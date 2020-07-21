Used 2015 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
- 91,725 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,555$6,633 Below Market
Martin Nissan - Skokie / Illinois
Nothing says FULL SIZE SUV like DENALI!!!! This 2015 Gmc Yukon Denali AWD with 91,724 miles!!! This one is the right truck!!! Fully loaded!!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, DVD REAR ENTERTAINMENT, CAPTAIN CHAIRS IN 2ND ROW, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 22 INCH WHEELS, MOONROOF, 3RD ROW SEATING AND MUCH MORE!!! Come see why Martin Nissan is Chicagolands' best kept secret! Our thousands of glowing reviews speak for themselves (4.7 stars on Google, 2020 DealerRater Dealer of the Year, BBB A+ Rated). It's our people and your experience that make the difference! Ask about our exclusive Lifetime Premium Oil Change and Tire Rotation Program This GMC includes: PREMIUM PACKAGE ($4335.00) Aluminum Wheels Power Retractable Running Boards Cruise Control Running Boards/Side Steps LPO, 22 ($2995.00) Aluminum Wheels TOURING PACKAGE ($3410.00) Aluminum Wheels Security System Generic Sun/Moonroof Heads-Up Display Sun/Moonroof Entertainment System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this GMC Yukon Denali, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. This GMC Yukon offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning GMC Yukon Denali. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Most vehicles are equipped to get you and your passengers from A to B in comfort and style. The GMC Yukon Denali makes that trip more entertaining thanks its premium entertainment package. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the GMC Yukon Denali. This GMC Yukon Denali is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. Although this 2015 GMC Yukon Denali is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this GMC Yukon, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. More information about the 2015 GMC Yukon: The GMC Yukon exists primarily as a people carrier, albeit a much more rugged one than any of the minivans that litter the road. With three rows of seating, powerful engines and a truck based chassis with good ground clearance, the Yukon excels at taking anyone anywhere. Its secondary mission is one of luxury, the Yukon can be outfitted with enough options to do a credible impersonation of a limousine if need be. Everything from sumptuous leather to state of the art rear-seat entertainment systems can be had on the GMC Yukon. Prices start at around $46,000. This model sets itself apart with rugged truck-based chassis, Spacious interior, luxurious interior appointments available, and three rows of seating
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6FR716131
Stock: N10045A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 102,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,990$4,440 Below Market
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
The used 2015 GMC Yukon in Laramie, WYOMING is priced to sell. Even with a few plus years on it, this SUV looks like new. It's a 8 cylinder Iridium Metallic SUV that makes room for the whole family. With 102,566 miles and priced at $31,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ2FR653495
Stock: 2237A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,000$3,759 Below Market
Serpentini Chevrolet Buick - Orrville / Ohio
DVD ~ SUNROOF ~ NAVIGATION ~ HEATED LEATHER SEATS ~ POWER LIFT GATE ~ REAR CAMERA ~ TRAILERING PKG ~ CLEAN CARFAX ~ 12 Month or 12,000 mile maintenance on ALL 2020's DISCLAIMER: --- PLEASE READ--- Sales Tax, License fees, Documentary Fee and finance charges are in addition to the advertised price..... Final price may differ based on program eligibility and residency requirements. Some rebates and discounts may not be eligible with special finance, special finance promotions, factory discount plans or other plans. SOME DISCOUNTS OR REBATES REQUIRE FINANCING WITH G.M. FINANCIAL, with approved credit. You may contact a Serpentini Sales Associate for further details prior to your visit or to confirm with us any details that may affect pricing or terms important to your purchase. ***OUT OF STATE RESIDENTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PASSING/FAILING OF OTHER STATES INSPECTIONS. WE HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE OF OTHER STATES INSPECTION REQUIREMENTS. **** Also - we have the ability to get all parts and accessories. For example: Bed liners - Assist steps - running boards - sun roofs - moon roofs - lights and lighting - wheels - remote start - Keyless entry - leather - heated seats , etc.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC0FR504479
Stock: 210011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 48,038 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,788$1,957 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Black 2015 GMC Yukon SLE RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, Yukon SLE, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, Black, Jet Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels.Recent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1AKC1FR690921
Stock: L19331G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 69,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,000$3,781 Below Market
Rick Weaver Buick GMC - Erie / Pennsylvania
WAS $30,000, $2,100 below NADA Retail! Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 69,774! SLE trim. 3rd Row Seat, Tow Hitch, Running Boards, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS, 20' X 9' (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror, (JF4) power-adjustable pedals, (TB5) rear power liftgate and (UG1) universal home remote, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK includes New text message alerts and Siri Eyes Free functionality through voice command, AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD with USB ports, auxiliary jack, SD card slot, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone, and an articulating screen with hidden storage. Includes 5 USB ports, 1 auxiliary jack and 1 SD card reader (STD), ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD). EXPERTS REPORT 'Materials are of a high quality A GREAT TIME TO BUY Reduced from $30,000. This Yukon is priced $2,100 below NADA Retail. OUR OFFERINGS Our unmatched service and diverse Buick, GMC inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Erie. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Erie area. Pricing analysis performed on 7/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2AKC0FR201650
Stock: 1905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
- 78,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,995$2,920 Below Market
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
<div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=font-family:arial;font-size:small;background-color:#ffffff;> <p style=margin-bottom:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;line-height:normal;><em>DRIVE IN STYLE!!! * BLIND-SPOT ALERT * POWER LIFT GATE RELEASE * FOG LIGHTS * PREMIUM WHEELS 20-Inch * RUNNING BOARDS * ROOF RACK * TOWING PACKAGE * HID HEADLAMPS * DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS * BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS * F&R PARKING SENSORS * LEATHER WITH HEATING AND COOLING FEATURES * 3RD ROW SEATING * BLUETOOTH * ONSTAR * NAVIGATION SYSTEM * BOSE SURROUND SOUND * SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO* HILL START ASSIST CONTROL * AND MUCH MUCH MORE * </em><span style=color:#ee0b0b;background-color:#fafafa;font-size:medium;><span style=color:#616569;background-color:#fafafa;font-size:medium;>
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ5FR501940
Stock: 501940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 107,169 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,400
JP Harvey Motors - Clarksville / Texas
This U 2015 GMC Yukon in Clarksville, TX allows you to save money on a quality vehicle. This SUV doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. It comes loaded with ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management 420 hp, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting, DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, TOURING PACKAGE includes power sunroof, rear seat entertainment system, Enhanced Security Package and Head-Up Display, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK includes New text message alerts and Siri Eyes Free functionality through voice command, AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD with USB ports, auxiliary jack, SD card slot, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone, and an articulating screen with hidden storage. Includes 5 USB ports, 1 auxiliary jack and 1 SD card reader, SEATS, PERFORATED, LEATHER-APPOINTED, FULL-FEATURE RECLINING BUCKET with 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjuster, including 6 way power driver and passenger, 2 way power recline. 4 way power lumbar for driver and passenger, heated & cooled seats with memory, SECOND ROW POWER BUCKET SEATS, BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS and 20' X 9' CHROME WHEELS. It's a 8 cylinder Champagne Silver Metallic SUV that helps make driving safer for the whole family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CKJ3FR209495
Stock: 9495A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 93,631 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,500$2,844 Below Market
Teton Motors - Jackson / Wyoming
**LOCAL TRADE**, **BLUETOOTH**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **COLD WEATHER PKG W/ HEATED SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **3RD ROW SEAT**, **COOLED SEATS**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, DVD Entertainment System, 4WD. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2015 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD Odometer is 3316 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC1FR620483
Stock: 40167B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 82,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,000$4,015 Below Market
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- 7 PASSENGER!! --- REAR DVD SYSTEM! --- HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS --- FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS --- 20" CHROME WHEELS --- 10-SPEAKER BOSE SYSTEM --- RUNNING BOARDS --- TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL --- TRAILER PKG --- DRIVER ALERT PKG!! --- POWER LIFTGATE!! --- ZERO ACCIDENTS!! ---We've just taken in a VACATION-READY, 2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali with just 82,313 miles. It is finished in the beautiful Iridium Metallic color with a Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere Leather interior. It is AutoCheck Certified with just two owners & no accidents.Under the hood, you'll find the powerful EcoTec3 6.2L V8 engine, paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission and it's Rear Wheel Drive. It comes with Remote Start, 20" chrome wheels, running boards, fog lights, roof rails, tinted rear windows, and a power liftgate. It also has the Trailer Pkg, so you can be ready to haul/tow just about anything you'd like!Moving to the inside, you gain heated and cooled leather front bucket seats that are power adjustable with driver side memory, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto dimming rearview mirror, rain sensitive wipers, and a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls. Plus, you get heated 2nd row captain chairs and 3rd row bench seats for up to a 7 passenger capacity!It comes with a power Sunroof and for added safety you gain front and rear parking assist, a backup camera and the Driver Alert Pkg that adds Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic Alerts and more!!For sound, you gain a 10-speaker Bose sound system with XM radio (subscription), an aux input and iPod/USB integration all featured on an 8" color touchscreen with Navigation!! You also get a rear entertainment system to keep the troops happy 'til we get there!!This would be a particularly nice Yukon for you and your family, with the great options and tons of room to take everyone and everything you need to have a terrific day out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CKJ0FR178089
Stock: 64098A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 94,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,266
Bayway Cadillac of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Onyx Black 2015 GMC Yukon Denali RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8 NON-SMOKER, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK-UP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE, PUSH BUTTON START, FULLY DETAILED, LOCAL TRADE. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : Driver Alert Package (Safety Alert Seat), Enhanced Safety Package (Interior Movement Sensor and Self-Powered Horn), Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA (5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 10 Speaker System, Color-Keyed Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Passive Entry System, Power Rear Liftgate, Power Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Universal Home Remote, and Wireless Charging), Touring Package (DISC) (Head-Up Display, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, and Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System), 10 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Console Organizer, Front dual
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CKJXFR310243
Stock: C20093B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,226$4,075 Below Market
Fox Negaunee Chevrolet Buick GMC - Negaunee / Michigan
Onyx Black 2015 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 6.2L V8 4WD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Front Automatic Braking, Adjustable pedals, All-Weather Floor Mats, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 10 Speaker System, Brake assist, Color-Keyed Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Alert Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Head-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passive Entry System, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Rear Liftgate, Power Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Premium Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Pwr Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lighting, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Safety Alert Seat, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, VAC Power Disc Brakes w/ESS, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 22' x 8.5' Aluminum w/Chrome Insert, Wireless Charging, 10 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind spot sensor: Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD w/Navigation, Rear reading lights, Roof rack: rails only, Spoiler, 4WD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Front Automatic Braking, Adjustable pedals, All-Weather Floor Mats, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 10 Speaker System, Brake assist, Color-Keyed Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Alert Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Head-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ8FR679938
Stock: G469A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 101,973 miles
$28,954
Brian Toliver Ford Lincoln - Sulphur Springs / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CKJ3FR597814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,467 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,223$2,606 Below Market
Liberty Chevrolet - Sturgis / South Dakota
***SOLD AS-IS WITH UN-REPAIRED HAIL DAMAGE***THIS VEHICLE CAN BE VIEWED AT LIBERTY DODGE RAM, 1120 E OMAHA STREET, IN RAPID CITY SOUTH DAKOTA. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL @ 605-343-2896 AND TALK TO ONE OF OUR CERTIFIED SALES CONSULTANTS! WE LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC0FR542326
Stock: 20R2012B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 85,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,999$4,832 Below Market
Executive Autosport - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC8FR603308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,814$2,017 Below Market
Honolulu Buick GMC - Honolulu / Hawaii
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 29,608! Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, Trailer Hitch, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH... ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK includes New text message alerts and Siri Eyes Free functionality through voice command, AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD with USB ports, auxiliary jack, SD card slot, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone, and an articulating screen with hidden storage. Includes 5 USB ports, 1 auxiliary jack and 1 SD card reader (STD). WHY BUY FROM US: Welcome to Honolulu Buick GMC Cadillac proudly serving all of Oahu and the Neighboring Islands since 1992. In an effort to provide a remarkable automotive experience, our team of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing your car-buying needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. We are your neighbors with a vested interest in keeping you and your family safe and confident. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1AKC8FR646575
Stock: FR646575P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 46,207 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,995$4,748 Below Market
Toyota of Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1BKC3FR613523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,890$4,239 Below Market
Byford Buick GMC - Chickasha / Oklahoma
2015 GMC Yukon SLT V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive RWD Summit White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1BKC6FR100833
Stock: GK2097A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 33,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,951$1,540 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Roseville - Roseville / California
Wheels; 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Polished Aluminum Hd Trailering Package 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Polished Exhaust Tips Transfer Case; Active; 2-Speed Electronic Autotrac Bluetooth Connection Audio System; 8" Diagonal Color Touch Screen With Intellilink Engine; 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Jet Black; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Premium Cloth Sle Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Summit White Suspension Package; Standard Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2AKC9FR263595
Stock: FR263595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
