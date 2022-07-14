Skip to main content
2023 Buick Encore GX

MSRP range: $24,400 - $30,600
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.
2023 Buick Encore GX video

Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022 | Extra-Small & Easy to Drive – What's Not to Like?

FAQ

Is the Buick Encore GX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Encore GX both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Encore GX has 23.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Encore GX. Learn more

Is the Buick Encore GX reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Encore GX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Encore GX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Encore GX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 Buick Encore GX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Buick Encore GX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Encore GX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 Buick Encore GX?

The least-expensive 2023 Buick Encore GX is the 2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,400.

Other versions include:

  • Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,400
  • Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,800
  • Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,400
  • Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,800
  • Essence 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $29,000
  • Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,600
What are the different models of Buick Encore GX?

If you're interested in the Buick Encore GX, the next question is, which Encore GX model is right for you? Encore GX variants include Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), and Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Encore GX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2023 Buick Encore GX

2023 Buick Encore GX Overview

The 2023 Buick Encore GX is offered in the following submodels: Encore GX SUV. Available styles include Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Essence 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), and Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A). Buick Encore GX models are available with a 1.2 L-liter gas engine or a 1.3 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 155 hp, depending on engine type. The 2023 Buick Encore GX comes with front wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic, 9-speed shiftable automatic. The 2023 Buick Encore GX comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 Buick Encore GX?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 Buick Encore GX and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 Encore GX.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 Buick Encore GX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 Encore GX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2023 Buick Encore GX?

2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

2023 Buick Encore GX Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

2023 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2023 Buick Encore GX?

2023 Buick Encore GX Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 MPG compined MPG,
29 city MPG/31 highway MPG

2023 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 MPG compined MPG,
29 city MPG/32 highway MPG

2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
27 MPG compined MPG,
26 city MPG/29 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG30
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.2 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase102.2 in.
Length171.4 in.
WidthN/A
Height64.1 in.
Curb Weight3039 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 Buick Encore GX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

