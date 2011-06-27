1995 Honda Accord Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,213 - $2,965
1995 Highlights
A V6 is offered in this midsize Honda. Unfortunately, it fails to improve performance figures because of the mandatory automatic transmission. V6 Accords gain different front styling as a result of the increased size of the engine bay. All V6 Accords come with standard antilock brakes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jdmaccord24,08/20/2011
This 95' Accord EX automatic is simply amazing. With only 130k, the engine (f22b1 VTEC) pushes like itz at 40k. Transmission be slipping, but futher review of the fluid whoever owned it previously did not follow the manual and keep Honda's ATF z1 fluid (which is the only fluid you can put in a honda transmisson for it to act properly) (not any at yor local auto store). After fixing that problem, and dropping about $1200 into some much need tuning (rotors, calipers, drive axles, water pump, starter, alternator, sensors, radiator and battery), it was totally a brand new car running smooth like it was built today.
rrobles101,09/23/2013
The 1995 Honda Accord EX Sedan is the best car to have if you are a first time car owner. I actually own this and I am in love with this car mainly because it is excellent I gas, especially if you are a city driver with a billion things to do. My Honda Accord has great mileage. It has 190, 000 miles on it, and it is a great amount of miles for an almost 20 year car. It is an automatic vehicle with an engine of 4 cylinder, VTEC, 2.2 Liters . It holds about 11 gallons of unleaded gas so you dont have to pay more for the other types of gas, because its engine is perfectly fine with the unleaded. Also, my car came in a red color. It has 4 doors with automatic windows. It comes in handy while dr
Misha Jovanovic,12/26/2015
EX 4dr Sedan
I've owned about 35-40 cars (to be modest) and this is by far the best one I've ever had. 1995 Accord EX 5 Speed Manual. Cost to maintain is next to nothing yet it has just about all amenities you would get from a Base model today (power windows, locks, cruise control, A/C, tachometer, intermittent wipers, alloy wheels, etc.) I average about 30-32 mpg. The comfort is incredible, the easy of driving is amazing. Effortless shifting (stick), turning, breaking. Zero rust (spent most of its life in Texas, now Illinois). People can't believe it's a 1995 and when I tell/show them that is has 249 THOUSAND miles; their mouths drop. It looks and drives like a 50K car. It doesn't leak anything, nothing makes noise, no ticking, knocking, nothing. Knock on wood, I plan to go to 350K and pretty much drive her until she doesn't want to go anymore which I have a feeling won't be anytime soon. 06/28/2018: Edmunds asked if I wanted to update the review since it's been close to 3 years since the original review. All I can add is: STILL the best car I've ever owned. This is a unicorn. They don't make them like this anymore.
joweewag,02/22/2011
This is my third Accord, starting with a 1992, then a 1989 that went to over 350,000miles and counting, and now my 1995 with near 350,000miles and running strong. I love the "zippiness" of this car! It handles amazingly and is a comfortable ride. There are a few problems but they are very small except the a/c not being powerful enough to cool the car. I am looking at buying a second 95 due to excellent ratings but this one will be an automatic for my daughter!
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5300 rpm
