord 4 door xl, It is white and never repainted. Timing belt has been changed twice. I had the muffler replaced in 2001 by Midas and recently had the muffler replaced again in 2015, Was charged only for labor. It's a good running car and had little trouble with it all these years. I have 157000 miles on it and it still runs good. Had the air conditioner fluid, recharged a/c is great. My children and grandchildren have driven it from time to time. I wouldn't trade it , I am hoping and waiting to get to 25 years .
1994 Accord EX 5sp coupe.
ejohn1,12/18/2012
Bought my EX 2 door in Feb 2012, it had 38k on it, was garaged and babied at the dealership so it was like new...and 9 months later I still love the thing. Mileage, comfort and ride/handling along with reliability and durability were why I choose this particular year and model and so far, 10k miles or so, the car does not disappoint. I thought it would be too small and slow for a 6'+ 230 lb guy who prefers roomy musclecars but while it's almost too small for me...it's ok even on long trips and the acceleration is'nt too bad either. I put on a set of Continental Pro Contact Eco Plus which gave it a confident feel plus a new stereo head so...I'm happy as hell driving it. I'd buy it again
291K, Original clutch...
Trillium,07/01/2009
This is the best car I have ever owned! After 15 years and LOTS of miles, it has had no major repairs, never left me stranded, and always been fun to drive. I don't baby my car, either - it has spent almost all of its time without a garage, and I take it places that other people take their 4WDs. It holds my bikes, my kayaks, my dogs, and camping gear (maybe not all at the same time). It has been perfect for an active lifestyle. It is my 4th Honda and, even though they have all been good, this is the best of the bunch. I am going to have a party for it when we roll over 300,000 - and expect the clutch to last far beyond that...
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1994 Honda Accord

Used 1994 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 1994 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe, Accord Wagon. Available styles include DX 2dr Coupe, EX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Sedan, EX 2dr Coupe, DX 4dr Sedan, EX 4dr Wagon, and LX 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 1994 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 1994 Honda Accord EX is priced between $1,400 and$1,400 with odometer readings between 254416 and254416 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1994 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,400 and mileage as low as 254416 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 1994 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,707.

Find a used Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,769.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,066.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,246.

