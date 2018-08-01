Used 2018 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me
- 11,720 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,000$5,261 Below Market
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 11296 miles below market average! Charcoal 2018 Honda Accord EX-L Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F5XJA020034
Stock: A020034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 9,832 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$22,999$2,506 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4293 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F60JA118434
Stock: M300595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 12,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,500$2,626 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1213530 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F3XJA161670
Stock: c139172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 24,753 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,645$2,881 Below Market
Jenkins Nissan of Leesburg - Leesburg / Florida
Red 2018 Honda Accord Sport FWD CVT 1.5T I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged VTEC Black Cloth.Enjoy Peace of Mind with Jenkins Nissan's EXCLUSIVE 20 Year200,000 Mile Warranty! (See dealer for details, year and mileage limits apply). Jenkins has been doing business for over 50 years and we appreciate your business! Our used cars undergo an extensive Detail and Reconditioning Process, and are thoroughly inspected to meet criteria for our exclusive 20 year, 200,000 mile warranty. Buy with confidence at Jenkins Nissan!2935 CityHighway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F3XJA116390
Stock: X3332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-07-2019
- certified
2018 Honda Accord Sport8,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,988$2,240 Below Market
Freeway Honda - Santa Ana / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, Honda Certified, GREAT MILES 8,329! JUST REPRICED FROM $24,988, $3,300 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $24,988. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile Warranty VISIT US TODAY: When it comes to high quality, competitively priced used cars in the Orange County and LA County, California area, Freeway Honda is your destination. Our car dealership strives to maintain a huge selection of used cars by today's top auto manufacturers. Get a used car in Orange County that has been through a detailed inspection by our auto technicians and will run like new for many years to come. Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F32JA264467
Stock: U49882
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 49,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,900$4,741 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr features a 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Platinum White Pearl with a Gray interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F12JA209127
Stock: 209127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 14,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,798$2,751 Below Market
Honda West - Las Vegas / Nevada
HONDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 7 YEAR/100K MILES WARRANTY. ONE OWNER AND CLEAN CARFAX. FRESH OIL AND FILTER CHANGE.Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: 225/50R17 AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel. This Honda Accord Sedan has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Honda Accord Sedan LX 1.5T The Envy of Your Friends *Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Road Departure Mitigation Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation Lane Departure Warning, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Honda West, 7615 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 to claim your Honda Accord Sedan!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F13JA124796
Stock: TJA124796
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 9,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,988$2,372 Below Market
Kendall Honda of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
* CARFAX 1-OWNER * LEATHER * MOON ROOF * HEATED SEATS * MULTI-VIEW CAMERA * Contact Kendall Honda Acura today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L 1.5T. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this HondaAccord Sedan EX-L 1.5T cannot be beat. This Honda Accord Sedan's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Honda Accord Sedan EX-L 1.5T is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F53JA127765
Stock: H39859A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 9,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,899$2,459 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, Se habla espan ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, Black Cloth, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power steering, Security system, Spoiler. Platinum White 2018 Honda Accord Sport FWD CVT 1.5T I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged VTECOdometer is 10624 miles below market average! 29/35 City/Highway MPGFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F39JA251151
Stock: 108916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-26-2019
- 8,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,995$1,685 Below Market
Honda of Danbury - Danbury / Connecticut
2018 Honda Accord LX HONDA CERTIFIED, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, 6 AIRBAGS, BACK UP CAMERA, NEW BRAKES; save $$, NEW OIL & FILTER CHANGE, NEW TIRES; save $$!, Originally pruchased from Honda of Danbury, USB / AUX INPUTS.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Honda Details: * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for HondaTrue Certified program), 60 Month/86,000 Mile (whichever comes first) beginning at the expiration of new vehicle Limited Warranty, if purchased within new vehicle limited warranty period (for HondaTrue Certified+ program) * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Warranty Deductible: $030/38 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 17038 miles below market average!Take advantage of Honda of Danbury MARKET VALUE PRICING philosophy and our way of doing business. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST MARKET VALUE vehicle's possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down, AND no hidden fees!OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Honda of Danbury is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! QUICK, EASY, AND HAGGLE FREE!Please call, email or stop in today to test drive your vehicle of choice!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Cloth Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F1XJA120261
Stock: A120261A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 60,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,991$3,454 Below Market
Buick GMC of Mahwah - Mahwah / New Jersey
excellent handling, great price rare find One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. WHY BUY AT MAHWAH BUICK GMC centrally located near NY right off the thruway off Rt 17 S servicing Paterson, Newark, Suffern 1. State of the art facility for sales and service departments 2. Largest inventory - over 1,000 vehicles available 3. Highly factory trained and certified sales staff and service technicians 4. Full fleet of loaner vehicles 5. 5-Star customer service. 6. Free oil change Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2066 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Call 201 512 0558 Located at: 386 rt. 17 s
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F33JA250304
Stock: G12076A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 25,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,952$2,562 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Radiant Red Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F18JA003195
Stock: JA003195
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 22,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,998$2,194 Below Market
Ed Morse Honda - Riviera Beach / Florida
Cleaned and Sanitized This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Honda Accord Sedan. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV2F55JA004412
Stock: LU222358A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Accord Sport16,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,882$1,927 Below Market
Hamer Honda - Reseda / California
Certified. 2018 Honda Accord Sport 4D Sedan 1.5T I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged VTEC CVT FWD Odometer is 12805 miles below market average! HONDA CERTIFIED, CARFAX ONE OWNER, LOW MILES, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CLEAN CARFAX, ALL PREOWNED VEHICLES UNDERGO 120 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED!!!, NON SMOKER VEHICLE!!, ALL Ken Garff Customers receive complimentary Garff Care!!, Garff Care can jump a dead battery and will unlock your vehicle if you find yourself locked out!!, CarPlay - State of the Art Handsfree/Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19 Machine-Finished Alloy w/Black Inserts. 29/35 City/Highway MPG 29/35 City/Highway MPGHondaTrue Certified Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point InspectionWhy choose Hamer Honda? Simple - Serving the good folks of the San Fernando Valley from the same corner since 1959 !!! Every pre-owned vehicle passes inspection or we don't sell it!! Our Service Department is filled with Honda Master Technicians who care, our Parts Department is fully stocked, we offer a free shuttle during your service, and provide free wifi in our Customer Business Center. Buy from Hamer and receive a 15% Off Parts good for life! At Hamer Honda, WE HEAR YOU!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F35JA241863
Stock: A094129A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Accord Touring19,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,989$2,161 Below Market
AutoNation Honda West Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. At AutoNation Honda West Knoxville our Internet Sales Consultants specialize in saving our customers both time and money by simplifying the process of locating and purchasing a Car, Truck, SUV, or Van. Our Market Based Pricing ensures that our customers always receive an excellent value without spending excessive amounts of time haggling over the price. We specialize in providing financing options to fit most budgets and personal situations (including credit challenges). Contact one of our Internet Sales Consultants TODAY at 865-730-0012 to schedule your personal appointment to come in and select your next vehicle, or visit our website at: www.autonationhondawestknoxville.com . You will be glad that you did! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has met or exceed our standards of excellence and is being sold as a Certified Pre-owned Honda Accord Sedan. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this HondaAccord Sedan Touring 1.5T cannot be beat. This Honda Accord Sedan's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. One of the best things about this Honda Accord Sedan is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda Accord Sedan Touring 1.5T. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Honda Accord Sedan makes it one of the nicest you'll find. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. You demand the best in everything, so why would your automobile be any different? Enjoy the best features available in this stunning Honda Accord Sedan. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Honda Accord Sedan Touring 1.5T features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F95JA103132
Stock: JA103132
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 14,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,950$1,923 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1870664 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F47JA104786
Stock: c140658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 9,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,700$1,840 Below Market
Voss Honda - Tipp City / Ohio
HONDA CERTIFIED, NEW CAR TRADE IN, 1 OWNER CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, NON-SMOKER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER LOCKS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER WINDOWS, BACK UP CAMERA, 2 KEYS PROVIDED, Gray w/Leather-Trimmed Seats. **Professionally Detailed** Experience the Voss Honda Advantage!! At Voss Honda You are our #1 Priority!! The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 30964 miles below market average! Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details: * 182 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date Come see for yourself why more and more people are saying 'It's worth the trip to Tipp' Voss Honda, The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! The #1 Honda Certified dealer Proudly Serving Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and surrounding areas!! We Offer all Makes and Models. **Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov. Honda Accord
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F52JA204934
Stock: H20958
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 20,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,990$2,513 Below Market
Junction Buick GMC - Chardon / Ohio
This 2018 Honda Accord Touring is Sedan and has a clean Carfax and only one Owner. The Accord Touring has many features including a Navigation System, Blind Spot Sensor, Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Sign recognition, Distance Pacing Cruise Control, Leather Upholstery, and Heated front and Rear Seats! Recently inspected and serviced by our professional technicians here at Junction Auto Family. Call for your free vehicle history report. www.JunctionAutoFamily.com. Get your next new to you vehicle at Junction, 12423 Mayfield rd, Chardon, OH, 44024. The Junction Auto Family is a fifth generation family owned dealership doing business locally for 89 years!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV2F98JA012670
Stock: B012670J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
