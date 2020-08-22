Used 2014 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

2,294 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Yukon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,294 listings
  • 2014 GMC Yukon SLT in Silver
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon SLT

    87,507 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,300

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon SLT in Gold
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon SLT

    145,273 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,975

    $1,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon Denali

    136,701 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,450

    $2,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon SLT in Black
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon SLT

    118,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,990

    $1,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon Denali

    101,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,995

    $923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon Denali

    98,986 miles
    Fair Deal

    $24,497

    $538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon Denali

    116,012 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon Denali

    125,479 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon Denali

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $24,990

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon SLT

    91,731 miles
    Fair Deal

    $21,630

    $575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon SLE in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon SLE

    71,537 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon SLT in Black
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon SLT

    68,631 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon Denali

    98,044 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon SLT

    128,392 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,977

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon Denali

    78,097 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon Denali in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon Denali

    114,918 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon SLT in Silver
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon SLT

    109,499 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,083

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Yukon Denali in Gold
    used

    2014 GMC Yukon Denali

    42,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $32,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,294 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2014 GMC Yukon
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Yukon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Yukon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings