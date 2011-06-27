  1. Home
2011 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ample passenger space
  • excellent visibility
  • four-cylinder fuel economy
  • available coupe body style
  • excellent resale value.
  • Intrusive road noise
  • so-so interior quality
  • seats uncomfortable.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Honda Accord might still be a champ in terms of sales, but we think astute shoppers will find that several of its competitors are now more compelling.

Vehicle overview

"What midsize sedan should I buy?" The answer to this question has long been "Honda Accord." It's the instinctive response, like being asked your birthday or your dog's name. The Accord has been a top choice in the segment so consistently that recommending one has always been easy. Times are changing, however. With impressive new competitors, the 2011 Honda Accord now has more serious rivals to compete against.

The current-generation Accord (it debuted in 2008) is the biggest yet, offering the most accommodating interior in its class. Yet this super-sizing of the Accord also comes with a downside, because it no longer feels like the "right-size" choice in the family sedan class. While its steering remains responsive and tactile, the Accord has a tendency to feel super-sized when driven around corners. Its acceleration is also a bit underwhelming, with a five-speed automatic transmission doing duty here when most competing models now offer snappier six-speeds.

There is one bright spot for 2011, because the Accord's engines choices are now more frugal. Thanks to aerodynamic tweaks, engine friction reductions and revised transmission gearing, the four-cylinder Accord now has an EPA rating of 23 city/34 highway, a rise of about 2 mpg that takes the Accord to the top of the fuel economy chart for family sedans. The V6 is also a bit more efficient this year, too.

Unfortunately, the Accord's interior hasn't changed much for 2011. Compared to newer competitors like the Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima, the Accord's cabin looks and feels a bit down-market. The plastics aren't as nice and the look is rather drab -- especially if you opt for gray. Honda has made some slight changes to the convoluted climate controls found on navigation-equipped models this year, but the Accord's center stack continues to be plagued by far too many buttons.

Nevertheless, it's important to note that the 2011 Honda Accord remains a solid pick among family sedans. It's spacious, fuel-efficient and reliable and should hold its value well. The Accord also comes in a sporty coupe body style, something that few other automakers offer in their midsize models. So we still recommend the Accord. But choices like the 2011 Ford Fusion, 2011 Kia Optima, 2011 Hyundai Sonata, 2011 Mazda 6 and even the 2011 Suzuki Kizashi now outpace the Accord in many areas, so the answer to "What midsize sedan should I buy?" is now more muddled than it used to be.

2011 Honda Accord models

The 2011 Honda Accord is available as a midsize sedan and coupe. The sedan comes in LX, LX-P, SE, EX and EX-L trim levels, while the coupe comes in LX-S, EX and EX-L trims.

The base LX trim comes equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable manual driver seat and a six-speaker sound system with CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The LX-P trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels and an eight-way power driver seat. The SE adds leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable driver lumbar and heated front seats. The EX adds or supplants LX-P equipment with 17-inch alloys, a more powerful four-cylinder engine, a sunroof, heated mirrors, power-adjustable driver lumbar, upgraded interior trim, a six-CD changer and a USB audio jack.

The EX-L adds automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, a seven-speaker upgraded sound system, satellite radio and the option of a navigation system with voice control and a rearview camera. A V6-equipped EX-L also gains driver seat memory settings and a four-way power passenger seat.

The coupe's LX-S trim is equipped similarly to the LX sedan, but gets 17-inch wheels and a six-disc CD changer. The EX coupe does not include the power-adjustable driver lumbar, but does get the EX-L sedan's upgraded stereo without satellite radio. Both lumbar and satellite radio are added to the EX-L. Opting for the EX-L with a V6 also adds 18-inch wheels.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Honda Accord receives the first significant updates for its current-generation platform. Most notably, fuel economy is up thanks to revised aerodynamics plus tweaks to the engines and transmissions. The SE trim level has been added and there are new optional features as well, including an iPod/USB interface, a rearview camera, driver memory functions and shift paddles. The exterior has been given a mild refresh, while the interior's climate-control buttons have been rearranged for compatibility with the optional navigation system.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Honda Accord LX trims and SE are powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine that produces 177 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. The EX version of this engine produces 190 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. Both versions come standard with a five-speed manual transmission, while a five-speed automatic is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped LX-P went from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds, which is on the slow side for this class. With the automatic, EPA-estimated fuel economy for both LX and EX versions is 23 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined. The manual lowers the city number by 1 mpg.

The Accord EX and EX-L can be equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 good for 271 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque (251 with the manual-equipped coupe). A five-speed automatic is standard on both body styles, with the coupe getting shift paddles. The coupe can also be equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox. In Edmunds performance testing, a V6 sedan went from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds, whereas a manual-equipped coupe did it in 6.3. The sedan achieves an EPA-estimated 20/30/24, while the coupe gets 19/28/22 with the automatic and 17/26/21 with the manual.

Safety

Every 2011 Honda Accord comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the various Accords we've tested over the years have stopped from 60 mph in about 130 feet -- on the long side for this class of car.

In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the Accord earned top five-star ratings all around for overall performance, front-impact protection and side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Accord a top score of "Good" for the car's performance in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions and a second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the roof-strength test.

Driving

Though we admire the 2011 Honda Accord's nicely weighted and communicative steering, much of the rest of the driving experience is a minor letdown. In particular, the body rolls too much in corners (the coupe is better in this regard) and the ride quality isn't as comfortable as what you'll get from other top sedans. Another concern is the greater amount of road noise than expected in this segment.

The base four-cylinder engine is unremarkable, providing leisurely and rather raucous acceleration, but the upgraded 190-hp version is more refined and offers the same fuel economy. Past Honda V6s have been something to brag about, but the 2011 Accord V6 lacks bottom-end torque and feels noticeably less powerful than the comparable V6s of the competition.

Interior

The Honda Accord no longer features the sort of class-leading materials and construction that used to make its cabin a benchmark. There are more hard plastics than in some competing vehicles, and fit and finish has gone down a bit from the car's predecessors. A rather uninspired design with an abundance of buttons doesn't do it any favors. The optional navigation system boosts the button tally further, but its voice commands, high-mounted screen and multipurpose knob are at least user-friendly.

The top-of-the-line leather seats are polarizing -- some of us love their bold contours and firm support, while others complain of numbness after long trips and overly aggressive lumbar support. No such complaints have been directed to the backseat, which we've found to be the largest among the midsize class -- leg and headroom are abundant even for 6-footers. The 14-cubic-foot trunk is numerically on the small side, but it has a large opening and is thoughtfully shaped, making it seem usefully larger than it actually is. The coupe's backseat and trunk are obviously much smaller, but among coupes, the Accord is actually one of the most accommodating.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Honda Accord.

5(53%)
4(25%)
3(15%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.2
113 reviews
113 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

EX-L V6 Accord Coupe is Upscale, Sporty, Reliable and Even Hot!
tcarstar,01/08/2011
The 2011 Accord Coupe EX-L V6 looks great outside and inside. The exterior looks upscale and sporty like an entry-level luxury car. The handling is tight and sporty. The black leather interior looks sporty and upscale. It's hot! The Accord coupe exterior looks different than the sedan. I would compare the V6 Accord Coupe more to an Infinity or Acura than a Camry, Fusion or Sonata sedan. We also own a loaded 2010 Camry XLE sedan to compare against. The Camry has a more comfortable, quiet and luxurious ride, but the Accord V6 Coupe is more sporty and hot looking inside and out. The Honda Accord is super reliable, so you always have dependable transportation and no headaches. It's a good buy.
Purchased Honda Accord EXL V6 - White
sbains,10/10/2010
I purchased my 2011 Honda Accord EXL V6 on 10/9/10 from AutoWest Honda. I got a great deal, as I negotiated $26,250 + fees (=$750 destination, $482 DMV fees, $55 doc and 9.25% sales tax). This came to under $30k out-the- door. Car has very good torque (254lb) and 271 horsepower which makes it nice and punchy to get on freeways and for overtaking rubberneckers! I also own a 2005 Honda Odyssey and the 3.5l engine is similar but torqued differently. The road noise is not as bad as the editorial review, you will notice some wind noise and you will not hear the engine.
2011 Honda Accord LX-P
mike_in_sc,07/08/2012
Coming from a 2000 Honda Civic, this is a big step up. My Accord is a polished metal metallic (dark gray) LX-P and looks decently sharp for a mid-size sedan. I like most things about the Accord, but am a little disappointed that the interior isn't that much more comfortable than my Civic. I'm a relatively tall guy (6'2") and really wish the steering wheel telescoped out farther. I have to move the seat up much closer than I'd like to be able to comfortably reach the steering wheel, so a lot of the extra room gained by moving up from the Civic is not really usable to me. The lumbar support is too aggressive and not adjustable on the LX-P model.
One Sharp Car! Must keep tires at 34+
nyjock9,03/11/2011
Picked up my Accord Coup EXL V6 Automatic,polished Metal Metallac,w Black leather interior on Jan 28th for 26,300$ before tax with splash and door guards,wheel locks and trunk tray included. Have 1,000 miles now and my V6 is getting 28mpg highway,15mpg city,fine for such a fast car. I've gotten nothing but praise since i bought the car,surprised i dont see more on the road here in the NY area. One thing i did notice is the dealership had the tire pressue at bout 38lbs!,I knocked them down to bout 35 lbs of pressure and the car is getting fine mileage with great handling and response from a dead stop,any less than 35lbs and the car feels sluggish and the gas mileage drops bout 2 or 3 mpg.
See all 113 reviews of the 2011 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2011 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%

More about the 2011 Honda Accord
More About This Model

Describing the Honda Accord has sadly become a lot like describing a refrigerator: "It works, there is a lot of space inside, it doesn't use that much energy and it's likely to last a really long time."

Maybe some folks would like their fridge to have double freezer drawers or a motion-activated touchscreen that can tell you the proper drinking temperature of orange juice, but for most, all they need is simple, spacious, efficient and dependable. That certainly sums up the 2011 Honda Accord as well.

Now, there is obviously nothing wrong with these qualities and in fact, the Honda Accord has become an institution in America because of them, selling 290,056 examples last year to prove it. And yet the Accord used to leave a more lasting impression with us. It was once consistently the most enjoyable sedan to drive, its cabin was once consistently the finest in the class and it was once consistently pretty sharp-looking as well.

Through a combination of Honda's own doing and a number of thoroughly impressive new competitors, the 2011 Honda Accord now falls short in those areas that once made it as much a desirable choice as it was a sensible one.

Used 2011 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2011 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 is priced between $8,394 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 41541 and148141 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda Accord SE is priced between $6,995 and$14,985 with odometer readings between 13859 and181670 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $7,288 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 62755 and148030 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda Accord LX is priced between $7,500 and$9,450 with odometer readings between 89354 and138448 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda Accord EX V-6 is priced between $9,995 and$10,495 with odometer readings between 101019 and107505 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda Accord LX-P is priced between $12,997 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 31411 and46846 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda Accord EX is priced between $7,800 and$7,800 with odometer readings between 132832 and132832 miles.

Which used 2011 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 26 used and CPO 2011 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 13859 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2011 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,542.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,891.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,942.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,757.

