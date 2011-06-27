  1. Home
1993 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 GMC Yukon.

4.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best vehicle I ever purchased
Joseph Costa,09/17/2003
I bought this truck from my brother as his lease expired. This has been the best truck I ever owned. I will keep this truck till the wheels fall off, then I'll put new ones on. It is reliable even with 140,000 miles on it,only basic maintance needed so far. Thank you GMC for this terrific truck.
1993 GMC Yukon SLE
batt,03/31/2003
Constant radiator problems. Front suspension problems at 80,000 miles. Spare tire mounted inside vehicle takes too much space. Outside r view mirrors are lousy. WS wiper motor failure @ 75000. Poor visibility when turning because of width of roof support. Difficult for many to climb into vehicle because of vehicle height. Very poor mileage.
'93 SLE 2 door / 4x4
The Big O,05/07/2007
I bought this Yukon from a Mom and Pop shop almost ten years ago with 114000 miles on it. If it was black in color I'd keep it and restore it but it's two tone silver and teal and the rust is starting to show through so I'm thinking off to auction it goes. It's been the most reliable truck I've ever had but the GMC has had major repair bills over the years. I can't think of anything that hasn't been replaced at least once but the engine and tranny are still original and running strong at 215000. Still, I wonder if the money spent on repairs over the years wouldn't have been better spent on a newer model. Still a great vehicle for the market price of 3 thousand. Hate to see it go.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 GMC Yukon

Used 1993 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 1993 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include Sport GT 2dr SUV 4WD, SLE 2dr SUV 4WD, and 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 GMC Yukon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 GMC Yukons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 GMC Yukon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 GMC Yukon.

Can't find a used 1993 GMC Yukons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,847.

Find a used GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,304.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,180.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,497.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 GMC Yukon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

