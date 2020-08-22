Used 2014 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia

This 2014 GMC YUKON is a great choice for a family vehicle, seating up to 9 and plenty of room for your equipment or luggage! Performing a smooth shift with passing power is one of the most impressive features of this SUV, with accommodating suspension that makes this GMC YUKON ideal for various terrain. This vehicle is CarFax certified and offers its new owner the necessities, luxuries and more!� Come take it for a test drive today!� This vehicle is available and awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA TODAY! To attribute to the sleek leather interior, This 2014 YUKON DENALI comes equipped with Chrome Wheels, RWD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Pedals, Cruise Control, Front & Rear A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Dual Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated & A/C Front Seats, Captains Chairs, 3RD Row, Bose Sound System, DVD System, Satellite Radio Capabilities, Auxiliary Port & Outlet, Onstar, Front Airbags, Navigation, RWD, Running Boars, Power Liftgate, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Theft Recovery/ Anti-Theft System, Power Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Sunroof, Privacy Glass/ Tinted Windows, Fog Lamps, Spare Tire, and Floor Mats. This GMC YUKON comes with a 6.2L V8 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, and Traction Control!� This 2014 GMC YUKON will come CarFax certified. CarFax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and a Vehicle Warranty Check! This GMC qualifies with CarFax for their Buy Back Guarantee.� When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this YUKON out! You can finance this 2014 GMC YUKON on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS!� CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!� Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� #cardirectusa #usedcars #2014GMC #GMC #YUKON � #RWD #gmcyukon #gmcyukonforsale #2014gmcyukonforsale #SUV #GMC #carsandtrucks #virginia #virginiabeachPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for tax, tag, title and registration are additional.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS2EEF6ER222238

Stock: ZC3515

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020