Consumer Rating
(252)
2001 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Great build quality, spacious interior, peppy yet clean engines, comfortable seats, excellent resale value, reputation for bulletproof reliability.
  • Everybody drives one, personality of Al Gore, taut highway ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No question as to why the Accord is one of the top-selling cars in America. It's simply good.

Vehicle overview

The benchmark. The best-selling car in America. The highest resale value in its class. These are all statements that have been made with regularity concerning the Honda Accord, a vehicle that is always on the short list of the most popular cars in this country. The Accord won a loyal base of customers by offering notable performance, room for four, frugal fuel economy and a virtual guarantee that, if cared for properly, it would not break.

This sixth-generation Accord is available in coupe and sedan bodies, equipped with basic DX (sedan only), mid-grade LX, or loaded EX trim. The standard 2.3-liter four-banger in the DX Sedan is worth 135 horses. LX and EX models come with a VTEC (Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control) engine, in your choice of 2.3-liter four-cylinder (which generates 150 horsepower) or 3.0-liter V6 (200 horsepower) configurations.

The spunky fours can be mated to a slick-shifting manual or four-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. The V6, available only with the automatic, is a model of refinement, revving smoothly and silently.

Now that we've praised the living daylights out of this car, here's some bad news: The low price of the DX is accompanied by a low level of equipment. Also, the Accord is easy to drive, but it doesn't reward the driver much for the efforts. You won't mistake this for a performance car -- look to the Nissan Maxima for competent canyon carving. The Accord is suited more to daily driving in the urban jungle, featuring decent acceleration, strong brakes and light, effortless steering.

As with the Toyota Camry, refinement and attention to detail are the Accord's strengths. Almost all interior materials are pleasing to the eye and touch, and are assembled with great care. Gap tolerances are about half what you'd find in competing American products. Storage room abounds; the Accord mimics a minivan with so many places to stash maps, drinks, change, and assorted detritus. Spacious, comfortable and quiet, the Accord will tote many happy campers for miles on end as long as they don't mind the stiff highway ride. The seats are comfortable, both front and rear, and ergonomics are nearly flawless.

While not exactly spicy, the Honda Accord is the definitive family sedan or personal coupe. A low price, a high level of refinement, a cavernous interior, and a well-deserved reputation for reliability put the Accord at the top of the heap. Even a loaded EX V6 model with leather, alloy wheels, power moonroof, automatic climate control, CD player, premium sound, and steering-wheel radio controls struggles to surpass the $25,000 mark. Accord is the benchmark by which all other midsize cars are measured.

2001 Highlights

Freshened exterior styling debuts on the 2001 Honda Accord, with a more aggressive-looking front fascia and hood and a new taillight design. Honda also ups the safety features list, making dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags standard and side airbags available on all models. All Accords now either meet or exceed California's low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards (some Accords meet ULEV standards, and one model sold in California is rated SULEV). Improvements aimed at reducing road and wind noise have been made, while EX models get a standard in-dash six-disc CD changer, and all V6 models come with traction control. Midyear, a DX four-banger equipped with a special value package debuted, adding an automatic transmission, air conditioning, a CD player, floor mats, fake wood interior accents and special exterior trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Honda Accord.

5(58%)
4(29%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.4
252 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Owned for 13 years and counting...
Pat,04/17/2015
EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car in 2002 with 35,000 mils on it. I just hit 273,000 miles and this baby is still going strong. The wheel wells are starting to get body rot, but I have nothing negative to say about this car.
Proved to be a reliable car.
pcast99,11/11/2014
EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my 2001 Accord EX 2.3 Vtec with 176,000 miles and it still runs like it did fifteen years ago. It is my second car, and by all means it is a godsend compared to what I owned before. This car starts up, drives straight as an arrow and shifts without hesitation. And for being as old as it is and spending it's life in Ohio and it's winters it has hardly any rust on it. The interior is fairly roomy and comfy for what it is. Don't get why some say it's stiff on the highway it feels fine to me. As looks go it's pretty bland, so don't expect any eye catching around town. But if you want dependable transportation that won't leave you stranded look no further.
300k miles and still going strong!
jump man,04/26/2016
EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
purchased this car 3 years ago due to me reading good reviews about how reliable it is and the reviews were right. I put 25k miles per year on it. Super reliable, comfortable and drives great.. even in the snow. my cruise control doesn't work anymore which is a bummer but everything else works great. if you need a comfortable low maintenance car to get you from A to B this is the best bang for the buck.. I wonder if I could break a record and put 1,000,000 miles on it
Excellent
zdoyle1,02/06/2015
EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I own a 2001 Accord Ex-L V6 with 218k miles. I tend to be quite hard on this car but it doesn't seem to mind. I have owned it for 5 years now with no major issues- I did have the timing belt replaced around 175k miles and a new hole drilled for the oil pan around 215k miles. I still average 25 mpg around town! Anyone who rides in my car is always surprised to learn how high the mileage is. This car has made me loyal to Honda and I will never understand why people would choose to own anything of lesser quality.
See all 252 reviews of the 2001 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2001 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2001 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A), DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS and Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Honda Accord EX is priced between $4,900 and$4,900 with odometer readings between 158384 and158384 miles.
  • The Used 2001 Honda Accord EX V-6 is priced between $5,287 and$5,287 with odometer readings between 123681 and123681 miles.
  • The Used 2001 Honda Accord LX is priced between $7,994 and$7,994 with odometer readings between 30388 and30388 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2001 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 30388 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2001 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,764.

Find a used Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,045.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,059.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,370.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

