Consumer Rating
(355)
Appraise this car

2007 Honda Accord Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and stylish interior with simple controls, tight build quality, smooth ride, refined drivetrains, good crash test scores, strong reputation for reliability, high resale value.
  • Brakes should be more powerful, missing some of the premium features being offered by newer competitors, Hybrid model's disappointing fuel economy.
List Price Range
$7,997 - $8,450
Used Accord for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it's one of the older cars in the midsize segment, the 2007 Honda Accord is still a great choice for consumers wanting a sedan or coupe that does just about everything right.

Vehicle overview

For much of the past two decades, the Honda Accord has been one of the most popular vehicle choices for American families. Why? No matter what year of Accord you examine, you can assume with fair confidence that it's safe, comfortable, fuel-efficient, decently powerful and above average in terms of reliability and resale value. Other cars have eclipsed the Accord in some of these areas at certain points of time. But only a rare few have been able to match the Honda in all of them. The Accord has simply been one of the best cars sold in America, period.

The trend continues with the 2007 Honda Accord. It's available as a coupe or sedan with either four-cylinder or V6 power. In a simple fashion, Honda gives each trim a select number of standard features. The range starts with the budget-oriented Value Package trim and tops out with the luxurious EX-L. The Accord Hybrid is available for 2007 as well. The Hybrid features the company's third-generation IMA electric assist system matched with a gasoline V6 power plant, making it the most powerful and elite Accord in the lineup.

Shoppers interested in a midsize sedan or coupe for 2007 should be aware that the current Honda Accord is one of the older choices currently available. Its last full redesign was for the 2003 model year. Make no mistake: Like Nolan Ryan playing for the Texas Rangers, the Accord still has the goods to back up its legendary name. But the Accord is starting to show its age in a few areas. Some of its features and design elements are starting to seem rather ordinary, and the Hybrid's real-world fuel economy is disappointing. While we still wholeheartedly recommend the Accord, take a look at the new Toyota Camry or Volkswagen Passat before you make a final decision.

2007 Honda Accord models

The 2007 Honda Accord is available as a midsize sedan or coupe. There are two main trim levels, LX and EX, and their supporting subsets, LX V6, EX-L and EX-L V6. Honda also offers two additional trim levels for the sedan: Value Package and SE (Special Edition). The entry-level Accord Value Package sedan provides air-conditioning, power windows and locks, a CD stereo, keyless entry and cruise control. To this the LX trim adds power mirrors, an upgraded audio system and a few extra interior features.

The SE is similar to the LX but has 16-inch alloy wheels (17s for V6-equipped SE models), rear disc brakes, a six-disc in-dash CD changer and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. V6-equipped LX models have 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a moonroof and a power driver seat. The four-cylinder EX is equipped much like the LX but with a few extra features; going with the EX-L provides leather upholstery, heated front seats, satellite radio, dual-zone automatic climate control and an optional navigation system. The V6-powered version of the EX-L and the Hybrid top the range by having all of the Accord's available features (except navigation) as standard, as well as a power passenger seat and a HomeLink transmitter.

2007 Highlights

Other than the introduction of a new Special Edition V6 trim level, there are no changes for the 2007 Honda Accord.

Performance & mpg

There are two main engines available for the front-wheel-drive Honda Accord. Regular models have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine capable of 166 horsepower and 160 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic. The larger 3.0-liter V6 puts out 244 hp and 211 lb-ft of torque. SE and LX models with this engine have a five-speed automatic as standard. The EX-L V6 is eligible for a six-speed manual transmission as well.

The Accord Hybrid features the company's third-generation IMA electric assist system matched with a modified version of the V6 that has cylinder deactivation technology. With 253 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque, it's the most powerful Accord in the lineup. The hybrid system can capture electrical energy during braking or deceleration and store in in the vehicle's special battery pack.. In addition, the system features the ability to shut off the engine during vehicle stops for further efficiency gains. Fuel economy, at 28 mpg city/35 mpg highway, is similar to the four-cylinder model's.

Safety

All Honda Accords come with antilock brakes, front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags as standard equipment. Stability control is standard only on V6 models. In NHTSA (government) crash testing, the 2007 Honda Accord received a perfect five stars for frontal-impact protection. Four stars were awarded for protection of front occupants in side impacts; side-impact protection for rear occupants rates five stars for the coupe and four stars for the sedan. In IIHS testing, the Honda Accord earned a "Good" rating (the best possible) for frontal-offset and side-impact crash safety.

Driving

The Accord's steering has a slick, precise feel and the suspension provides a comfortable ride as well as a composed attitude while cornering, though sharper-handling cars like the Ford Fusion or Nissan Altima are more entertaining to drive. Both engines, in typical Honda fashion, are smooth and powerful. Our main gripe about the Accord concerns its brakes; brake pedal feel is reassuring, but stopping distances are longer than those of competing cars.

Interior

Inside, the Honda Accord is furnished with attractive, high-quality materials assembled to exacting standards. The stylish cockpit is almost flawless when it comes to ergonomics, and the seats are carefully designed to provide an agreeable compromise of cushioning and support. In back, the Honda Accord provides one of the roomiest backseats for its segment, and the seat design is such that just about any child's car seat can be installed with minimal hassle. Large cupholders, thoughtfully designed storage areas and a 14-cubic-foot trunk in the sedan (11.2 for the Hybrid) round out the Accord's family-friendly package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Honda Accord.

5(72%)
4(22%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.7
355 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Second hand 2007 Honda Accord Sedan V6 6MT
ryhi,10/04/2015
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
This is the third Honda Accord I've owned, ('95 EX Sedan I4 5MT (Sold), '01 EX-L Coupe I4 5MT (current commuter)) and the first V6. I picked it up for $10,000 flat at 93,000 miles. I knew I needed to do the timing belt which I picked up the whole kit, Honda genuine and with all pulleys and tensioners, spark plugs, and all for ~$400, the job itself was straight forward, Honda has a good layout with the J-series engine and this engine bay. The job took a good chunk of the day and now it is ready for another 100,000 miles and 7-10 years. The car is now at ~105000 miles and it is an amazing car. This V6 is smooth, the shifting is short and precise, clutch is smooth as well steering is connected and who knows who was driving this car before me and how abusive they were, I can't really tell. I was worried about MPG (well, not really I was happy for the power) but If I behave I can get low to mid 30s on the freeway and low to mid 20s around town. The navigation, while outdated, is still quite good. It registers all the roads I need in the SF bay area and knows the tricky interchanges, giving you detailed information about which lane and such, it obviously doesn't have all the newer subdivisions. The brakes are my only huge complaint for this and all my Accords, I will be replacing them soon, thankfully it is quite easy to switch out the pads/rotors for higher quality aftermarket parts for this generation. The interior is very comfortable, excellent sound system, everything works inside, A/C gets too cold sometimes. :) Dash cluster is simple, controls are aesthetically placed, leather is holding up well and it all cleans up nicely. The performance is outright amazing, C/D gauged the 0-60 at 5.9s during their test of this car and I wouldn't be surprised if this car at its current age could still pull that off, it is very quick off the line. It can even walk away from many of the newest family sedans at a stop light. Even with my 'very lively' driving style it isn't leaking or burning any oil and between the regular oil changes I do; I can see the oil itself still has quite a bit of carrying capacity. This is a solid setup: sedan for the family, good safely rating, ample room, excellent engine/transmission combo, and all the features that we would be looking for in a newer car. Replacement parts and aftermarket support is plentiful and at a good price, insurance is also reasonably low. I was lucky to find this particular model and a great color (Copper Bronze Pearl). I can say I have no regrets with this car with this car and my wife loves it too which is a huge plus. We got what we both wanted, I got the engine transmission combo I wanted in a family sedan, and she got her four doors for future car seats and kids, seat warmers, and ample room for family trips. I purchased it knowing it can and will easily give me 7-10 more years with me doing all the routine oil changes and maintenance myself, my other two accords are over 200,000 miles, this one should be no exception. I'm also free from the fears of a high milage automatic transmission.
Honda lives up to its name
Greg Nice,01/03/2007
It has been a month and every day I love something new about this car. The build quality is outstanding and the Honda name is what I have been missing since dealing with Nissan. My Accord is amazing, the ride is smooth for a V6 and the acceleration will blow you away. I got a great lease price for 24 months on this car and I don't know if I want to give it back. I am paying under 265 month and I only put 1000 out of pocket, thats it, nothing else. I will never ever stray away from Honda to go for something else. This Accord is what a sedan should be made of.
l love this car!
Deborah K-G,11/21/2006
I've been driving a hybrid,, first the Honda Civic and this is so much more luxurious, comfortable, all the bells and whistles... very good mileage, and with winter here.. the heated leather seats and sunroof and great sound system always make it a pleasure to drive.
Great Car!!
LR,10/29/2006
This is my 5th Honda and I've not been let down yet! The 5M is a fun car to drive. Handles well. Love the Cool Blue Metallic color. I've filled up once and got about 27 mpg and that's with stop and go driving. I expect it to only get better.
See all 355 reviews of the 2007 Honda Accord
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Honda Accord features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2007 Honda Accord

Used 2007 Honda Accord Overview

The Used 2007 Honda Accord is offered in the following submodels: Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe, Accord Hybrid. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Special Edition V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A), LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M), EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A), EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Honda Accord?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Honda Accord trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Honda Accord LX is priced between $5,990 and$9,500 with odometer readings between 31993 and160447 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 is priced between $6,995 and$8,450 with odometer readings between 110134 and130313 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Accord Special Edition is priced between $6,494 and$8,000 with odometer readings between 111246 and129038 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Accord EX is priced between $4,450 and$4,450 with odometer readings between 176488 and176488 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Accord EX-L is priced between $7,785 and$7,785 with odometer readings between 91987 and91987 miles.

