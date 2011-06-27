  1. Home
2013 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and high-quality interior
  • refined and efficient powertrains
  • quick acceleration
  • responsive handling
  • available coupe body style.
  • CVT automatic's characteristics won't suit everybody
  • firm ride quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The fully redesigned 2013 Honda Accord returns to the top of the family-sedan class with a mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance.

Vehicle overview

It's always a major occasion when the Honda Accord comes due for a redesign. The Accord is one of the best-selling cars in North America, and this midsize sedan and coupe are snapped up at a rate of more than 1,000 a day. Fully overhauled, the 2013 Honda Accord is new from the inside out.

The new Accord is slightly smaller than the car it replaces, yet it's still among the most spacious and accommodating cars in its class. Interior materials have been upgraded, and the revamped cabin is stocked with the connectivity features that today's consumers expect. Of course there are significant mechanical changes, too, and they've resulted in an Accord that delivers strong performance, outstanding fuel economy and precise handling.

After a long wait, Honda has finally added power- and efficiency-enhancing direct-injection technology to the Accord's standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The four-cylinder is now paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission. The engine and the CVT work so well together that most drivers will be perfectly happy with the change, especially since the CVT-equipped Accord earns an EPA-estimated 27 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined rating, which are excellent numbers for a conventional gasoline-powered midsize sedan and even better than those of the diminutive Honda Fit.

The 2013 Honda Accord's styling is a careful evolution from its predecessor, and to our eyes, it's visibly less bulky. Inside, the design is cleaner and more coherent, and even base LX models set you up with Bluetooth, a USB input and Pandora integration for smartphones. Further up the ladder is the new HondaLink connectivity system, which integrates Internet audio streaming, social media applications and cloud-based content through iPhone and Android apps. Yet there's still plenty of get-it-done sedan functionality here, too, as you'll find plenty of storage slots and a big trunk.

Although we consider this a highly effective redesign, the 2013 Honda Accord is just one of many excellent choices for a midsize car. The revamped Nissan Altima has a sportier personality and slightly higher fuel economy ratings with its base four-cylinder engine. The Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat offer similar interior space and a softer ride (depending on the trim level), while the Kia Optima offers impressive value for this class. And it's hard to ignore the stylish bodywork on the Ford Fusion. Narrowing down your choices in this group won't be easy, but if you want a midsize sedan that does nearly everything right, the Honda Accord should be on your list.

2013 Honda Accord models

The 2013 Honda Accord is available as a midsize sedan and coupe. Four-cylinder sedans come in five trims: LX, Sport (new for 2013), EX, EX-L and EX-L with Navi. Opt for the Accord's 3.5-liter V6 and three trims are offered: EX-L, EX-L with Navi and Touring.

The 2013 Accord coupe comes in LX-S, EX, EX-L and EX-L with Navi, while the V6-equipped coupe comes only in EX-L and EX-L with Navi trims.

The base four-cylinder LX comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, an 8-inch video display, Bluetooth (phone and audio), a rearview camera, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable manual driver seat, a folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB audio interface and Pandora functionality.

Opting for the new Sport trim brings a bit more horsepower, 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles for the CVT. Compared to the LX, the Accord EX trim gets you 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, the power driver seat, the leather-wrapped steering wheel, Honda's new LaneWatch blind-spot display and a six-speaker sound system.

The EX-L trim adds leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems, a more sophisticated rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio and smartphone app integration (HondaLink). The EX-L with Navi adds, as you can likely guess, a navigation system with voice recognition.

The EX-based trim levels for the 2013 Honda Accord sedan with the V6 engine are pretty similar to those for the four-cylinder EX models. The V6-exclusive Touring sedan tops the range, combining LED headlights and adaptive cruise control with the equipment from the EX-L with Navi.

For the coupe version of the 2013 Honda Accord, the base LX-S trim is similar to the LX sedan. The coupe's EX trims are also comparable in terms of equipment, though the V6-powered EX-L has 18-inch wheels.

2013 Highlights

The Honda Accord is fully redesigned for 2013.

Performance & mpg

Most of the front-wheel-drive examples in the Accord range are fitted with the 2.4-liter inline-4, whether sedan or coupe. For all coupes and sedans except the Sport trim, the engine generates 185 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, some 8 hp and 20 lb-ft better than the previous base-model Accord's four-cylinder. The Sport trim's less restrictive dual exhaust frees up the engine to the tune of 189 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque.

The standard transmission paired with the four-cylinder for the LX, Sport and EX sedans and LX-S and EX coupes is a six-speed manual. Optional for the four-cylinder sedans and coupes and standard for the four-cylinder EX-L sedan and coupe trim is Honda's newly developed CVT. With it, the EPA estimates the 2013 Accord will average 27 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined. The Accord Sport automatic, with its slightly more powerful engine, returns 26/35/29. The four-cylinder Accord with the six-speed manual gets 24/34/28.

The 2013 Accord's 3.5-liter V6 is upgraded this year and now develops 278 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. Backed by a conventional six-speed automatic, the V6's fuel economy numbers are still quite impressive at 21/34/25. With the V6 running through the six-speed manual transmission in the Accord EX-L coupe, fuel economy drops to 18/28/22.

With the four-cylinder, performance is markedly improved. In Edmunds testing, a four-cylinder Accord EX sedan with the CVT accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, a very good time for the class. The V6 is notably strong; an EX-L V6 sedan we tested sprinted to 60 mph in just 6.1 seconds.

Safety

Every 2013 Honda Accord comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure and forward-collision warning systems are available on upper trim levels.

Worthy of particular mention is the LaneWatch blind-spot system (EX trim and above), which instantly switches the 8-inch screen's display to a low and expansive view of the passenger side of the car when the right turn signal is engaged. A camera in the right-side mirror dedicated to this function provides a confidence-inspiring view, and acclimating to catching the view in the center-dash display is quick and natural.

In Edmunds testing, a 2013 Accord sedan braked from 60 mph to a standstill in 128 feet, a slightly longer-than-average distance for a midsize family sedan.

In government crash testing, the Accord sedan received five out of five stars for overall and side crash protection, but four stars for frontal protection. The coupe actually earned five stars across the board. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave both body styles the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. In the Institute's new "small overlap front crash" test, the sedan received a "Good" rating, while the coupe got a second-best "Acceptable." This is particularly noteworthy, as most vehicles have scored poorly in this new test.

Driving

Most Honda Accord buyers choose a four-cylinder engine, and you won't be disappointed in the new direct-injected 2.4-liter, which revs willingly and delivers its power in a smooth and satisfying manner. Although CVTs don't have the best reputation for refinement, Honda's new unit is the best of the breed, as it responds quickly in highway passing situations and then lets the engine rpm drop back smoothly when your need for quick acceleration has passed. It's so refined that most passengers mistake the CVT for a regular automatic transmission the first time they ride in the 2013 Accord. Of course, if you simply don't like CVTs, you could always get the V6 engine, which comes with a conventional six-speed automatic. Equipped with the V6, the Accord feels downright fast.

The 2013 Accord should be a front runner if you're looking for a midsize sedan or coupe that strikes a near-perfect balance between a supple ride and engaging handling. Although the Accord has never been a truly sporty car, this latest version feels particularly well-balanced around turns. The Accord's new electric-assist power steering might feel pretty light the first time you turn the wheel, but it's precise, with a crisp response that adds to the enjoyment of driving the car. One potential downside is the Accord's firm ride quality: If you're accustomed to a softer ride, a Camry or Passat might suit you better in this regard.

Interior

When the revised Civic debuted last year, we were disappointed in its interior quality. Matters are much improved for the 2013 Honda Accord. With a few exceptions, the materials have a high-quality look and feel, while the overall cockpit design is elegant and well-constructed enough for a luxury car.

The center stack embraces the spirit of legibility with an effective three-tier layout. At the top is the 8-inch display that offers varying levels of information depending on trim level and the presence of audio/navigation. Meanwhile, the main instrument binnacle contains the right amount of information and not too much.

Despite the Accord's slightly smaller exterior dimensions, its interior room remains impressive. There is plenty of leg and shoulder space for front occupants, and rear-seat passengers should be quite comfortable and happy. Road and tire noise -- often a Honda bugaboo -- are noticeably reduced in the 2013 Accord thanks in part to two active noise-cancellation systems plus improved aerodynamics. We're also fond of the visibility afforded by the Accord cabin, which offers a lower beltline, slimmer roof pillars and a generous amount of glass.

The 2013 Accord's trunk -- at 15.8 cubic feet -- is more than 1 cubic foot larger than before. The Accord coupe has a 13.4-cubic-foot trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Honda Accord.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Update at 162,000 miles-see addendum below
William,07/03/2016
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
162,000 miles- car still rides great, fors the bulk of my daily driving. Replaced a few piwer door lock actuators & driver side sun visor, but aside fron thise just routine service, CVT & timing chain are good. I had a 4 wheel alignment done with tge 3td set of michelins at 137,000 miles and all 4 were still within spec, they did tweak it to dial them in but didnt need much. The more miles this car gets, the more valuable it becomes to me! Original review- Really loving this car! It's been worry free and totally reliable! I have done routine maintenance without major issues. Full synthetic oil change every 5,000 miles, transmission fluid change every 30,000 miles, front brake pads/brake fluid changed at 75,000, K&N permanent air filter I clean & charge as needed, , cabin filter changes as needed, new battery at about 90,000 miles, and I started running Shell V power nitro+ 93 octane at about 80,000 miles. I was skeptical about the gas upgrade until I ran a tank and saw the difference in performance, as well as improved mileage, so I'm a believer now. For the extra cost of basically a small Starbucks coffee per tank, it's worth it IMHO. I don't drink Starbucks myself, but I will treat my car to a "Starbucks"! I got 652 miles on the last tank of gas, awesome! Currently on my 2nd set of tires. First set, Michelin MXV4's lasted 54,000 miles, now running upsized Michelin Premier 225/55-17 with almost 50, 000 on them. Will probably go back to 215/55/-17 size next go around, as mileage dropped off more than expected for new tire d/t increased surface area. As other probably have noted, the infotainment system sometimes gets hung up with my iphone, dealership said Honda tried to get Apple to help but no recourse due to "proprietary information", so no update. Eh, it's not THAT bad of an issue, usually just turn off and back on again to reset it and it's fine, plus it only happens occasionally with initial sync once you start the car. Not a big deal for me. I've had a rare "false" low tire pressure alarm, but guys at Discount Tire say that's not unusual for any TPMS during times of temp swings, which is when they've happened. Both sets of tires have worn evenly, steering is true, and this with never having performed 4 wheel alignment. I'm debating on actually doing the alignment with third set of tires, if for no other reason just to fine tune and keep things from freezing up where you can't adjust if need be. I've got a major service coming up at 105,000 miles, plugs, oil/filter, coolant change. Serpentine belt fine so far so Honda Specialist shop said will monitor. Also, it's nice having a timing chain so lifetime deal there typically. Update at 150,000 miles: Car still drives beautifully and is still very comfortable & mechanically reliable, have never needed a tow. Not bad! I did have to buy a new starter at 135,000 miles, little disappointing there as I’ve typically had honda starters last over 200,000. Also, power door locks have failed & need at least driver door actuator, $250 job each door and have put it off, using the actual key to open door. Honda has had issues with power locks before so hoping for a class action lawsuit/recall like they had for the CR-V. Driver side sun visior spring broke & now falls down repeatedly, thats not cheap at near $100, been sitting on that too. Still, while cheaper than a car payment, I’m disappointed in the longevity of these things mentioned.
LX Sport Check your tires
manning4,06/18/2013
After several months of searching, researching and test driving everything from a Subaru Impreza to the Lexus IS, I came across the Accord Sport almost by accident while at a Honda Dealer having another car serviced. I was amazed! The base LX was light years ahead of my 2002 model, and the sport version was equipped with just the right options, and not thousands of dollars worth of fragile high tech nonsense. An extensive test drive over more different roads than the salesman was used to confirmed my initial impression. While no one will mistake the Sport for a 3 series, the handling was precise and nimble, far superior to your average family sedan.
9k mile update accord sport
adansereau,03/23/2014
Well after 9 months and 9 k miles I think I know the car well. First it looks great, rides well, comfy, no problems, and the gas mpg can be fantastic if you keep your foot off the floorboards. I have seen high 30s low 40s wow ! But I drive it quickly so many times I am in the upper 20s or low 30s. I am not quite sold on the cvt, don't get me wrong it work fine , can be sooo smooth and for 99 percent of people the smoother the better, but I like to feel the shifts so the car is too smooth and quite at times. It has plenty of power and on the highway it is effortless to pass and accelerate but off the line the cvt timid till 10 mph Great car
Best auto for the money
ybert,06/23/2014
One of the best cars I have ever owned, cant believe people are having problems. Cant say enough about the gas mileage I'm getting 26.6 MPG city, have not done a hwy test as yet. I have just under 6000 miles and enjoy driving this car.
See all 279 reviews of the 2013 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
189 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2013 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More About This Model

Honda needs a winner.

Between a drift from its traditional engineering-driven principles and the tsunami that devastated its factories, the last four years haven't been kind to the H brand.

Nonetheless, the company has redesigned its Accord midsize sedan for the eighth time in its history. It's hardly an overstatement to say that the Accord is both the bread and butter of Honda's lineup, as Americans snatch these babies up at a rate of more than 1,000 per day.

The ninth-generation 2013 Honda Accord sedan arrives September 19 with new looks and new bones underneath. Struts replace its traditional double-wishbone front suspension and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) takes the place of a traditional automatic transmission on models with the all-new 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. There's also a revised V6 Accord with an all-new six-speed automatic.

In other words, in four-cylinder guise, the new Accord is now virtually identical to every other volume-selling midsize sedan peddled in the U.S.

Different. Just Like Everybody Else
Nearly every car in the midsize segment offers a similar-size four-cylinder engine, ample interior space and about the same fuel economy as the new Accord. Progress, it seems, is measured less on fundamentals and more on feature content and styling. And few manufacturers venture far from vanilla when it comes to styling their volume models.

Even so, the ever-increasing pressure to deliver miserly fuel consumption is the driving force behind Honda's first-ever direct-injected four-cylinder engine. Rated at 185 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, the new engine comes paired to the six-speed manual transmission as standard, but our EX model has the optional $800 CVT, which replaces the old car's five-speed automatic.

The switch to a CVT helps deliver the 2013 Honda Accord's EPA estimated 27 city/36 highway/30 combined mpg ratings, placing it second in the fuel economy race behind the Nissan Altima. As importantly, the CVT, during around-town driving, performs more intuitively than most we've driven. Its simulated upshifts feel natural and will likely fool all but the most observant drivers into thinking it's a conventional automatic. Wood it getting on the freeway, however, and the unrelenting high-rpm engine howl is present until you lift.

Howl as it might, we still recorded 26.3 mpg during 537 miles of combined driving, which handily trumps the 24.1 mpg we recorded over 841 miles in our last test of a 2012 four-cylinder Accord just this April.

It's Worth It
Honda illustrates the promise of improved acceleration through graphs showing the new Accord to be above and to the right of the old Accord. This, in engineer and PR speak, is universal language for "better."

Still, we insist on judging acceleration the old-fashioned way: We measure it. And in this regard there's no argument. It is better. Considerably so.

Our 2013 Honda Accord test car whirred its way to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds (7.5 seconds with 1 foot of rollout as on a drag strip). That's a full second better than the old Accord four-cylinder. The quarter-mile, too, is quicker in the new car. The traps whistle past in 15.8 seconds at 91.2 mph, a milestone that required 16.4 seconds in last year's model.

During 60-to-0 brake testing, the pedal lacked the confidence we'd prefer, as it softened after multiple stops. The final distance, at 128 feet, was a bit long for the class, as it almost always is with Honda products.

Underpinnings
Honda's choice to torpedo the Accord's double-wishbone front suspension in favor of struts seems at first like a poor one for a car proffered as engaging to drive. Double wishbones provide camber control throughout their stroke which generally leads to better handling, although you'd have a hard time selling that line to BMW and Porsche.

On the surface, lower cost seems to drive the move, but a full redesign — especially one as comprehensive as this — can take years to reap financial benefits. Honda says the decision is driven by weight loss and the need to package a more robust crash structure into the chassis at the upper strut mount.

The added strength, say Honda officials, improves performance in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Overlap Barrier Test, where the car is driven into a small fixed object (think pole or tree) just off center at 40 mph. In combination with high-strength steel at critical points, the Accord's unibody is 57 pounds lighter than before and that's without considering the additional savings made by eliminating the old suspension's upper control arm. But at 3,320 pounds, our EX model tipped the scales only 31 pounds lighter than last year's Accord EX tester.

It Still Handles
What's more, Honda insists the new suspension hits all its internal handling targets, and after driving it both on the road and through our instrumented tests it's hard to argue otherwise. No midsize sedan is going to engage a dedicated driving enthusiast, but some will certainly repel us. Toyota's Camry LE, for example, is largely successful at this task by demonstrating the dynamic apathy of a sofa bed.

The 2013 Honda Accord, however, does not. Its low-effort electrically assisted steering lacks the arbitrary weight of its predecessor but provides ample feel to guide the car prudently between the cones or down a rough back road. Damping, too, is tuned to return genuine body control. As a result we found ourselves hustling the Accord at a respectable pace in places we wouldn't bother with in much of its competition.

At 65.5 mph through our slalom, the 2013 Accord was 2.1 mph quicker than the 2012 model, so its ultimate capabilities are clearly improved. It equaled the outgoing car on the skid pad, where both circled at 0.83g, which is at the top of the class.

Bucking the Trend
It's a fact common to both the midsize and compact segments that the cars are increasing in size. Bigger and bigger they've grown until, in some cases, they have outsized their larger brethren. This, of course, makes for some uncomfortable positioning. Honda, however, keenly avoided the problem by not offering a car bigger than the Accord (save the Accord Crosstour, but who's counting?). And for 2013 it has eliminated the issue altogether by making the new Accord smaller.

This Accord sedan is downsized 3.5 inches in overall length and 0.9 inch in wheelbase (to 109.3 inches) yet it gains front and rear headroom. Front legroom remains the same, while rear legroom increases by 1.3 inches. Trunk volume also increases by 0.8 cubic foot.

That, friends, is what happens when a company returns to its engineering roots. Inside, this is a big car. Only dimensional deviants will have trouble sitting in the backseat. Even large passengers are comfortable behind a 6-foot driver.

What's more, Honda redesigned the Accord's front seats and eliminated the not-quite-low-enough-to-be-lumbar back support that generated complaints during our long-term 2008 Accord test.

Interior Attention
Considerable attention was paid to minimizing the button-heavy center stack and simplifying the primary controls. Along with a new one-piece dashboard, the center stack benefits from buttons that divide functions by category. The cleaner interface is both more efficient to use and better-looking.

Mercifully, pairing your cellphone via Bluetooth no longer requires voice commands and the necessary manual reading that inevitably accompanies them. An 8-inch screen in the dash accommodates everything from navigation (EX-L models only) to a back-up camera display and is also standard in every Accord. Dual-zone climate control is included on all trims, but you'll still have to tap buttons to set your preferred temperature. Bluetooth and the Pandora music-streaming app are both standard and well integrated for easy use.

Another notable standard feature is the Active Noise Control system, which uses the audio system speakers to cancel road noise. We tested it and found that it worked, although it only made our tester as quiet as a Camry. But with interior noise traditionally high in Honda products, this is progress. So is the standard (on EX models and above) keyless start and entry.

Another new feature on EX level models and above is the LaneWatch system, which displays the car's blind spot on the in-dash screen. The system is triggered via the right turn signal and its 80-degree view is useful in judging gaps and moving confidently between lanes.

Hondalink is Honda's means to support Internet services via your smartphone in a presentation formatted for use in the car. Available only on EX-L level sedans and EX level coupes, the system can do everything from reading your Twitter feed to finding you a new Thai restaurant via Yelp. Again, it's well integrated, so it's actually useful instead of being just another electronic toy that goes unused.

A Winner?
Our 2013 Honda Accord EX rang up a $26,195 as-tested price, which is only $200 more than last year's model. It's hard to argue that the additional performance, efficiency and feature content aren't worth the bump in cost.

More importantly, this Accord is a Honda again — a case we've been unable to plead for several models in recent years. Many traditional Honda benefits feature prominently here. Visibility, thanks to a relatively low waistline, is better than in most cars in the segment. Materials and assembly quality appear to be at or above past Honda standards and, to our eyes, it even looks better than the car it replaces.

That Honda needs a winner in the new Accord is clear. After our drive, we would say it has one.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2013 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX-L V6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M), and EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $10,733 and$15,497 with odometer readings between 26361 and149181 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Accord LX is priced between $8,974 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 47583 and132230 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 is priced between $11,598 and$19,500 with odometer readings between 48838 and130013 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Accord EX is priced between $9,949 and$12,988 with odometer readings between 63004 and137889 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Accord Sport is priced between $10,855 and$12,881 with odometer readings between 81827 and125863 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Accord Touring V-6 is priced between $12,990 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 101021 and124633 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Accord LX-S is priced between $9,995 and$10,999 with odometer readings between 86337 and106039 miles.

