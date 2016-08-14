Used 2012 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

2,294 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Yukon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,294 listings
  • 2012 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon Denali

    122,850 miles

    $14,532

    $6,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLE in Gray
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLE

    126,283 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,987

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLT in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLT

    197,234 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    $4,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon Denali

    153,381 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,000

    $2,559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon Denali

    120,465 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLT in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLT

    88,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,998

    $2,464 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon Denali in Gray
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon Denali

    80,211 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,995

    $2,542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLE in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLE

    145,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLT

    160,483 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,909

    $377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLT in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLT

    152,107 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,995

    $387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLT in White
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLT

    141,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,775

    $1,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon Denali

    251,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon Denali

    90,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,443

    $2,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLT

    144,706 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,980

    $795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLT in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLT

    165,078 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,500

    $433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLT in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLT

    92,063 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon SLE in White
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon SLE

    140,346 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2012 GMC Yukon Denali

    99,266 miles

    $21,154

    $1,211 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,294 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2012 GMC Yukon

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon

Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon
Overall Consumer Rating
21 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 2
    (100%)
GMC Dirty, Little, Hidden Secret
Gary Carrier,08/14/2016
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Dashboard spontaneously developed a large crack over odometer and a smaller one at passenger airbag. With a little research, I find out it is common in GM SUVs and trucks. Just google GMC cracked dashboard! GM, to date, refuses to recognize the significant numbers of occurrence as a quality and safety issue that should be fixed, addressed. Don't bother calling the Customer Engagement Center as I did. Agent very kindly referred me to local dealer only to be advised and very rudely, that as I did not patronize the local dealer nor am the original owner, had no leg to stand on. Not that, hey, there's a serious flaw but no, you haven't paid us enough at Dixie Buick! Never again. Ask your mechanic or body shop, they'll confirm!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Yukon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Yukon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings