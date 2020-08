Used 2003 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio

MOONROOF, LEATHER, Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, Local Trade, Excellent service history at a Dealership, Originally purchased at a nearby Honda dealership, we have all the service records for this Honda, Accord EX-L V6, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Satin Silver Metallic, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. 21/30 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Satin Silver Metallic 2003 Honda Accord EX-L V6 4D Sedan FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGCM66543A055820

Stock: 80891B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020