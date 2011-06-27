We bought our Yukon brand new; just off the truck. We had to go looking for it, because they were new on the market and everyone was wanting one. We have never regreted it. They do not make the 2dr type any more, it is a classic. I have received numerous compliements on the great sporty look it has. It has been extremely reliable and fun to drive. It has leather interior and still a nice looking vehicle. I was hit from behind once and the Yukon was tough and did not sustain much damage even though the lady that hit me with a Suburban had tremendous damage.

