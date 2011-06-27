1995 GMC Yukon Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New interior with driver airbag debuts. New dashboard features modular design with controls that are much easier to read and use. New four-door model is added midyear, nicely sized between Jimmy and Suburban. New model is offered only in SLE or SLT trim with a 5.7-liter V8 and an automatic transmission in either 2WD or 4WD. Brake/transmission shift interlock is added to automatic transmission. New console on models with bucket seats features pivoting writing surface, along with rear cupholders and storage drawer.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 GMC Yukon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
terri ,10/21/2006
We bought our Yukon brand new; just off the truck. We had to go looking for it, because they were new on the market and everyone was wanting one. We have never regreted it. They do not make the 2dr type any more, it is a classic. I have received numerous compliements on the great sporty look it has. It has been extremely reliable and fun to drive. It has leather interior and still a nice looking vehicle. I was hit from behind once and the Yukon was tough and did not sustain much damage even though the lady that hit me with a Suburban had tremendous damage.
Tom Tearney,01/01/2008
This truck has always run very well and I have performed routine maintenance since I purchased it. I use synthetic motor oil and transmission fluid. With 203,000 miles it still runs quiet in the city and highway. I get 19 mpg highway and 14 mpg city. We have thought about getting rid of it but it is now a great third vehicle that serves many purposes.
Yukon SS,02/21/2003
Over all this has been the best truck i have ever owned. It has major potential to be anything that you want it to be. Great porformance and great towing. Very easy to see and handles like a car. I cant resist to upgrade and soup up the engine. Overall it is a truck with major potential. My yukon has 165,000 miles on it and still no problems. Sounds great with 40 series flowmasters.
Georgian,02/03/2004
Prior to my possesion, the trans. just basically collapsed. I had the entire trans. replaced & i haven't had any trouble with it since. The space is above and beyond. Recently I went to go pick up a Double-size mattress. I wasn't quite sure if I would fit, but I took the risk, and sure enough, both the box springs and mattress fit perfectly!
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
