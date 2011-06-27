I've owned about 35-40 cars (to be modest) and this is by far the best one I've ever had. 1995 Accord EX 5 Speed Manual. Cost to maintain is next to nothing yet it has just about all amenities you would get from a Base model today (power windows, locks, cruise control, A/C, tachometer, intermittent wipers, alloy wheels, etc.) I average about 30-32 mpg. The comfort is incredible, the easy of driving is amazing. Effortless shifting (stick), turning, breaking. Zero rust (spent most of its life in Texas, now Illinois). People can't believe it's a 1995 and when I tell/show them that is has 249 THOUSAND miles; their mouths drop. It looks and drives like a 50K car. It doesn't leak anything, nothing makes noise, no ticking, knocking, nothing. Knock on wood, I plan to go to 350K and pretty much drive her until she doesn't want to go anymore which I have a feeling won't be anytime soon. 06/28/2018: Edmunds asked if I wanted to update the review since it's been close to 3 years since the original review. All I can add is: STILL the best car I've ever owned. This is a unicorn. They don't make them like this anymore.

