Used 2014 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Bayway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pasadena / Texas

This 2014 GMC Yukon SLT includes a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, remote starter, parking assistance, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system and is a car that deserves some serious attention. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $20,300. Looking to buy a safer SUV? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a stunning quicksilver metallic exterior along with a light titanium interior. Get on the road faster with remote starter. Call today to test it out!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS1CE05ER204641

Stock: B201660A

Certified Pre-Owned: No