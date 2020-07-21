Used 2015 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

2,294 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Yukon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,294 listings
  • 2015 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon Denali

    91,725 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,555

    $6,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon Denali in Gray
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon Denali

    102,566 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,990

    $4,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon SLT in Purple
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon SLT

    103,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,000

    $3,759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon SLE in Black
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon SLE

    48,038 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,788

    $1,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon SLE in Silver
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon SLE

    69,774 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $28,000

    $3,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon Denali

    78,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,995

    $2,920 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon Denali in Gold
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon Denali

    107,169 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,400

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon SLT

    93,631 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,500

    $2,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon Denali in Gray
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon Denali

    82,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,000

    $4,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon Denali

    94,740 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,266

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon Denali

    60,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,226

    $4,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon Denali

    101,973 miles

    $28,954

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon SLT

    135,467 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,223

    $2,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon SLT

    85,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $28,999

    $4,832 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon SLE in White
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon SLE

    29,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,814

    $2,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon SLT in Black
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon SLT

    46,207 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,995

    $4,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon SLT

    87,313 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,890

    $4,239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Yukon SLE in White
    used

    2015 GMC Yukon SLE

    33,890 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,951

    $1,540 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,294 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2015 GMC Yukon

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon

Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon
Overall Consumer Rating
3.624 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (21%)
  • 1
    (8%)
2015 Yukon Denali - FAIL
John Bucks,05/11/2018
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
My 2015 Yukon Denali has turned into a total money sink and GMC refuses to take actions required to deliver the Professional Grade product I purchased. I have literally spent thousands of dollars on repairs for poorly designed components that are not covered under the less than inclusive warranty or extended warranty. Most recently when a valve spring break resulted in an engine tear down and rebuild, while still under warranty, the dealer has been unable to return my vehicle to an acceptable level of quality. GM also apparently catres little about driver and passenger safety as the LED tail lights are constantly failing and are over $800 to replace. GMC had my respect until this vehicle, if you are considering a GMC Yukon I would look elsewhere and focus on a manufacturer that cares about their customers and the sale of a $75k vehicle that is actually worth the money...Big FAIL GMC!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Yukon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Yukon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings