Consumer Rating
(122)
1995 Honda Accord Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A V6 is offered in this midsize Honda. Unfortunately, it fails to improve performance figures because of the mandatory automatic transmission. V6 Accords gain different front styling as a result of the increased size of the engine bay. All V6 Accords come with standard antilock brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Honda Accord.

5(75%)
4(21%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.7
122 reviews
See all 122 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Easier Than Lego's
jdmaccord24,08/20/2011
This 95' Accord EX automatic is simply amazing. With only 130k, the engine (f22b1 VTEC) pushes like itz at 40k. Transmission be slipping, but futher review of the fluid whoever owned it previously did not follow the manual and keep Honda's ATF z1 fluid (which is the only fluid you can put in a honda transmisson for it to act properly) (not any at yor local auto store). After fixing that problem, and dropping about $1200 into some much need tuning (rotors, calipers, drive axles, water pump, starter, alternator, sensors, radiator and battery), it was totally a brand new car running smooth like it was built today.
The Best of The Honda
rrobles101,09/23/2013
The 1995 Honda Accord EX Sedan is the best car to have if you are a first time car owner. I actually own this and I am in love with this car mainly because it is excellent I gas, especially if you are a city driver with a billion things to do. My Honda Accord has great mileage. It has 190, 000 miles on it, and it is a great amount of miles for an almost 20 year car. It is an automatic vehicle with an engine of 4 cylinder, VTEC, 2.2 Liters . It holds about 11 gallons of unleaded gas so you dont have to pay more for the other types of gas, because its engine is perfectly fine with the unleaded. Also, my car came in a red color. It has 4 doors with automatic windows. It comes in handy while dr
Best car I've ever owned
Misha Jovanovic,12/26/2015
EX 4dr Sedan
I've owned about 35-40 cars (to be modest) and this is by far the best one I've ever had. 1995 Accord EX 5 Speed Manual. Cost to maintain is next to nothing yet it has just about all amenities you would get from a Base model today (power windows, locks, cruise control, A/C, tachometer, intermittent wipers, alloy wheels, etc.) I average about 30-32 mpg. The comfort is incredible, the easy of driving is amazing. Effortless shifting (stick), turning, breaking. Zero rust (spent most of its life in Texas, now Illinois). People can't believe it's a 1995 and when I tell/show them that is has 249 THOUSAND miles; their mouths drop. It looks and drives like a 50K car. It doesn't leak anything, nothing makes noise, no ticking, knocking, nothing. Knock on wood, I plan to go to 350K and pretty much drive her until she doesn't want to go anymore which I have a feeling won't be anytime soon. 06/28/2018: Edmunds asked if I wanted to update the review since it's been close to 3 years since the original review. All I can add is: STILL the best car I've ever owned. This is a unicorn. They don't make them like this anymore.
Best and most reliable car i ever owned!
joweewag,02/22/2011
This is my third Accord, starting with a 1992, then a 1989 that went to over 350,000miles and counting, and now my 1995 with near 350,000miles and running strong. I love the "zippiness" of this car! It handles amazingly and is a comfortable ride. There are a few problems but they are very small except the a/c not being powerful enough to cool the car. I am looking at buying a second 95 due to excellent ratings but this one will be an automatic for my daughter!
See all 122 reviews of the 1995 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1995 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1995 Honda Accord

Used 1995 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 1995 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe, Accord Wagon. Available styles include LX 2dr Coupe, LX V6 4dr Sedan, EX 4dr Sedan, EX 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Wagon, DX 4dr Sedan, EX 2dr Coupe, LX 4dr Sedan, and EX V6 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Honda Accord?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Honda Accords are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Honda Accord for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Honda Accord.

Can't find a used 1995 Honda Accords you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,226.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,823.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,164.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,566.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Honda Accord?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Accord lease specials

