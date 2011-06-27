Used 2015 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

2015 Yukon Denali - FAIL John Bucks , 05/11/2018 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful My 2015 Yukon Denali has turned into a total money sink and GMC refuses to take actions required to deliver the Professional Grade product I purchased. I have literally spent thousands of dollars on repairs for poorly designed components that are not covered under the less than inclusive warranty or extended warranty. Most recently when a valve spring break resulted in an engine tear down and rebuild, while still under warranty, the dealer has been unable to return my vehicle to an acceptable level of quality. GM also apparently catres little about driver and passenger safety as the LED tail lights are constantly failing and are over $800 to replace. GMC had my respect until this vehicle, if you are considering a GMC Yukon I would look elsewhere and focus on a manufacturer that cares about their customers and the sale of a $75k vehicle that is actually worth the money...Big FAIL GMC! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Piece of junk for the amount you spend! J Burkhart , 11/29/2018 SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my GMC Yukon slt brand new. I have had it for 3 years now. I have made so many part replacements, that at this point I cannot even remember all of them! I have spent over $5,000 over the past 3 years to repair things that were “ just out of warranty.” I paid $64,000 for a vehicle that wasn’t worth more than your standard vehicles. I regret getting this vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pent-Up Demand coerich1 , 06/02/2014 19 of 21 people found this review helpful A couple of years late, it's finally here. It was definitely worth waiting for - it's a totally different car than the previous model. I've had the car for 2-1/2 months now and have 5100 miles on it, most of them highway miles. 80 - 85 mph is no problem, and it feels like 60. Smoothest and quietest vehicle I've ever owned. Magnetic Ride Control, improved insulation and active sound management really do work in this one. Highway mileage is impressive even at high speed. Best is 25 mpg so far (over a 50 mile distance driving with the wind). With no wind mpg is around 20. In town mpg is about 14, but average city/hwy so far is 17.2 mpg. Factory Continental tires get high ratings. Report Abuse

New Standards set for Full-Size Luxury SUVs firemedic1105 , 02/14/2015 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 28 of 32 people found this review helpful The NEW, GM 2015 model Full-size SUVs indeed set new standards in this segment. I ordered out my Yukon Denali, which currently has about 8000 miles. I have had flawless performance and ZERO recalls or issues. The 6.2L/420HP V-8 is incredible. The fit and finish of this truck is amazing and the list of features is endless. The interior comfort and quietness at highway speed rivals any luxury sedan. I compared the new GM's against the other domestic and import brands in this market. Without any doubts, the structural integrity, interior materials, options and engines were were far superior in the GM lineup. As many predict, I agree that GM will continue to dominate the full-size SUV market! UPDATE: Just passed 3 years of service. My opinion of the latest generation (2015) Denali has not changed. This vehicle has lived up to all of my expectations and has provided flawless service. The Wisconsin winter conditions that I've encountered has been NO challenge for this full size SUV. The comfort and reliability of this truck makes it a good value for the price. Certainly, a high recommendation for GM's line up: Tahoe, Yukon and Escalade! I continue to endorse and highly recommend the Full-Size line up of SUVs from GM. Truly, none of the other full-size SUVs can compare. Even more exciting will be the Re-designed GM models coming out in about one year! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse