- $3,800Great Deal | $1,586 below market
2005 Honda Accord EX199,868 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anderson Mazda of Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
Locally owned, No accidents on record.24/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM56855A157389
Stock: MT5089A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$2,900Great Deal | $1,396 below market
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6236,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM66525A059433
Stock: C059433A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,844Great Deal | $1,289 below market
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6204,884 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Silver FWD 3.0L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive POWER SLIDING SUNROOF/MOONROOF, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM66505A073203
Stock: MOB2850A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $5,670Good Deal | $1,408 below market
2005 Honda Accord EX V-697,015 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ritchey Buick GMC - Daytona Beach / Florida
LOW MILEAGE 2005 HONDA ACCORD SDN EX-L V6**CLEAN CAR FAX**TWO OWNER**LOCALLY OWNED**Only 97,015 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Honda Accord Sdn delivers a Gas V6 3.0L/184 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traction Control System (TCS).*This Honda Accord Sdn Features the Following Options *Tilt/telescoping steering column, Sunglasses holder, Side-impact door beams, Security alarm system, Remote keyless entry w/window controls, Remote fuel filler door release, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear child safety door locks, Rear center child seat tether anchor, Rear 3-point seat belts.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Subaru of Daytona located at 670 N Tomoka Farms Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 can get you a reliable Accord Sdn today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM66505A074593
Stock: 580878A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $5,865Good Deal | $442 below market
2005 Honda Accord LX91,871 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Daytona Hyundai - Daytona Beach / Florida
Odometer is 73241 miles below market average! Ivory w/Cloth Seat Trim. Desert Mist Metallic 2005 Honda Accord LX 2.4 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 24/34 City/Highway MPG Sales price valid if financing with primary lender. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM564X5A034832
Stock: 120508M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $5,200Fair Deal
2005 Honda Accord EX182,975 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
GREAT SERVICE HISTORY/RECORDS, LOCAL TRADE, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, Ivory w/Leather Seat Trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM56855A025412
Stock: H92967A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $3,148Good Deal | $308 below market
2005 Honda Accord LX229,054 milesDelivery available*
Bob Rohrman Toyota - Lafayette / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Price RECENTLY adjusted to Market, Take advantage!, * All Scheduled Maintenance Up To Date!!, Accord LX 2.4, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD. ***Please reach out to Ben Streitmatter for answers to questions*** 2005 4D Sedan FWD Honda Accord Taffeta White LX 2.4 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive24/34 City/Highway MPGAt Bob Rohrman Toyota it's all about customer service, and great customer service starts with our strong and committed staff. We have many years of experience under our belts and we like to think this is what makes us a great Toyota dealership in Lafayette, IN. While we specialize in all the newest Toyota models, including the ever-popular Rav4, Tacoma, Camry and Prius, we also understand the newest models won't always fit every budget. That's why we carry one of the largest selections of pre-owned, used and certified vehicles in the Lafayette area. Whether you're looking for an older model year Toyota or you have your sights set on a different make and model, our inventory has something for everyone. We have cars under $10k and some under $5k.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM56425A097701
Stock: 6278QAA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $2,990Fair Deal | $472 below market
2005 Honda Accord EX210,421 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Granite City Motor Car - St Joseph / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM56805A006959
Stock: 6959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,450Fair Deal
2005 Honda Accord EX233,682 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Features include: Leather, Moonroof, Recent Trade, Remote Entry.This 2005 Honda Accord Sdn EX-L features a Graphite Pearl exterior and a Gray Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Honda Accord Sdn EX-L includes Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Occupant sensing airbag, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 34.0 highway, 24.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Honda Accord Sdn contact Kings Honda before this Honda is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM56835A003473
Stock: 5A003473A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $3,999Good Deal | $402 below market
2005 Honda Accord LX172,716 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Auto Exchange - Lakewood / New Jersey
1 OWNER, CAR STILL RUNS STRONG LIKE A HONDA, MUST DRIVE TO APPRECIATE .KNOW WHO YOUR BUYING FROM THERE IS A DIFFERENCE and that's NO BULL OVER 36 YRS IN THE BUSINESS, FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED CALL TODAY 732-367-3325(DEAL)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM56415A045332
Stock: RS24201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,625Good Deal | $290 below market
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6102,851 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda North - Butler / Pennsylvania
Honda North is exceptionally pleased to be an eleven time Honda President's Award recipient and to be in the top 1% of all Honda dealers in the nation for Customer Satisfaction. We are very grateful to our employees and customers for such a great honor! Take the time to... give us a shot. We Know Honda. We Know You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM66545A004143
Stock: VH20753A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $4,988Fair Deal
2005 Honda Accord EX167,662 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roger Beasley Mazda Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Step into the 2005 Honda Accord! Simply a great car! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Honda infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a leather steering wheel, power moon roof, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM56855A029007
Stock: G5281A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $5,491Fair Deal
2005 Honda Accord LX124,512 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sloane Toyota of Glenside - Glenside / Pennsylvania
SLOANE CERTIFIED: This vehicle comes with a 3,000 mile/90 day limited comprehensive warranty, 15,000 mile/12 months of no-cost (Sloane Sponsored) maintenance and Free State Safety Inspections. The vehicle has undergone a 150-point inspection, and passes all State Safety and Emissions requirements. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.FREE LIFETIME PA. STATE INSPECTIONS INCLUDED !, 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE FOR 1 YEAR...INCLUDED !, Ivory w/Cloth Seat Trim. Odometer is 4360 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM56425A153085
Stock: 1013821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $10,950
2005 Honda Accord EX V-655,877 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2005 Honda Accord EX-L V6 Satin Silver Metallic *THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND DISINFECTED FOR YOUR PROTECTION*, POWER SUNROOF *, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * CRUISE CONTROL *, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS *, POWER TRUNK *, KEYLESS ENTRY *, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS *, BLUETOOTH *, 3.0L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V, Black w/Leather Seat Trim.21/30 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 109685 miles below market average!At Zeigler Schaumburg CDJ, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 125 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and professionally cleaned and disinfected for your protection. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by contacting us at 847-882-8400 to schedule a test drive. We are proud to service customers in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, Chicago, & anywhere in the Great state of Illinois, saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fee. Serving Illinois and all of our surrounding cities like Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, & Chicago. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler CDJ- FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM826X5A010278
Stock: 201356A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $4,799
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6169,652 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, MOONROOF, REMOTE ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE A/C.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 5A010260 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $425 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation!This front wheel drive 2005 Honda Accord EX-L features an impressive 6cyl, 3.0l, 240.0hp Engine with a Desert Mist Metallic Exterior with a Tan Leather Interior. With only 169,652 miles this 2005 Honda Accord is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2005 Honda Accord in Delaware,OH Includes: Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, CD Changer, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player, Digital Clock*STOCK# 5A010260 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2005 Honda Accord EX-L ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2005 Honda Accord EX-L! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 30.0 Highway MPG and 21.0 City MPG! This Honda Accord comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.0l, 240.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Power Passenger Seat, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Remote Trunk Release, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Dual Power Seats, Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Overhead Console, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Floor Mats, Reading Light(s), Bench Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Drivers Air Bag, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Head Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM66555A010260
Stock: 5A010260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $5,998Fair Deal
2005 Honda Accord EX V-6139,410 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Driver's Mart - Winter Park / Florida
One Owner, Clean CarFax Vehicle History, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, 3.0L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V, 16" Alloy Wheels, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Satin Silver Metallic 2005 Honda Accord EX-L V6Odometer is 5573 miles below market average!21/30 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is offered pre-reconditioned and is backed by our market-leading 5-day, 300-mile return policy. If you're not happy with your purchase, just bring it back for a full refund or exchange, plain and simple. FAST & EASY CREDIT APPROVAL. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT. Serving all of central Florida, including Orlando, Oviedo, Winter Park, Casselberry, Longwood, Sanford, Winter Garden, Winter Springs, Lake Mary, Maitland, Apopka, and Kissimmee. Dealer Document Processing Fee of $899 not included.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord EX V-6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM66525A040025
Stock: 5A040025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $4,290
2005 Honda Accord LX V-6161,336 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS CAR WAS OWNED BY A FRIEND OF OURS! - HE TOOK VERY GOOD CARE OF IT AND DROVE IT DAILY - VERY NICELY KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - HANKOOK TIRES IN GREAT SHAPE UP FRONT, MARGINAL IN THE REAR - COLD AC - SUPER SAFE W/ SIDE AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - PEPPY V6 ENGINE, TIMING BELT LOOKS GOOD! - THE POWER STEERING IS A TAD NOISY BUT IT WORKS, ITS FAIRLY COMMON ON THESE CARS - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord LX V-6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM663X5A027795
Stock: CT7724H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,790
2005 Honda Accord Hybrid102,502 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Clear Lake - League City / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner.3.0L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, Leather.Odometer is 47629 miles below market average!29/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda Accord Hybrid with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCN36595C018486
Stock: 5C018486P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020