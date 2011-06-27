Vehicle overview

Car shoppers who are in the market for a traditional full-size SUV have only a handful of choices these days. But among this group, one of the most compelling is the 2015 GMC Yukon. It blends traditionally rugged truck construction and V8 towing capacity with amenities and features one might expect from a full-fledged luxury SUV.

Sandwiched between its corporate siblings, the Chevrolet Tahoe and pricier Cadillac Escalade, this year's fully redesigned Yukon shows off a new look inside and out. This GMC also boasts some innovative and improved features as well as a choice of two V8 powertrains that are both more powerful and fuel-efficient than those sold last year. As a result of these improvements, the Yukon is still a capable workhorse, but it rides down a highway or up a mountain pass more efficiently, comfortably, quietly and confidently than ever before.

For the first time in the Yukon, the third-row seat folds into the floor instead of having to be removed (a key convenience that most rivals adopted years ago). Power-actuated second- and third-row seating is a new option as well, allowing those of small stature to more easily manage what used to be a cumbersome operation. Unfortunately, they will also need to contend with a higher load floor.

Another notable upgrade is a new 8-inch touchscreen interface with added smartphone integration functionality. Finally, the most up-to-date electronic safety features find their way into the Yukon's roster, including lane-departure warning, a blind-spot monitor and frontal collision warning and mitigation.

Of course, if you don't really need the 2015 GMC Yukon's 4-ton towing capabilities, you might consider a more space-efficient crossover SUV. Top choices in this class routinely offer equal or greater people- and cargo-hauling abilities without the trucklike driving dynamics. In fact, there's an excellent one of those in GMC's own showroom: the eight-passenger Acadia, which offers substantially more third-row space and cargo capacity.

If a tow-ready traditional SUV is must, others to consider are the 2015 Toyota Sequoia, which presents a very similar mix of ruggedness and refinement, and the 2015 Ford Expedition, which received a mild makeover this year. Both are older designs, but offer more third row and cargo space. If you intend to discover your own secret fishing spot accessed only with four-wheel drive, the more prestigious (but smaller) 2015 Land Rover LR4 will get you there for about the same cost as a Yukon. Overall, though, the new GMC Yukon will handle most of the passenger and towing duties you can throw at it, and do so confidently, comfortably and safely.