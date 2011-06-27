  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
1995 GMC Yukon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

New interior with driver airbag debuts. New dashboard features modular design with controls that are much easier to read and use. New four-door model is added midyear, nicely sized between Jimmy and Suburban. New model is offered only in SLE or SLT trim with a 5.7-liter V8 and an automatic transmission in either 2WD or 4WD. Brake/transmission shift interlock is added to automatic transmission. New console on models with bucket seats features pivoting writing surface, along with rear cupholders and storage drawer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 GMC Yukon.

5(46%)
4(36%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Yukon Pride
terri ,10/21/2006
We bought our Yukon brand new; just off the truck. We had to go looking for it, because they were new on the market and everyone was wanting one. We have never regreted it. They do not make the 2dr type any more, it is a classic. I have received numerous compliements on the great sporty look it has. It has been extremely reliable and fun to drive. It has leather interior and still a nice looking vehicle. I was hit from behind once and the Yukon was tough and did not sustain much damage even though the lady that hit me with a Suburban had tremendous damage.
Very Reliable
Tom Tearney,01/01/2008
This truck has always run very well and I have performed routine maintenance since I purchased it. I use synthetic motor oil and transmission fluid. With 203,000 miles it still runs quiet in the city and highway. I get 19 mpg highway and 14 mpg city. We have thought about getting rid of it but it is now a great third vehicle that serves many purposes.
Takes a lickin and keeps on tickin
Yukon SS,02/21/2003
Over all this has been the best truck i have ever owned. It has major potential to be anything that you want it to be. Great porformance and great towing. Very easy to see and handles like a car. I cant resist to upgrade and soup up the engine. Overall it is a truck with major potential. My yukon has 165,000 miles on it and still no problems. Sounds great with 40 series flowmasters.
It Won't Die
Georgian,02/03/2004
Prior to my possesion, the trans. just basically collapsed. I had the entire trans. replaced & i haven't had any trouble with it since. The space is above and beyond. Recently I went to go pick up a Double-size mattress. I wasn't quite sure if I would fit, but I took the risk, and sure enough, both the box springs and mattress fit perfectly!
See all 11 reviews of the 1995 GMC Yukon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1995 GMC Yukon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 GMC Yukon

Used 1995 GMC Yukon Overview

The Used 1995 GMC Yukon is offered in the following submodels: Yukon SUV. Available styles include SLE 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, SLT 2dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV, SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, and SLE 4dr SUV.

