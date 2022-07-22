What is the RS 6?

The Audi RS 6 Avant can best be described as a mash-up of the following car geek terms. It is both a "sleeper" and a "unicorn car." In other words, it is a vehicle that goes unnoticed by most people, has exhilarating performance that belies its appearance, and is a rarity in the automotive world. From the outside, the RS 6 Avant looks like a lowered Audi wagon with large wheels, but once you're behind the wheel, it'll feel like you're driving a sports car.

The 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant shares the same 591-horsepower twin-turbo V8 with its RS 7 and RS Q8 siblings. This gives it the performance of a high-end sport sedan, but with the added benefit of extra cargo room and a sleek-looking profile. The RS 6 Avant competes with other superwagons such as the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S wagon and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.

There were a few notable changes to the Audi RS 6 Avant last year. A new RS Design package was introduced, which added contrasting colored stitching to the seat belts and floormats, plus more leather-trimmed surfaces. The Black and Carbon Optic packages received 22-inch wheels and the Dynamic Ride Control suspension joined the options list.

For 2023, there is only a single change to the Audi RS Avant. A new suede-like headliner material that Audi calls "Dinamica" will be available as an option. Everything else, including its price, will carry over from 2022.