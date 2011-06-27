  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2016 GMC Yukon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2016 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 power
  • stout towing capacity
  • available nine-person seating capacity
  • extremely quiet highway ride
  • impressive interior quality.
  • High cargo floor and load height
  • cramped kids-only third-row seat
  • lazy gas pedal responsiveness
  • lackluster ride and handling
  • no telescoping steering wheel for base model.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
GMC Yukon for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$29,900 - $46,000
Used Yukon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 GMC Yukon deserves consideration if you're shopping for a large, near-luxury truck-based SUV with impressive towing capacity. However, its competitors are better overall, and for practical passenger and cargo use, a large crossover SUV might also be a better choice.

Vehicle overview

Need a big family vehicle? Well, dealerships are overflowing with big, three-row crossovers well suited for carrying the kids and all your stuff while providing a more civilized driving experience than the big truck-based behemoths of old. But what if you want to kick it old school? Well, the 2016 GMC Yukon is a survivor of that endangered species.

This large SUV retains the classic combination of rugged body-on-frame construction and V8 power. As such, it boasts substantially more towing capability than crossovers, while also delivering a higher degree of burliness and solidity. It also provides the availability of seating for nine, which is something even a minivan won't be able to offer.

Few SUVs can match the 2016 GMC Yukon's rugged nature and impressive tow rating.

Unfortunately, even if this GMC seems right for you, we've found that the Yukon is still just too much of a truck in comparison to its competitors. Its suspension, for example, sends the occasional trucklike shake and shiver through the cabin when driving over bumps. Cargo-carrying versatility is also disappointing. For instance, while the Yukon's third-row seat finally folds flat (unlike in the old generation, where you had to remove it entirely), the cargo floor is quite high, reducing total capacity and making it harder to load heavy items. Passenger space in the third row is also poor since the floor and seat cushion are so close together.

The Yukon's top competitors, the Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia, do not suffer in such a way. The Ford, in particular, boasts a more refined ride quality and a more comfortable and usable third-row seat. Additionally, should towing capability not be required, one of those big family crossovers like the Dodge Durango, Honda Pilot or GMC's own Acadia still boast roomier passenger space and less cumbersome driving experiences. So while there may be nothing wrong with kicking it old school in the SUV segment, the Yukon may not be the best way to do it.

2016 GMC Yukon models

The 2016 GMC Yukon is a body-on-frame SUV available in three trim levels: SLE, SLT and Denali. Seating for eight is standard, but there are two optional seating arrangements: Second-row captain's chairs drop the count to seven and an available 40/20/40-split front bench seat increases it to nine (SLE only). There is also an extended-length version known as the Yukon XL, which is covered in a separate review.

The entry-level Yukon SLE comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic headlights and wipers, a driver integrated blind-spot mirror, rear privacy glass, roof rails, a locking rear differential, side assist steps, a rearview camera, remote ignition, keyless entry, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, power front seats (eight-way driver seat and four-way passenger seat, both with two-way power lumbar), a 60/40-split folding second-row bench seat and a 60/40-split folding third-row seat. Electronic equipment includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, OnStar (with a 4G LTE connection and WiFi hotspot), a 110-volt household-style power outlet, the 8-inch IntelliLink touchscreen interface (which includes voice controls, smartphone app integration and Apple CarPlay capability) and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with HD and satellite radios, a CD player, five USB ports (two with front bench seat), Pandora Internet radio, a media player interface, an auxiliary audio jack and an SD card slot.

SLE buyers can also opt for an Enhanced Driver Alert package that includes forward collision alert, automatic high-beam headlight control and lane-departure warning with a vibrating safety alert seat and lane-keeping assist. The SLE's Convenience option package adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and a power liftgate.

The SLT model includes both the Enhanced Driver Alert and Convenience packages and adds rear cross-traffic alert and a blind-spot warning system, power-folding mirrors (auto-dimming on driver side), keyless ignition and entry, a hands-free power liftgate, perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats (with four-way lumbar), heated second-row seats (a power fold-and-tumble 60/40 bench), power-folding third-row seats, driver memory functions, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ambient interior lighting and wireless phone charging.

All Yukons are prepped for towing and feature a 2-inch receiver and seven-pin wiring harness. An HD Trailering package is also available on both SLE and SLT that includes specific gearing, a trailer-brake controller, an air suspension with increased capacity and leveling, and low-range gearing when combined with four-wheel-drive models.

Options include second-row captain's chairs (heated and power fold-and-tumble), an enhanced alarm system and adaptive cruise control with crash-imminent braking. An Open Road package combines a sunroof, navigation, a rear entertainment system with a DVD/Blu-ray player and an additional nine months of satellite radio and real-time traffic info service.

Rear climate and entertainment system controls are located on the back of the front-row console.

The Yukon Denali adds to the SLT's standard features plus a unique grille, a more powerful V8 engine, 20-inch alloy wheels, a magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, xenon headlights, a reconfigurable digital instrument panel, a trailer-brake controller, a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system, active noise cancellation, the navigation system and second-row captain's chairs (heated and power fold-and-tumble).

Optional for the Denali are 22-inch wheels, power-retractable assist steps, a sunroof, a heated second-row bench, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control (includes automatic emergency braking), and single- or dual-screen rear entertainment systems (both include a DVD/Blu-ray player).

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the GMC Yukon gets a number of technology and hardware upgrades. The IntelliLink touchscreen interface gets a welcome increase in processing speed along with Apple CarPlay. Newly available features include lane-keeping assist and automatic high-beam headlights, along with a standard hands-free power liftgate on SLT models and a capless fuel filler.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 GMC Yukon SLE and SLT models come with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that generates 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels on two-wheel-drive models or all four wheels on four-wheel-drive models. The SLE and SLT's four-wheel-drive system is a single-speed part-time setup, but a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing is available as an option. Properly equipped, the maximum tow rating for the two-wheel-drive Yukon SLE or SLT is 8,500 pounds.

EPA estimated fuel economy is expectedly low, but as full-size SUVs go, it's pretty respectable. Equipped with the 5.3-liter V8, the Yukon earns 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway with two-wheel drive and 22 highway with four-wheel drive).

In Edmunds testing, a four-wheel-drive 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ (nearly analogous to a four-wheel-drive Yukon SLT) hit 60 mph in 7.3 seconds. This is a solid performance, but the Expedition and Sequoia are quicker.

The 2016 GMC Yukon Denali is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It comes with an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive, while the optional four-wheel drive includes the two-speed transfer case. Max towing is 8,400 pounds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg combined (15/22 with two-wheel drive and 21 highway with four-wheel drive).

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 GMC Yukon includes antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A center airbag located between the front bucket seats (when so equipped) aids in side-impact crashes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are standard on every Yukon.

Available safety equipment includes forward collision alert with auto-braking, lane-departure warning and lane keeping assist, a vibrating safety alert seat, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

In Edmunds brake testing, a four-wheel-drive Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ (similar to a Yukon SLT) came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet. A rear-drive, lesser equipped Tahoe stopped in 121 feet. Both are short distances for a vehicle in this class, but we disliked the soft, long-travel pedal that elicits little confidence.

In government crash tests, the Yukon earned a four- (out of five) star rating for overall performance, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection.

Driving

On the road, the 2016 GMC Yukon's standard 5.3-liter V8 is smooth and quiet, yet still has the oomph to move a mess of people or cargo between Points A and B without breaking a sweat. Contrary to what you might expect, Yukons with this powertrain also have higher tow ratings than Denali models despite the latter's larger, more powerful engine. The Denali's eight-speed automatic, however, does aid in towing.

One of the Yukon's weak points is the engine's delayed response to throttle inputs. Step on the gas and there's a noticeable hesitation, especially when trying to accelerate at highway speeds or from a standing stop.

The Yukon feels confident in everyday driving, especially with the Denali model's adaptive suspension. Ride quality with the base suspension leaves much to be desired, though. It cushions sharp impacts well and is resistant to large float and bouncy motions, but even small imperfections send shivers and shakes into the cabin due to the old-school solid rear axle. It doesn't do anything for handling either, and as with all full-size SUVs, handling is ponderous.

Interior

The passenger cabin of the 2016 GMC Yukon is both attractive and of a high quality. Gauges and controls are easy to read and access, while the large IntelliLink central display operates intuitively and for 2016, quicker than before. The cabin also benefits from a range of sound-deadening measures that give it a hushed ambience usually reserved for luxury cars.

Center stack controls are laid out in a thoughtful, logical manner, and the touchscreen gets a noticeable hardware upgrade for 2016.

Up front, seats are comfortable and supportive, though it bears noting that the SLE model's lack of a telescoping steering wheel may make it hard for some drivers to find an optimal seating position. The choice of bucket seats or a 40/20/40-split bench up front and the standard second-row bench or captain's chairs offer a seating flexibility that's downright uncommon these days. The power-releasing second-row seats make getting in and out of the third-row seat a good bit easier.

This is where the Yukon falls far short, however. That third row is quite simply cramped, as its seat bottom is as close to the ground as possible. Adults and even kids will be substantially more comfortable in rival SUVs. For cargo carrying, the third row's ability to fold into the floor is a marked improvement over the previous generation that required owners to wrestle those seats in and out of the Yukon. Yet, this change has resulted in a higher load floor that makes it difficult for anyone (let along smaller owners) to lift and reach bulky cargo. Maximum cargo capacity also suffers, as the Tahoe offers roughly the same space as large family crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 GMC Yukon.

5(40%)
4(10%)
3(30%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
3.7
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Expensive SUV but worth it
Mo,12/31/2016
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
We returned to GMC Yukon after having an Expedition as our last vehicle. The Yukon is better in all material aspects. Seats more comfortable, engine power better, noise control excellent, and we don't seem to have any of the small malfunctions experienced with our Ford: sensor lights, wrong tire pressure readings, small leaks, slow power windows, and best of all, no glare from the inside chrome! We are old school....we want an SUV that's more like a truck and less like a car, so we don't like the smaller models, and do not feel as safe in them. This is an exceptional vehicle and fits our needs and has great quality in its manufacturing. The only thing I don't care for is second row bucket seats, would have preferred the bench version. . UPDATE 2018. This vehicle saved my husband's life. He was stopped on the interstate in traffic and was hit at high speed from behind by another full sized SUV. Although heavily damaged, not totalled and has been restored and repaired.
The SUV to have if you need the space.
Loren McCoy,01/26/2016
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
I have owned many Tahoes and Yukons The 2016 Denali is awesome. It looks great and the Corvette engine with the 8-speed is a great combo. GM cars are now so technologically advanced. This is the vehicle to have if you travel a lot with people/kids. WiFi is awesome and OnStar is a must for me. It is expensive, but blows away the competition. I've owned several Land Cruisers, and I you couldn't run fast enough to give me one of those over the GMC!
Very nice drive with some issues.
Seth,10/13/2015
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I love the feeling I get driving this, great looking SUV. I have owned it 6 months and I would buy it again. My issues are minor quality concerns mostly. The underside of the hood on the front edge had a paint drop from the factory that could be felt when I opened the hood. All the body panels (fenders and doors mostly) needed to be adjusted so the body lines matched and the gaps looked equal. Rear bumper Fascia needed to be replaced because the gap to the tailgate wasn't even. The interior quality seems to match my Toyota but it's more comfortable to drive the Yukon. Apple CarPlay is a great feature and find myself using Siri for navigation more then factory installed one. Seats are very comfortable and controls are easy to adjust on the dash. One entertainment feature I wish the car had was a HDMI port for the TV.
THe People mover
geoff Masterson,10/23/2017
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
I had only a few minor repairs car runs smooth and for a car its size it surprisingly fast with great acceleration. Did not drink excessive gas due to cylinder deactivation system. The car sucks up whatever you want to put init.
See all 10 reviews of the 2016 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2016 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.9%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 GMC Yukon

Used 2016 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 2016 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 GMC Yukon?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 GMC Yukon trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 GMC Yukon SLT is priced between $29,900 and$41,995 with odometer readings between 41459 and92658 miles.
  • The Used 2016 GMC Yukon Denali is priced between $35,995 and$46,000 with odometer readings between 47107 and96805 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 GMC Yukons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 GMC Yukon for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2016 Yukons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,900 and mileage as low as 41459 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 GMC Yukon.

Can't find a used 2016 GMC Yukons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,380.

Find a used GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,998.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,072.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,317.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 GMC Yukon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Yukon lease specials

Related Used 2016 GMC Yukon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles