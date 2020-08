Used 2010 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

Emerling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Springville / New York

You're going to love the 2010 Honda Accord! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: variably intermittent wipers, power door mirrors, and cruise control. Honda made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Honda Accord LX-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGCS1B32AA004195

Stock: 20056D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-22-2020