Vehicle overview

Need a big family vehicle? Well, dealerships are overflowing with big, three-row crossovers well suited for carrying the kids and all your stuff while providing a more civilized driving experience than the big truck-based behemoths of old. But what if you want to kick it old school? Well, the 2016 GMC Yukon is a survivor of that endangered species.

This large SUV retains the classic combination of rugged body-on-frame construction and V8 power. As such, it boasts substantially more towing capability than crossovers, while also delivering a higher degree of burliness and solidity. It also provides the availability of seating for nine, which is something even a minivan won't be able to offer.

Few SUVs can match the 2016 GMC Yukon's rugged nature and impressive tow rating.

Unfortunately, even if this GMC seems right for you, we've found that the Yukon is still just too much of a truck in comparison to its competitors. Its suspension, for example, sends the occasional trucklike shake and shiver through the cabin when driving over bumps. Cargo-carrying versatility is also disappointing. For instance, while the Yukon's third-row seat finally folds flat (unlike in the old generation, where you had to remove it entirely), the cargo floor is quite high, reducing total capacity and making it harder to load heavy items. Passenger space in the third row is also poor since the floor and seat cushion are so close together.

The Yukon's top competitors, the Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia, do not suffer in such a way. The Ford, in particular, boasts a more refined ride quality and a more comfortable and usable third-row seat. Additionally, should towing capability not be required, one of those big family crossovers like the Dodge Durango, Honda Pilot or GMC's own Acadia still boast roomier passenger space and less cumbersome driving experiences. So while there may be nothing wrong with kicking it old school in the SUV segment, the Yukon may not be the best way to do it.