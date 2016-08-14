Used 2012 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
- 122,850 miles
$14,532$6,224 Below Market
Midstate Hyundai - Barre / Vermont
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF4CR247717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,283 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,987
All American Chevrolet of Odessa - Odessa / Texas
Third Row Seat, Running Boards, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL W SEE MORE! PREMIUM FEATURES ON THIS GMC YUKON INCLUDE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) power-adjustable pedals, (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, (DRC) inside rearview mirror with rear camera display and (UVC) rearview camera, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed compensated volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack, and USB port (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [238.6 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm, with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243.1 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [469.8 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), iron block (STD) KEY FEATURES ON THIS YUKON INCLUDE Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. GMC SLE with GRAYSTONE METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 320 HP at 5400 RPM*. GMC YUKON: BEST IN CLASS More Highway Cruising Miles and 2nd and 3rd Row Legroom than Sequoia. With 16.9 cubic feet of Storage Space behind the 3rd Row Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1AE05CR277879
Stock: CR277879T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 197,234 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998$4,680 Below Market
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE08CR156465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,381 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,000$2,559 Below Market
Good Cars Good People - Salem / Oregon
Come by today to see this one in person. So clean you'd swear it was new! 100% tread all around. Feeling cramped? This vehicle has all the room you need for you and your family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF6CR116403
Stock: 5553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
Gates Used Cars - Pearland / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF6CR238288
Stock: 13013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,998$2,464 Below Market
Subaru of Champaign County - Savoy / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE06CR240381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,211 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,995$2,542 Below Market
T&T Coast Buick GMC - Sea Girt / New Jersey
With features like backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, remote starter, backup camera, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, a navigation system, a leather interior, and dual climate control, this 2012 GMC Yukon Denali is a must-have ride. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $20,995. Drive away with an impeccable 4-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. Flaunting a dazzling gray exterior and an ebony interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Forget to lock up? Keyless entry allows drivers to lock and unlock remotely with one easy click. Come see us today and see this one in person! Contact Information: T & T Coast Buick GMC, 2205 Route 35, Sea Girt, NJ, 08750, Phone: 7322230025, E-mail: webleads@coastbuick.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF1CR183071
Stock: CR183071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,000 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000
Big Star Ford - Manvel / Texas
Due to temporary closing of all local auto auctions, for a LIMITED time BIG STAR FORD is offering vehicles typically designated for auction direct to the public at or below auction pricing. These vehicles are usually higher mileage with some apparent cosmetic or mechanical defects. This vehicle is priced to sell very FAST! Don't miss out on this vehicle! Come schedule your test drive TODAY! We are located at 17717 south freeway, Manvel, TX 77578.CARFAX One-Owner.Big Star Ford is very proud to offer this charming-looking 2012 GMC Yukon. Carbon Black Metallic SLE RWDRecent Arrival!Call our Internet team at 877-683-0816 for a VIP appointment. Stop by today for an exceptional car buying experience. Located at 17717 South FWY, Manvel, TX 77578.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1AE0XCR322198
Stock: TR322198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 160,483 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,909$377 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Ebony; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel With Active Fuel Management Gold Mist Metallic Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench With Leather-Appointed Seating; Seats; Third Row 50/50 Split-Bench With Vinyl Slt Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Bright Aluminum; Sport This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2012 GMC Yukon we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This GMC Yukon SLT has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD GMC Yukon SLT. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon SLT. More information about the 2012 GMC Yukon: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. Strengths of this model include available luxury features, available seating for up to nine, ride and handling, hybrid drivetrain available, quiet, refined interior, and Towing and hauling ability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE05CR130535
Stock: CR130535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-06-2020
- 152,107 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995$387 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2012 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD ---- VORTEC 5.3L V8 --- FLEX FUEL ---LEATHER HEATED SEATS ---- TOWING PACKAGE ---- RUNNING BOARD ---- BACK UP CAMERA --- 3RD ROW ---- LUGGAGE RACK ---ADJUSTABLE HEATED MIRRORS --- AM/FM RSTEREO --- CD PLAYER --- CAPTAIN CHAIRS --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREST --- WE FINANCE ----MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: element, Auxiliary audio input: USB, Headphone jacks: rear, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Premium brand: Bose, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Rear audio: volume control, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Surround sound, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 13.0, Front brake type: disc, Front brake width: 1.18, Rear brake diameter: 13.5, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.79, Armrests: dual front, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Steering wheel trim: leather, Adjustable pedals: power, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: auto, Multi-function remote: illuminated entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Remote engine start, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: accessory hook, Tool kit, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting, Axle ratio: 3.08, Locking differential: rear, Alternator: 160 amps, Body side moldings: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel, Mirror color: body-color, Compass, Driver information system, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Roof rack color: black, Roof rack: crossbars, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Parking sensors: rear, Rearview monitor, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: 6, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: 6, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: adjustable, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: audio security system, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: hands free, Satellite communications: OnStar, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum, Tow hooks: front, Tow/Haul mode, Trailer hitch: ready, Trailer wiring: 7-pin, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear wiper: intermittent, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE02CR120030
Stock: 22189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,775$1,139 Below Market
Bianco Auto Sales Stamford CT - Stamford / Connecticut
LOOKS AND DRIVES BRAND NEW!!!!--SLT PACKAGE!!!--FULL LEATHER INTERIOR--3RD SEAT--ALL WHEEL DRIVE---INTERIOR CAN PASS FOR BRAND NEW!!!--NO WEAR AT ALL!!!--NEW BODY STYLE!!!--DRIVES SMOOTH AND TIGHT!!!--ALL SERVICE UP TO DATE!!!!--NEEDS NOTHING!!!--VERY CLEAN!!!--NEW BRAKES AND TIRES!!!--ALWAYS GARAGED!!!--ALWAYS CARED FOR!!!--FINANCING--WARRANTY!!!--YOU WILL NOT FIND A NICER ONE ANYWHERE ELSE!!!--LOW PRICE!!!--FITS 8 ADULTS!!!!--ALOT OF TRUCK FOR THE MONEY!!!--NEEDS NOTHING!!!!--HANDLES GREAT IN SNOW AND RAIN!!!--LOOKS GREAT IN WHITE--PLEASE READ OUR REVIEWS AT WWW.BIANCOAUTOSALES.COM--TEST DRIVE BY APPT.--YOU WILL LOVE THIS TRUCK!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE01CR283980
Stock: 2012yukonfb
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 251,805 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990$1,392 Below Market
Bob Allen Nissan - Danville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF3CR230942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,443$2,404 Below Market
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fort Walton Beach - Fort Walton Beach / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, AWD / ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION / GPS, LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF / SUNROOF, MEMORY SEATING, POWER SEATS, 2 KEYS, PREMIUM SOUND, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, POWER LIFTGATE, 129 POINT CERTFIED INSPECTION, Yukon Denali AWD, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Carbon Black Metallic, Light Tan w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 10 Speakers, 20" x 8.5" Chrome Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Air Level Control, Blind Spot Sensor, CD player, Denali Package, DVD-Audio, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/CD/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Rear-Seat DVD Player Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter. Denali Package, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package (Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, and Rear-Seat DVD Player Entertainment System), Autoride Suspension Package (Automatic Air Level Control), Yukon Denali AWD, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Carbon Black Metallic, Light Tan w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 10 Speakers, 20" x 8.5" Chrome Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Blind Spot Sensor, CD player, DVD-Audio, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/CD/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Nuance L
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF6CR282260
Stock: TCR282260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 144,706 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,980$795 Below Market
Ronsonet Buick GMC - Lake City / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2012 GMC Yukon SLT RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study At LAKE CITY BUICK GMC, we're dedicated to satisfying our customers. This is true from the moment you step on to the lot to when we hand you the keys of your new or used vehicle, to coming in for exceptional service and maintenance, all the way down the road to when you decide to upgrade to something a little newer. We continually look forward to wowing you with our exceptional service and professional staff and prove that we truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE08CR105809
Stock: P1055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 165,078 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,500$433 Below Market
Wheeler Chevrolet of Hinton - Hinton / Oklahoma
Please reach out: in case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this Yukon, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email , or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you! ** Your western OK/TX low price value leader! We use a market based pricing formula, striving to be the best price of any comparable vehicle in our market area. See all our inventory at www.wheelerchevy.com ! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Only 30 minutes west of OKC right off I-40... your best price and service for over 50 years..Over 200 new and pre-owned cars, trucks,and SUVs to choose from! Call or text 405-542-3008 to confirm availability or Flavio habla espanol o texto 405-655-2440. We offer competitive financing for your convenience and for complete peace of mind we also offer extended service plans on most new and pre-owned vehicles. Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CE03CR154767
Stock: CR4767C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 92,063 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,900
Nexcar - Spring / Texas
2012 GMC Yukon 4d SUV RWD SLT V8 Flex Fuel 5.3 Liter, Automatic 6-Spd HD w/Overdrive, 2WD, ABS (4-Wheel), Adjustable Pedals, Air Bags (Side): Front, Air Bags: Dual Front, Air Bags: F&R Head Curtain, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning: Rear, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Theft System, Auto Climate Control, Autoride Suspension, Auxiliary Audio Input, Blind-Spot Alert, Blind-Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Wireless, Camera: Backup/Rear View, CD: MP3 (Single), Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Entertainment System: DVD, Fog Lamps, Hill Start Assist Control, Keyless Entry, Leather, Mirrors: Heated, Mirrors: Power, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Door Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Roof Rack, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, Seat: Heated/Cooled Pkg, Seat: Memory, Seat: Power Driver, Seat: Third Row, Seats: Cooled, Seats: Dual Power, Seats: Heated, Seats: Heated 2nd Row, Seats: Memory, Seats: Quad/Rear Bucket, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smooth Ride Suspension, StabiliTrak, Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Theft Recovery System, Tilt Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Towing Pkg, Traction Control, USB Connection, Wheels: Aluminum/Alloy..... ***YOUR NEXCAR IS HERE***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1CE07CR293013
Stock: CR293013H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 140,346 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Our amazing 2012 GMC Yukon SLE is shown off in a Summit White finish and has all the power and towing capacity you need for confident daily driving. Powered by a proven 5.3 Liter Vortec V8 that offers 320hp while tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. Thanks to Active Fuel Management, this Rear Wheel Drive SUV can offer up to 21mpg on the open road while offering a smooth ride. Add in a strong coil-over-shock front suspension and impressive strength you can feel the moment you slip behind the wheel plus the aggressive contours of our Yukon look great with unique 17-inch wheels and roof rails. Inside our SLE, enjoy comfortable seating for up to 9 passengers, the interior features high-end materials and advanced acoustics to provide a quiet ride even on the busy freeway. Tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth and a great Bose sound system with available satellite radio and rear-seat headphone jacks are just a few of the amenities included in this sturdy SUV. In addition, GMC has been designed with a number of advanced safety features to protect you and your loved ones. Airbags everywhere including 3rd-row seating, anti-lock brakes, and OnStar emergency telematics all provide peace of mind. This Yukon SLE is ready to work hard for you while pampering you with a smooth ride and luxurious cabin. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1AE03CR300964
Stock: 300964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 99,266 miles
$21,154$1,211 Below Market
Moses Nissan - Huntington / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2EEF7CR147417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
