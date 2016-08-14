Used 2012 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Ebony; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel With Active Fuel Management Gold Mist Metallic Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench With Leather-Appointed Seating; Seats; Third Row 50/50 Split-Bench With Vinyl Slt Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Bright Aluminum; Sport Check out this gently-used 2012 GMC Yukon we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This GMC Yukon SLT has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. This Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD GMC Yukon SLT. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon SLT. More information about the 2012 GMC Yukon: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. Strengths of this model include available luxury features, available seating for up to nine, ride and handling, hybrid drivetrain available, quiet, refined interior, and Towing and hauling ability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS2CE05CR130535

Stock: CR130535

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-06-2020