I'll keep this short and highlight what I love and what I don't. 1. This car is surprisingly quick, yet capable of 34+ mpg on the highway. I've even seen 35+ if I keep my speed around 65mph 2. Beautiful car. I will freely admit that previous versions of the Accord look like 'grandma' cars. Not this one though. Very, very sharp. I'm not a huge fan of the Acura-looking grill, but it doesn't take anything away from the package. 3. Very comfortable seats, well laid out interior, tons of technology and safety options. Some flaws - the stereo system in the top of the line model should be MUCH better than what it is. Very unimpressed with it thusfar. Just poor sound all around; the sound quality I'd expect in a $20K automobile. I've actually considered replacing all the speakers with aftermarket options. 4. The cylinder deactivation provides a huge boost in gas mileage on the highway, but occasionally have some odd pedal feedback when my foot is lightly on the gas. It also, as expected, makes the car a bit unresponsive - especially on hills. 5. Some of the safety features like lane-departure and collision avoidance are bit on the annoying side. I actually shut off the lane-departure system. Navigation, carplay, etc are all great options, although the dual-screen arrangement seems redundant. Paddle shifters, or a manual mode for the transmission would be a nice plus on the V-6 model. Guess you have to buy an overpriced Acura for that though. 6. The driver's side mirror needs better blind-spot notification - for now, it's a modified view on the side mirror, while the passenger side has a camera. WTH? Just put sensors on both sides? The camera is a nice addition though. Again, probably something to separate the Honda from the Acura.. All things considered, this is a great car. Very quick, agile, and beautiful to look at. The low spot is the stereo and the rather unresponsive engine once cylinder deactivation kicks in. I give it 8.5 stars out of 10. Quick update now that I've owned the car for about 8 months. 1. The rain-sensing feature was not working. The dealer fixed it under warranty. Cable unplugged they said. This is a problem that has been frequently reported on the internet. Overall, I am not impressed with Honda's service when compared to other automakers. 2. Highway MPG has been consistently 34-35. Combined highway/city driving is approx 27MPG. Not bad given this car does have respectable power if you get your foot in it. 3. Stereo is still terrible; if there is an opposite end of immersive sound, that's the sound I hear. This is by far the most disappointing feature of this car and I will most likely choose to move to something else earlier than planned. I'm a music lover and it's a must have for me when sitting in morning/evening traffic. I should have tested this feature more thoroughly before buying, 4. Bluetooth routinely loses connection to my iPhone. So much so that I stopped pairing it. My phone is typically plugged in to the car, so hands-free still works fine. 5. Apple Carplay can be finicky, especially if you're streaming music from Pandora, which I often do. Based on the above, I am lowering my store to an 8 out of a possible 10.

