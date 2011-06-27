Love this car! It was my first (and so far only) new car when I bought it 24 years ago - I raised two kids with this car - from infant seats to pop-ups, coolers, first aid kits and extra clothes in the back for club team soccer tournaments, this car has never left me or them by the side of the road. I'm at 225000 miles and still never worry about jumping in the car for a road trip. Never took it to a dealer - too expensive. Have a long term shop that has taken care of it for the last 10 years. I have a 5 speed manual, and I love driving it, it is a dream car. Honda got it right with this one!

Read more