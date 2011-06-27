  1. Home
2016 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and high-quality interior
  • refined and efficient powertrains
  • exceptional ride and handling balance
  • quick acceleration
  • generous standard features
  • available coupe body style.
  • Touchscreen interface isn't as easy to use as competitors'
  • hyperactive collision warning system
  • dim-witted adaptive cruise control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Honda Accord, with its refresh this year, continues to be a top-rated choice in the family sedan class.

Vehicle overview

It's big news any time one of the best-selling vehicles in America is the subject of a refresh. For 2016, the Honda Accord is the headline, receiving a number of noteworthy additions and revisions, from revised suspension tuning to an enhanced technology interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Add these upgrades to a sedan that is already an Edmunds "A" rated car and you've got the recipe for one of the best family sedans on the market.

From the outside, the most obvious changes to the 2016 Honda Accord are its revised front and rear fascias, grille, taillights and (on Sport and above trims) LED foglights. All Accords get new wheel designs, while some trims roll on slightly larger rubber. Improvements continue inside, with an enhanced touchscreen interface that uses both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration programs, a first for Honda. Simply connect an iPhone or Android phone to the infotainment system via a USB connection and the touchscreen displays an interface similar to that on your phone. Though the Accord's touchscreen interface still leaves something to be desired overall, the smartphone interface aspect is much more intuitive and familiar than what is offered in most vehicles.

As noteworthy as these updates for 2016 are, however, they only improve a car that was already one of the best all-around family sedans. The Accord continues to impress with its responsive handling, composed ride, abundance of interior room, comprehensive feature set, fuel-efficient yet powerful engines and high crash test scores. The Accord's solid build quality and reputation for trouble-free ownership further solidify its position as one of our favorite midsize sedans.

That said, the Accord isn't the only excellent choice this year. The 2016 Mazda 6 is the sportiest in the class, with quick acceleration, capable handling and stylish looks. The 2016 Ford Fusion shares those same attributes, while the 2016 Hyundai Sonata takes a more conservative route and delivers impressive value for the money. The 2016 Volkswagen Passat and 2016 Toyota Camry are also attractive choices thanks to their fuel-efficient engines and expansive room for passengers to stretch their legs. But considering how the 2016 Honda Accord does nearly everything right, it should deservedly earn a top spot on your consideration list.

2016 Honda Accord models

The 2016 Honda Accord is available as a midsize sedan and coupe. Four-cylinder sedans come in four trims: LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. Opt for the Accord's 3.5-liter V6 and two trims are offered: EX-L and Touring.

The Accord coupe with the four-cylinder engine comes in LX-S, EX and EX-L, while the V6-equipped version comes only in EX-L and Touring trims.

The base four-cylinder LX comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, a 7.7-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a one-piece folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and Pandora Internet radio control.

Opting for the Sport trim brings a bit more horsepower, 19-inch wheels, a rear deck lid spoiler, dual exhaust tips, LED daytime running lights and foglights, cloth seating with leatherette bolsters, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles for the continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The Accord EX also builds off the LX, but in lieu of the Sport's features adds 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights and foglights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, remote ignition (with the CVT), the eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot display, a six-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen interface (the standard 7.7-inch display remains as well), satellite and HD radio and a second USB port. Also standard is smartphone app integration via HondaLink (with smartphone-enabled Aha radio features), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Siri Eyes Free voice command functionality.

The EX-L trim adds to the EX equipment power-folding mirrors, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a more sophisticated rearview camera and an upgraded seven-speaker sound system. As the name suggests, the EX-L V6 adds a six-cylinder engine, as well as dual exhaust tips and steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

All the above trims can be outfitted with the Honda Sensing package, which includes adaptive cruise control and additional safety features (detailed in the below Safety section). A navigation system is optional for the EX-L and EX-L V6.

The range-topping Touring takes the EX-L V6 offerings (minus the paddle shifters) and adds the features from the Honda Sensing package as well as 19-inch wheels, LED headlights (with automatic high beam control), automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a rear deck lid spoiler, heated outboard rear seats and the navigation system.

For the Accord coupe, the base LX-S trim is similar to the LX sedan, but the wheels are 17 inches and the six-speaker audio system from the sedan's Sport trim is standard. The coupe's EX trims are also comparable to the sedan's in terms of equipment, though the V6-powered EX-L has 18-inch wheels.

2016 Highlights

The Honda Accord receives a variety of updates for 2016. Revisions include updated exterior styling (including new LED taillights for all models), revised suspension tuning, new interior trim and, on EX models and above, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. All sedans except the base LX model now get a 60/40-split rear seat, while the new Honda Sensing package of driver assistance features is available on all trim levels.

Performance & mpg

All 2016 Accords are front-wheel drive, and most are fitted with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. This engine is rated at 185 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. The Sport trim level's less restrictive dual exhaust boosts output to 189 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque.

LX, Sport and EX sedans (and LX-S and EX coupes) without the Honda Sensing package come standard with a six-speed manual transmission. Optional for those trims and standard on the rest of the lineup is a CVT, which takes the place of a conventional automatic. With the CVT, all four-cylinder Accords but the Sport trim earn an EPA estimate of 31 mpg combined (27 city/37 highway), while the Sport rates slightly lower, at 30 mpg combined (26 city/35 highway). With the manual transmission, the Accord stands at 27 mpg combined (23 city/34 highway).

The Accord's available 3.5-liter V6 is rated at 278 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. Backed by a conventional six-speed automatic, the sedan V6's fuel economy numbers are impressive at 26 mpg combined (21 city/34 highway). On the coupe, this combo results in 25 mpg combined (21/32). The EX-L V6 coupe is available with a six-speed manual transmission on the EX-L V6 model, which drops fuel economy ratings to 22 mpg combined (18/28).

Even with the base four-cylinder engine and CVT -- the most popular powertrain choice for Honda Accord buyers -- performance is relatively strong. In Edmunds testing, a four-cylinder Accord EX sedan with the CVT sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, a quick time for the class. The V6 is also one of the quickest upgrade engines in the segment: A Touring sedan we tested accelerated to 60 mph in just 6.1 seconds.

Safety

Every 2016 Honda Accord comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard across the board. Lane departure warning, lane and road departure intervention, forward collision warning and forward collision intervention with automatic braking are included with the Honda Sensing package (standard on Accord Touring). Standard on EX and above is the LaneWatch blind-spot system, which switches the 7.7-inch screen's display to a low and wide view of the car's passenger side when the right turn signal is engaged.

In government crash testing, the Accord sedan received five out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The coupe earned five stars across the board. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave both body styles the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests, as well as a "Good" rating in the side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

In Edmunds testing, an Accord sedan with the V6 engine braked from 60 mph to a stop in 116 feet, one of the shortest stopping distances we've recorded for a midsize sedan.

Driving

Most Honda Accord buyers end up choosing the four-cylinder engine, and they won't be disappointed, as it revs willingly and delivers its power in a smooth and satisfying manner. Although CVTs don't have the best reputation for refinement, Honda's unit is the best of the breed, as it responds quickly for swift passing maneuvers and then lets the engine rpm drop back smoothly when the need for quick acceleration has passed. Of course, if you simply don't like CVTs, you could always get the V6 engine, which comes with a conventional six-speed automatic. The Accord is unexpectedly quick when equipped with the V6, although the inability to choose your own gears on the top Touring trim is a bit of a letdown.

The 2016 Honda Accord manages to strike a near-perfect balance between a supple ride and engaging handling. Considering how it's a big family sedan meant primarily for comfort, it's all the more impressive that it remains balanced and controlled around turns. The electric-assist power steering might feel pretty light the first time you turn the wheel, but it is precise and has a crisp response that adds to the driving enjoyment. Retuned suspension dampers have also improved the Accord's ride quality this year, and it deals with rough roads and broken pavement in a more comfortable manner.

For those who opt for the Honda Sensing package, we've found the included adaptive cruise control system too quick to hit the brakes and then too slow to speed up again. It's either too conservative or just dim-witted, but either way, it frustrates. Similarly, we found the forward collision warning system to be of the Chicken Little variety, warning the driver to "Brake!" so frequently that we shut the system off out of annoyance -- thus defeating its purpose altogether. Rival systems are much better.

Interior

With a few exceptions, the materials in the 2016 Honda Accord have a high-quality look and feel. The overall design is elegant, and the cabin's tight construction gives a much stronger impression than you'd expect from a workaday family car. The new interior trim also helps liven up the dark interior, although we've noticed that this trim can reflect the sun into the driver's eyes.

At the top of the dash is the 7.7-inch display that offers varying levels of information. Below that, the base Accord will have simple but effective audio controls, but the EX and above get a touchscreen interface (in addition to the top display). The touchscreen is sleeker-looking, but you lose the traditional tactile buttons (there's no volume knob, for instance), and the menu structure can be confusing or needlessly complicated at times. Also, going between the Honda and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto systems can be a bit clunky at times.

Both front and rear occupants will find plenty of legroom and shoulder room. The sedan's backseat is one of the best in this class, thanks to its combination of space and comfort. Road and tire noise -- which in previous Accord generations could be rather annoying -- are noticeably subdued. We're also fond of the clear outward visibility afforded by the fairly low beltline, relatively slim roof pillars and generous amount of glass -- all of which are increasingly rare in modern automobiles. As a downside, though, we've found the Accord's front seats less comfortable on long drives than others in this segment.

At 15.8 cubic feet, the Accord sedan's trunk is large but about average, with the coupe's measuring in at 13.7 cubic feet. Sport and above trims now get a 60/40-split rear seatback that folds down to increase cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Honda Accord.

5(60%)
4(23%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(3%)
4.3
294 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I was in market for AWD SUV, but bought this...
Jake McCoy,01/22/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I bought a 2016 Honda Accord LX with CVT for about $20k plus taxes and fees. I added aftermarket leather upholstery (Katzkin) for just over a grand. If you do not care about moonroof, keyless start, lower profile tires, Honda Sensing, or navigation, then you can save thousands by doing this. I know that sounds like a lot of things to go without. However, I sincerely did not want any of those items. Honda designed the LX trim almost perfectly for people like me. One thing I did want was the enhanced stereo of the EX-L. I was planning on putting in an upgraded aftermarket stereo into my LX. However, when I finally got the car, I realized the stock stereo is more than sufficient, and so I am keeping it. I actually fear that a stereo shop would put in a more expensive and more powerful stereo that will sound worse. I have had that happen before with another car. Anyway, for a solid two months, I was in the market for an AWD SUV. I had an extensive spreadsheet and everything. I test drove many SUVs. For the heck of it, I test drove Honda Accords in three trims: LX, EX, and EX-L V6. After that, I decided I did not need an SUV. The ride is smoother than any SUV I drove, which is expected because it is a sedan. However, the ride is also better than the Subaru Legacy. The only thing the Legacy is better at is its AWD system. If you can get over that, then the Accord is a better car. By the way, some reviewers have been complaining that they feel the road too much. That mainly is the consumers' fault. I'll explain. People like the looks of low profile tires. So car makers have been giving it to them. But lower profile tires are automatically a stiffer ride, assuming similar suspensions. Until car makers figure out how to defy the laws of physics, this will always be the case. So, I present another argument in favor of getting the base model LX if you want a smoother ride. The rims are higher profile (smaller rims) than all of the upper trims. For me personally, higher profile tires are an UPGRADE. So, it is a win-win because I get to pay less. Other things... The base model LX has manual nobs (good thing) for the radio and does not have an extra screen for navigation. (The upper models have the touchscreen for volume control, for example.) To me, car navigation is worthless because I much prefer to use the superior Google Maps on my iPhone. The fuel economy is outstanding. It boggles my mind actually. This car gets better mpg than my little 2000 Honda Civic, and I always thought that car had really good mpg. A downside here is that I am now spoiled. It will be difficult for me to go back to an SUV as a main car.
Honda has set the bar high!
Matt,02/25/2016
Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I'll keep this short and highlight what I love and what I don't. 1. This car is surprisingly quick, yet capable of 34+ mpg on the highway. I've even seen 35+ if I keep my speed around 65mph 2. Beautiful car. I will freely admit that previous versions of the Accord look like 'grandma' cars. Not this one though. Very, very sharp. I'm not a huge fan of the Acura-looking grill, but it doesn't take anything away from the package. 3. Very comfortable seats, well laid out interior, tons of technology and safety options. Some flaws - the stereo system in the top of the line model should be MUCH better than what it is. Very unimpressed with it thusfar. Just poor sound all around; the sound quality I'd expect in a $20K automobile. I've actually considered replacing all the speakers with aftermarket options. 4. The cylinder deactivation provides a huge boost in gas mileage on the highway, but occasionally have some odd pedal feedback when my foot is lightly on the gas. It also, as expected, makes the car a bit unresponsive - especially on hills. 5. Some of the safety features like lane-departure and collision avoidance are bit on the annoying side. I actually shut off the lane-departure system. Navigation, carplay, etc are all great options, although the dual-screen arrangement seems redundant. Paddle shifters, or a manual mode for the transmission would be a nice plus on the V-6 model. Guess you have to buy an overpriced Acura for that though. 6. The driver's side mirror needs better blind-spot notification - for now, it's a modified view on the side mirror, while the passenger side has a camera. WTH? Just put sensors on both sides? The camera is a nice addition though. Again, probably something to separate the Honda from the Acura.. All things considered, this is a great car. Very quick, agile, and beautiful to look at. The low spot is the stereo and the rather unresponsive engine once cylinder deactivation kicks in. I give it 8.5 stars out of 10. Quick update now that I've owned the car for about 8 months. 1. The rain-sensing feature was not working. The dealer fixed it under warranty. Cable unplugged they said. This is a problem that has been frequently reported on the internet. Overall, I am not impressed with Honda's service when compared to other automakers. 2. Highway MPG has been consistently 34-35. Combined highway/city driving is approx 27MPG. Not bad given this car does have respectable power if you get your foot in it. 3. Stereo is still terrible; if there is an opposite end of immersive sound, that's the sound I hear. This is by far the most disappointing feature of this car and I will most likely choose to move to something else earlier than planned. I'm a music lover and it's a must have for me when sitting in morning/evening traffic. I should have tested this feature more thoroughly before buying, 4. Bluetooth routinely loses connection to my iPhone. So much so that I stopped pairing it. My phone is typically plugged in to the car, so hands-free still works fine. 5. Apple Carplay can be finicky, especially if you're streaming music from Pandora, which I often do. Based on the above, I am lowering my store to an 8 out of a possible 10.
Prior BMW Owner
Jeff,10/03/2015
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I moved out of my loaded 2008 BMW 535 into a 2016 Accord EX-L V6 and don't feel like I am missing out. While I could easily buy any luxury vehicle the new Accord sold me on its near luxury at half the price. I have to be careful as I risk feeling smugly superior, something I never did in the beemer. So compared to the 535 the Accord.. Has 22 less horsepower, naturally aspirated...don't miss it and don't miss the 535 turbos. Tracks half as well but that makes is 100% more comfortable. Has 8-way (?) adjustable seats vs 20-way in the 535 so you don't get hugged on tight cornering which was a little disconcerting the first couple of times but the Accord seats are more comfortable. Has more and better cup holders. Darn close leather, Honda finally got it right. The break pedal doesn't sit level with the gas, takes some getting used (hooked a shoe sole in the process) to but is normal for a family hauler. Has awesome technology with CarPlay and Auto but not fair to compare. Really does get 34 mpg on the freeway...when does stated mileage actually happen? Great headlights, night quite as surreal as the 535 but pretty awesome. I could go on but net, net the first 1000 miles hav kept me smiling.
Sensing Package is NOT worth the money
Beth S.,01/07/2016
EX w/Honda Sensing 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I WISH I had test driven this model with the sensing package for a longer period of time before buying. I own that, it's my fault. BUT, word to the wise. If you use your cruise control a lot, like I do, DO NOT get the sensing package. Unless there is some way to turn off the crash mitigation control for Cruise Control, which I have not found yet, then I would never never never buy this package. With Cruise Control, the driver can specify three separate distances in front of you for the space between you and they next car, but you cannot turn the "distance" meter Off completely, and THIS sucks! Say you're cruising along at 80 in the left hand lane of a wide open freeway, and the car in the right lane in front of you decides to pull into your lane 4-5 car lengths ahead of you. Even with the shortest of "distance" meter available to you in the sensing package, that car which pulled into your lane waaaayyy the heck up there will cause YOUR car to slam on it's breaks. A car pulled in front of me this morning and immediately began accelerating, however, the second my car sensed it moving into my lane, it began to brake, and HARD brake! The car behind me almost rear-ended me because my car braked all by itself and without warning. Do not confuse this with the regular "crash mitigation" option, which DOES have a button to turn it off. I am speaking specifically on the Cruise Control crash mitigation control, which so far, I have not been able to figure out how to turn it off. And it sucks!
See all 294 reviews of the 2016 Honda Accord
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Honda Accord

Used 2016 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2016 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), and LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Honda Accord LX is priced between $12,212 and$18,988 with odometer readings between 19671 and93819 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Accord Sport is priced between $13,535 and$19,697 with odometer readings between 23377 and114958 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $15,967 and$21,000 with odometer readings between 18352 and58727 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 is priced between $18,281 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 47044 and58175 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Accord EX is priced between $15,548 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 40118 and87101 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Accord Touring V-6 is priced between $18,374 and$20,991 with odometer readings between 42376 and97000 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Accord LX-S is priced between $13,991 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 26188 and69973 miles.

