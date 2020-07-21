Used 2015 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Martin Nissan - Skokie / Illinois

Nothing says FULL SIZE SUV like DENALI!!!! This 2015 Gmc Yukon Denali AWD with 91,724 miles!!! This one is the right truck!!! Fully loaded!!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, DVD REAR ENTERTAINMENT, CAPTAIN CHAIRS IN 2ND ROW, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 22 INCH WHEELS, MOONROOF, 3RD ROW SEATING AND MUCH MORE!!! Come see why Martin Nissan is Chicagolands' best kept secret! Our thousands of glowing reviews speak for themselves (4.7 stars on Google, 2020 DealerRater Dealer of the Year, BBB A+ Rated). It's our people and your experience that make the difference! Ask about our exclusive Lifetime Premium Oil Change and Tire Rotation Program This GMC includes: PREMIUM PACKAGE ($4335.00) Aluminum Wheels Power Retractable Running Boards Cruise Control Running Boards/Side Steps LPO, 22 ($2995.00) Aluminum Wheels TOURING PACKAGE ($3410.00) Aluminum Wheels Security System Generic Sun/Moonroof Heads-Up Display Sun/Moonroof Entertainment System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this GMC Yukon Denali, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. This GMC Yukon offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning GMC Yukon Denali. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Most vehicles are equipped to get you and your passengers from A to B in comfort and style. The GMC Yukon Denali makes that trip more entertaining thanks its premium entertainment package. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the GMC Yukon Denali. This GMC Yukon Denali is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. Although this 2015 GMC Yukon Denali is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this GMC Yukon, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. More information about the 2015 GMC Yukon: The GMC Yukon exists primarily as a people carrier, albeit a much more rugged one than any of the minivans that litter the road. With three rows of seating, powerful engines and a truck based chassis with good ground clearance, the Yukon excels at taking anyone anywhere. Its secondary mission is one of luxury, the Yukon can be outfitted with enough options to do a credible impersonation of a limousine if need be. Everything from sumptuous leather to state of the art rear-seat entertainment systems can be had on the GMC Yukon. Prices start at around $46,000. This model sets itself apart with rugged truck-based chassis, Spacious interior, luxurious interior appointments available, and three rows of seating

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6FR716131

Stock: N10045A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020