2023 Buick Encore GX video
Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022 | Extra-Small & Easy to Drive – What's Not to Like?
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Buick Encore GX, but since the 2023 Buick Encore GX is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Subcompact SUVs have been gaining in popularity over the last few years. For people who don't need or want the space of a midsize SUV or for those who just want to save a few bucks, a subcompact SUV is a smart and economical choice. These extra-small SUVs maintain that elevated ride… height and utility of their larger counterparts, but their smaller size means easier parking and better gas mileage. What's not to like? In this video, Mark Takahashi runs down our choices for the best subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022. From the Subaru Crosstrek, the new Chevy Trailblazer and Hyundai Kona to the more luxurious BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, Mark gives a breakdown of each pint-sized SUV. What do we like and dislike about each? What should you know about them? How do they rank in each category? Mark explains all. So whether you're a first-time driver, you have a small family or you're just looking for something fun to drive, we've got you covered in this video of the 2021 Top Subcompact SUVs.
FAQ
Is the Buick Encore GX a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Encore GX both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Encore GX has 23.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Encore GX. Learn more
Is the Buick Encore GX reliable?
To determine whether the Buick Encore GX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Encore GX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Encore GX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Buick Encore GX a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Buick Encore GX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Encore GX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Buick Encore GX?
The least-expensive 2023 Buick Encore GX is the 2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,400.
Other versions include:
- Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,400
- Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,800
- Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,400
- Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,800
- Essence 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $29,000
- Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,600
What are the different models of Buick Encore GX?
If you're interested in the Buick Encore GX, the next question is, which Encore GX model is right for you? Encore GX variants include Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), and Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Encore GX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
