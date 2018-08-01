Used 2018 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda West Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Crystal Black Pearl When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has met or exceed our standards of excellence and is being sold as a Certified Pre-owned Honda Accord Sedan. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this HondaAccord Sedan Touring 1.5T cannot be beat. This Honda Accord Sedan's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. One of the best things about this Honda Accord Sedan is that it has low, low mileage. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda Accord Sedan Touring 1.5T. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Honda Accord Sedan makes it one of the nicest you'll find. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. This Honda Accord Sedan Touring 1.5T features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGCV1F95JA103132

Stock: JA103132

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-16-2020