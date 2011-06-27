  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(407)
2009 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ample passenger space, high-quality interior, above-average steering feel, high resale value, available coupe body style.
  • Intrusive road noise, button-heavy center stack, some find seats uncomfortable.
List Price Range
$4,900 - $11,598
Used Accord for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Honda Accord offers an appealing combination of spaciousness, a relatively upscale feel and a reputation for reliability. However, its ride quality and overall performance are merely adequate for this segment.

Vehicle overview

For two decades now, there have been two perennial no-brainer choices for a midsize family sedan: the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry. Both have legions of satisfied owners and top reputations for reliability and safety. Deciding between the two often came down to this: If you wanted a softly sprung car with superior isolation, the Camry was the way to go -- and if you wanted a sporty ride and could live with a tad less refinement, the Accord was the sedan of choice. There's still some truth to this adage for 2009, but things have changed rapidly in the midsize sedan segment. For one thing, the Accord has grown bigger and softer with its latest redesign; for another, the competition has caught up.

Here's how things shake out for the Accord in today's family sedan free-for-all. The Honda is now roughly the fourth-sportiest entrant, by our count, trailing the canyon-king Nissan Altima, the upsized but still capable Mazda 6 and the often-overlooked Ford Fusion/Mercury Milan twins. It's also still hampered by traditional Honda foibles like elevated road noise and exaggerated brake pedal vibration during hard stops. Performance is likewise uninspiring -- while the upgraded 2.4-liter four-cylinder in the EX is pleasant, the base engine is merely adequate, and the top-of-the-line 3.5-liter V6 is overmatched in terms of acceleration by many rival six-cylinder engines.

Don't get us wrong -- the 2009 Honda Accord remains an appealing car, for a variety of reasons. First of all, it's got an ace up its sleeve that most competitors don't: its sterling reputation for reliability. Also, the Accord has ballooned to such a degree that the EPA classifies it as a "large car," and it shows in the commodious cabin, which boasts one of the most accommodating backseats of any family sedan. The center stack is undeniably button-happy, but its premium look and feel evokes luxury sedans such as the Infiniti M series. Like most Hondas, the Accord feels extraordinarily well constructed, and its interior materials are a cut above the rival Camry's. Moreover, that reputation for reliability pays off when it's time to sell, as the Accord boasts one of the best resale values around.

The Accord is also one of the few family sedans that's available in a coupe body style, and we should note that the coupe is substantially sportier than the workaday sedan, particularly with the optional V6 and coupe-exclusive six-speed manual. Whichever style you prefer, the Accord remains a smart choice on the strength of its proven track record. However, unlike Accords of the past, it doesn't really elevate itself above the competition once you get behind the wheel. As before, you're not going to go wrong with the Accord, but we'd advise taking a close look at the above-mentioned competitors, along with the Hyundai Sonata and much improved Chevrolet Malibu before making your decision.

2009 Honda Accord models

The 2009 Honda Accord is available in sedan and coupe body styles. The sedan comes in LX, LX-P, EX and EX-L trim levels, while the coupe comes in LX-S, EX and EX-L trims. The base LX sedan comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, fold-down rear seats and a six-speaker stereo with a single-CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. The LX-P sedan adds 16-inch alloy wheels, auto up-down front windows and a power driver seat. The coupe's base LX-S trim includes the LX-P's equipment with the exception of the passenger-side auto-up window and power driver seat, and it adds an in-dash six-CD changer.

Upgrading to EX trim nets 17-inch wheels and a sunroof for both body styles, while the EX sedan gains the in-dash six-CD changer and the EX coupe gets a premium stereo system with a subwoofer. The EX-L trim level adds leather upholstery, auto-on headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and satellite radio. The EX-L sedan nabs the premium stereo system from the EX coupe, while the EX-L coupe gets the power driver seat.

The lone option is a navigation system. It's only available on EX-L models, and it includes voice-activated controls and Bluetooth connectivity.

2009 Highlights

Following a complete redesign last year, the 2009 Honda Accord carries over unchanged, though the V6's official engine output is up a smidge after further testing revealed slightly more power than previously measured.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Honda Accord offers three engine choices. The LX and LX-P sedans are motivated by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that generates 177 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. An upgraded 190-hp version of that 2.4-liter engine powers EX sedans and all coupes. A five-speed manual is standard with the four-cylinder engines, and a five-speed automatic is optional. Available on the EX trim levels is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 271 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque (251 lb-ft on manual-shift V6 coupes). Sedans with the V6 can only be had with a five-speed automatic, but a six-speed manual is a no-cost option on V6 coupes.

Acceleration is class-competitive with either of the four-cylinder engines, but the last V6 sedan we tested recorded a middling 7.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, well behind competitors like the Mazda 6 s and Nissan Altima 3.5 SE. In terms of fuel economy, four-cylinder Accords are about average, while V6-powered models receive slightly above-average ratings. Four-cylinder cars with automatic transmissions achieve 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined, while the manual transmission bumps those numbers up to 22/31/25. The six-cylinder returns 19 mpg city/29 mpg highway (28 in automatic coupes) and 22 mpg combined with the automatic, though the manual-shift V6 coupe drops to 17/25/20, as its version of the V6 lacks cylinder-deactivation technology. Notably, we have had a hard time replicating the EPA's 29 mpg highway figure in a long-term test of a 2008 EX-L V6 sedan.

Safety

All Accords come standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the Accord sedan received a perfect five stars for front passenger protection in frontal and side impacts; however, it received just three stars for rear passenger side-impact protection. The Accord coupe was perfect except for its four-star side-impact protection for front passengers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Accord its top rating of "Good" for both frontal offset and side-impact crash protection.

Driving

With its latest redesign, the 2009 Honda Accord sedan has lost some of the sporty edge once attributed to it. In particular, the body rolls too much in corners, though we admire the Accord's nicely weighted and extraordinarily communicative steering. Notably, the Accord coupe's handling is significantly better. Around town, the ride quality isn't as comfortable as in the Camry or even the more firmly sprung Mazda 6, but most buyers won't find it objectionable. Another minor concern is the slightly higher amount of road noise than expected in this segment.

The base four-cylinder motor is unremarkable, providing leisurely and rather raucous acceleration, but the upgraded 190-hp version is more refined and offers the same fuel economy. The V6 lacks bottom-end torque, and Accords so equipped feel noticeably less swift than V6-powered versions of the Altima, Camry and Mazda 6, as well as 3.6-liter versions of the Malibu and Saturn Aura. The V6 coupe's exclusive manual transmission maximizes this engine's potential. Stopping power is certainly adequate, but the brake pedal vibrates harrowingly when you really stomp on it.

Read our Honda Accord Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The 2009 Honda Accord features a tightly constructed interior with generally high-quality materials, though it's no longer head and shoulders above the competition in this regard. The center stack looks sophisticated, but it's overly cluttered with identical-looking buttons, in contrast to the user-friendly layouts in past Accords. The optional navigation system boosts the button tally further, but its voice commands, high-mounted screen and multipurpose knob are at least user-friendly. The top-of-the-line leather seats are polarizing -- some of us love their bold contours and firm support, while others have complained of numbness after long trips and excessive nonadjustable lumbar. This is by far the largest Accord ever, so expect a plentiful supply of passenger room, particularly in the sedan's rear compartment. However, the 14-cubic-foot trunk in the sedan is oddly small given the car's imposing overall size. The coupe's trunk offers a respectable 11.9 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Honda Accord.

5(48%)
4(28%)
3(16%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.1
407 reviews
407 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Locked inside car once security system engages
dmc812,06/19/2013
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I have a complaint with the security system Honda uses. I have been inadvertently locked inside my 09 Accord and unable to get out. Apparently, once the anti-theft system engages after 30 seconds, there is no way to manually unlock the car doors nor will using the key fob "unlock" button work from the inside of the car. The car can only be unlocked from someone on the outside or by starting the engine, which disengages the security system. I find this to be a huge safety issue for people that are inside the car and are accidentally locked inside w/o a key to start the engine. I have complained to Honda with no resolution to this safety concern.
Fine Example of a Truly Reliable Accord
slimm1470,08/07/2013
EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
With 130k miles, it has been the most reliable car I ever had. It does consume about 1 quart of oil between 5k mile changes but that doesn't bother me. The steering is precise, the interior is comfortable and holds up fine. Before I improved the suspension, the car had a lot of body roll on curves. But I'm way more concerned with handling qualities than most people. The engine and transmission are a perfect pair, powerful and smooth. It's a 5-speed so highway gas mileage is good but not great. I intend to keep it indefinitely! Great car!
What else to say? It's a Honda.
Dennis,05/20/2017
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
First of all, the reliability of Honda is unsurpassed. They make a great car. Although I have the 2door coupe with the 6 cyl., being 68 years old it's more difficult to get in and out of as when I was a teenager. The power, reliability, steering, and general wear are terrific. I keep my cars for 10 years and take excellent care. It is garaged 365 nights a year. The body doesn't have a mark on it. Perhaps because I park in lots where few others are willing to walk so far. The past Honda's I've had were passed down to my children and driven for another 100,000 miles. They are just great. By the way, it's an 09 and it still runs as well as the day I bought it.
VCM (variable cylinder managment) misfire, engine
jarred,07/07/2014
EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
UPDATE. This whole ECO mode is not good. Now we wish we bought a 4 cyl. reg engine. I had to change sparkplugs again after only 35,000 miles. I had the light engine come on again so I just changed the sparkplugs and everything works again. The ones sitting at the back of the engine were much more worn out-more burned/blackish. and this is after the software update. So either they still wear out very unevenly, or Calgary Honda never replaced the back sprkplugs, since access to to back ones is more difficult. So either Honda desing sucks, or Honda dealrship sucks, take your pick. ----------------I'm posting this review for those who had problems with the VCM/engine misfire. It happened to us last week. Without a warning the car started stuttering and the flashing engine light came on. It sounded to me like a timing/sparkplugs problem. We found some scary info about class action suit against Honda due to the engine design problem. Took it to Honda dealer. They replaced 4 out of 6 sparkplugs and updated the car software. I talked to the shop foreman (yes, you have to insist on it, though the reception girl will first tell you that mechanics don't talk to customers, WHY??). This is what the foreman told me:
See all 407 reviews of the 2009 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
177 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Honda Accord

Used 2009 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2009 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $6,999 and$10,599 with odometer readings between 95340 and159323 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Honda Accord LX is priced between $5,400 and$11,588 with odometer readings between 75809 and217817 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 is priced between $5,795 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 92879 and156000 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Honda Accord EX is priced between $4,900 and$11,598 with odometer readings between 68682 and199027 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Honda Accord LX-P is priced between $8,200 and$10,797 with odometer readings between 68240 and123173 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Honda Accord for sale near. There are currently 30 used and CPO 2009 Accords listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 68240 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 2009 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Accord lease specials

