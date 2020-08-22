Used 2014 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 87,507 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,300
Bayway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pasadena / Texas
This 2014 GMC Yukon SLT includes a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, remote starter, parking assistance, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system and is a car that deserves some serious attention. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $20,300. Looking to buy a safer SUV? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a stunning quicksilver metallic exterior along with a light titanium interior. Get on the road faster with remote starter. Call today to test it out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE05ER204641
Stock: B201660A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,273 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,975$1,619 Below Market
Car Expo Auto - Sacramento / California
A-1 Auto Wholesale is known for having the best quality vehicles for the Best Prices in town! A-1 Auto wholesale strives on passing down great prices to our customers. We specialize in Toyota, BMW, Lexus, Dodge, Acura, and Mercedes Benz. A business committed to treating our customers with care they deserve! Call us today at 916-488-3181 to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE05ER249031
Stock: 16997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,701 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,450$2,630 Below Market
Bentley Hyundai - Huntsville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1EEFXER235562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,990$1,771 Below Market
Ross Downing Buick GMC - Hammond / Louisiana
Navigation, entertainment system, clean CarFax! This 2014 GMC Yukon SLT 4X4 features a 5.3L V8 engine, four wheel drive, remote start, all power equipment, leather, heated and cooled front seats, <span style="color:#FF0000;">sunroof, DVD entertainment system, navigation, OnStar, <span style="color:#FF0000;">Bluetooth, AM-FM-XM radio, CD player with aux input and USB port, <span style="color:#FF0000;">Bose premium sound system, tri-zone automatic air conditioning, adjustable pedals, heated steering wheel with controls, <span style="color:#FF0000;">rear camera and rear park assist, HD trailering equipment, Z71 offroad suspension and more! Stop in for a test drive today or call for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE02ER191649
Stock: 2-B8010A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 101,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,995$923 Below Market
ACC Auto Sales - Layton / Utah
At ACC Auto Sales we offer a no-pressure car buying experience. We have a non-commissioned sales staff that will make your needs the number one priority! We work with over 50 local lenders to provide you with the lowest rates available. Options available for great credit, bad credit, or first-time buyers! With multiple locations, we have hundreds of vehicles available to find you EXACTLY what you are looking for! Give us a call at (801)544-8031 and let us earn your business! Se Habla Espanol! We Take Trade Ins!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF4ER116984
Stock: YP11748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- 98,986 milesFair Deal
$24,497$538 Below Market
Doug Henry Chevrolet Buick GMC - Farmville / North Carolina
Doug Henry of Farmville believes in displaying an upfront low competitive price that is eligible for everyone in the general public. You qualify for this price simply by financing with GM Financial for standard rate financing. Take a moment to stop by and see if this is the vehicle that best meets your needs. Located at 8567 W. Marlboro RD Farmville, NC. Ask one of our trained professionals about a vehicle demonstration and test drive. 2014 GMC Yukon Denali Summit White BLUETOOTH, MP3- USB / I-POD READY, USB ADAPTER, LEATHER, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, MOONROOF SUNROOF, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, AWD. 4D Sport Utility Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Odometer is 2232 miles below market average! At Doug Henry of Farmville we strive to make your car buying experience, simple, enjoyable, and straight forward. We work hard to ensure every customer gets the best deal available. Competitive rates for customers with qualifying credit scores and credit rebuilding programs for those who may have had credit challenges in the past. Doug Henry of Farmville is here for all of your vehicle needs, from purchase to repair. Our qualified Service Department & Collision Center can keep your vehicle well maintained, and repair any damages in the unfortunate case of an automobile accident. Prices do include all applicable rebates available to general public including conquest/loyalty/trade incentives and financing for standard rates with GM Financial. Dealer Installed Accessories, sales Tax, License Fees, destination charge and 638 Dealer Admin Fee extra. We make every effort to ensure our online price is correct, but are subject to errors Proudly serving: Farmville, Greenville, Kinston, Snow Hill, Wilson, Raleigh.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF7ER146772
Stock: G6878A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 116,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,999
Schwieters Chevrolet - Willmar / Minnesota
SCHWEET! ACCIDENT FREE! LOCAL TRADE! DENALI! 6.2L V8! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT! SUNROOF! REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT! CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY! 320-235-5455!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF2ER218817
Stock: W21017B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 125,479 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,998
CarMax Birmingham - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hoover / Alabama
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1EEF8ER163440
Stock: 19284313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$24,990
CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2014 GMC YUKON is a great choice for a family vehicle, seating up to 9 and plenty of room for your equipment or luggage! Performing a smooth shift with passing power is one of the most impressive features of this SUV, with accommodating suspension that makes this GMC YUKON ideal for various terrain. This vehicle is CarFax certified and offers its new owner the necessities, luxuries and more!� Come take it for a test drive today!� This vehicle is available and awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA TODAY! To attribute to the sleek leather interior, This 2014 YUKON DENALI comes equipped with Chrome Wheels, RWD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Pedals, Cruise Control, Front & Rear A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Dual Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated & A/C Front Seats, Captains Chairs, 3RD Row, Bose Sound System, DVD System, Satellite Radio Capabilities, Auxiliary Port & Outlet, Onstar, Front Airbags, Navigation, RWD, Running Boars, Power Liftgate, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Theft Recovery/ Anti-Theft System, Power Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Sunroof, Privacy Glass/ Tinted Windows, Fog Lamps, Spare Tire, and Floor Mats. This GMC YUKON comes with a 6.2L V8 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, and Traction Control!� This 2014 GMC YUKON will come CarFax certified. CarFax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and a Vehicle Warranty Check! This GMC qualifies with CarFax for their Buy Back Guarantee.� When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this YUKON out! You can finance this 2014 GMC YUKON on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS!� CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!� Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� #cardirectusa #usedcars #2014GMC #GMC #YUKON � #RWD #gmcyukon #gmcyukonforsale #2014gmcyukonforsale #SUV #GMC #carsandtrucks #virginia #virginiabeachPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for tax, tag, title and registration are additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF6ER222238
Stock: ZC3515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 91,731 milesFair Deal
$21,630$575 Below Market
Hallmark Ford - Batesville / Mississippi
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE06ER137418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
White's Mountain Subaru - Casper / Wyoming
Please Note: We provide Savings on our vehicles daily based on current inventory supply, please CALL for our current sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2AE01ER128899
Stock: 200445A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 68,631 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$24,995
Pete Moore Chevrolet - Pensacola / Florida
This 2014 GMC Yukon SLT is proudly offered by Pete Moore Automotive Team The GMC Yukon SLT offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. A GMC with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Yukon SLT was gently driven and it shows.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE01ER194090
Stock: P27591A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 98,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,998
Hendrick Buick GMC Cadillac - Cary / North Carolina
Denali trim. Hendrick Affordable, Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner. REDUCED FROM $26,998! 3rd Row Seat, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Quad Seats, Tow Hitch, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC...SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESSUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror, (UYS) Audio system with navigation and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with CD player, 7-inch touch-screen Color Interface Display (CID), 30 gig usable Hard Drive storage space, with navigation and voice recognition, USB port, MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, time shift recording capability, available SiriusXM weather service and rear vision camera (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFIPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF3ER139012
Stock: 200712A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 128,392 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,977
BMW of Beaumont - Beaumont / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 GMC Yukon. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The GMC Yukon SLT offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. There's a level of quality and refinement in this GMC Yukon SLT that you won't find in your average vehicle. More information about the 2014 GMC Yukon: The GMC Yukon is a sturdy full-size SUV, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL, handle much better around town than their size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. Strengths of this model include quiet, refined interior, ride and handling, available luxury features, Towing and hauling ability, standard features, and available 9-passenger seating We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE06ER198378
Stock: ER198378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 78,097 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,995
Beshears Auto Sales - Oxford / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1EEF0ER186050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,918 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
Midsouth Auto & Truck Sales - Pascagoula / Mississippi
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF3ER111551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,499 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$21,083
Moss Bros. Chevrolet - Moreno Valley / California
Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2014 GMC Yukon! A practical vehicle that doesn't sacrifice style! Top features include power front seats, tilt steering wheel, a roof rack, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE06ER193035
Stock: S-D446721R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 42,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,000
Whitneys Chevrolet - Montesano / Washington
Come see this 2014 GMC Yukon Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/378 engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon features the following options: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI , ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT with E85 FlexFuel capability (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with flat blade and pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Down and lockout features, Wheels, 4 - 20' x 8.5' (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) chrome aluminum, Wheel, 17' (43.2 cm) full-size, steel spare, Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and passenger buckle up reminder and turn signal on, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, padded with cloth trim, extends on rod includes corner storage pockets on back of visors, Shale-colored, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, and Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting. Test drive this vehicle at Whitneys Chevrolet, 123 W Pioneer, Montesano, WA 98563.Home of the Lifetime Oil Change - see us at www.whitneyschev.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF0ER245823
Stock: 9322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2018
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon searches:
Related GMC Yukon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Mobile AL
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Dayton OH
- Used GMC Terrain Corpus Christi TX
- Used GMC Safari Santa Monica CA
- Used GMC Terrain Lynchburg VA
- Used GMC Terrain Peoria IL
- Used GMC Envoy South Portland ME
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Detroit MI
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Huntington Beach CA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Hartford CT
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2018 Midland TX
- Used GMC Terrain 2011 Nashua NH
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2018 Lafayette LA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS